Willing buyer-willing seller has failed, we encourage land donation - Motshekga





The draft discussion paper on the African National Congress's (ANC's) potential revisions on land reform has been released.

Speaking to Clement Manyathela, Prof Mathole Motshekga, ANC NEC member and member of the legal and constitutional affairs committee, discusses land reform, the future it brings and the complicated road to this potential policy has been.

According to documents, which Motshekga discusses as laying the basis for input and is not set in stone, the proposed policy re-envisions the current land reform policy to include the option to donate (read: give back) land for redistribution without receiving compensation.

This provides an additional mechanism the state can use to distribute land after their willing buyer-willing seller policy proved to be less than effective.

Motshekga said that this policy was up for revision to better tackle the historical injustices faced by the country with regard to the appropriation of land.

This, however, does not mean that the party has abandoned its land reform promises to expropriate land without compensation, but allows farmers to willingly donate land without the obligation, said Motshekga.

The policy has not been passed yet and remains open to debate.

