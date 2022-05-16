Mixed signals make getting IPPs onto the grid difficult - Independent producer





South Africa’s power utility Eskom announced that breakdowns at its power stations mean citizens will have to endure more power cuts with stage 3 power cuts to follow from 5pm–10pm on Monday evening.

Bringing in more capacity to the grid could be a possible solution to this problem through independent power producers (IPPs).

Rudi Dicks, head of project management in the Presidency and Thomas Garner, chairman of the South African Independent Power Producers Association on discussed on The Clement Manyathela Show delays in establishing alternative solutions to SA's energy crisis.

Dicks says that the process to integrate alternative power sources from the private sector onto the grid is underway.

He says that his department believes that the best solution to the energy deficit is through embedded and self-generation projects.

We think the most immediate and urgent intervention and the quickest is through embedded generation, self-generation projects. Rudi Dicks, Head of project management - The Presidency

However due the nature of the product being provided safety precautions come first, says Dicks.

He adds that regulatory processes and environmental impacts assessment are some of the obstacles in the way of streamlining the process.

There are a few other areas related to water-use licences, for instance, land-use policies that we are working on. Rudi Dicks, Head of project management - The Presidency

Garner says building any power station whether private or under a municipality is a long-term project.

He says despite the lengthy time invested in establishing IPPs, government has sent out mixed messages on independent producers since 2010.

Garner says capital flow needs to be guaranteed before taking on such a project and changes in policy make it extremely difficult to start.

However, during the later (former president Jacob) Zuma years, 2014, onwards, when Mr Brian Molefe and (Matshela) Koko were at Eskom, they prevented IPPs to come online and the mixed messages that were sent actually became problematic. Thomas Garner, Chairman - South African Independent Power Producers Association

