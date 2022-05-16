Mixed signals make getting IPPs onto the grid difficult - Independent producer
South Africa’s power utility Eskom announced that breakdowns at its power stations mean citizens will have to endure more power cuts with stage 3 power cuts to follow from 5pm–10pm on Monday evening.
Bringing in more capacity to the grid could be a possible solution to this problem through independent power producers (IPPs).
Rudi Dicks, head of project management in the Presidency and Thomas Garner, chairman of the South African Independent Power Producers Association on discussed on The Clement Manyathela Show delays in establishing alternative solutions to SA's energy crisis.
Dicks says that the process to integrate alternative power sources from the private sector onto the grid is underway.
He says that his department believes that the best solution to the energy deficit is through embedded and self-generation projects.
We think the most immediate and urgent intervention and the quickest is through embedded generation, self-generation projects.Rudi Dicks, Head of project management - The Presidency
However due the nature of the product being provided safety precautions come first, says Dicks.
He adds that regulatory processes and environmental impacts assessment are some of the obstacles in the way of streamlining the process.
There are a few other areas related to water-use licences, for instance, land-use policies that we are working on.Rudi Dicks, Head of project management - The Presidency
Garner says building any power station whether private or under a municipality is a long-term project.
He says despite the lengthy time invested in establishing IPPs, government has sent out mixed messages on independent producers since 2010.
Garner says capital flow needs to be guaranteed before taking on such a project and changes in policy make it extremely difficult to start.
However, during the later (former president Jacob) Zuma years, 2014, onwards, when Mr Brian Molefe and (Matshela) Koko were at Eskom, they prevented IPPs to come online and the mixed messages that were sent actually became problematic.Thomas Garner, Chairman - South African Independent Power Producers Association
Listen to the full podcast episode below
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_37170559_candle-light-shine-on-incandescent-bulb-no-electricity-makes-electrical-equipment-useless.html?vti=mle47vc9i9wevwqixh-1-11
More from Business
Motorists warned to expect massive fuel price hike in June
This comes as government's fuel levy kicks in again from next month.Read More
Eskom: More breakdowns at power stations will lead to escalation of power cuts
The utility has announced that South Africans will have to endure more rolling blackouts, with stage 3 power cuts expected from 5pm on Monday afternoon until 10pm in the evening.Read More
Fedusa says it's prepared to strike over SARS and PSA wage dispute
The Federation said the manner in which SARS officials are conduction themselves in the wage negotiations is unacceptable.Read More
Anglo American aims to make mining eco-friendly with new hydrogen-fueled trucks
This new hydrogen energy strategy could potentially change the mining landscape for the future and leap towards decarbonization.Read More
Nando’s has become part of British culture – Bruce Whitfield
John Maytham interviews The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield about his new book, “Genius: How to Take Smart Ideas Global".Read More
'SA businesses susceptible to cyber attacks': 3.6m Dis-Chem clients affected
Mandy Weiner interviews Dan Thornton, co-founder and CEO of GoldPhish, a global cyber security awareness training platform.Read More
Buy food or find work? SA youth forced to make a difficult choice
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham talks to Kristal Duncan-Williams, the project lead for youth advocacy campaign, Youth Capital.Read More
Takatso Consortium welcomes the finance minister's support for SAA transaction
Bruce Whitfield interviews Tshepo Mahloele, chairman at Takatso Consortium.Read More
Personal finance advice for investing when the markets are topsy-turvy
Bruce Whitfield speaks Warren Ingram, financial planner and Executive Director of Galileo Capital.Read More