GALLERY: The life and times of late Britain's Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Elizabeth II has been the much-beloved face of the British Monarchy since 1952. For over 70 years she has served the British people.
Queen Elizabeth II was the longest-serving female monarch in history.
Following the abdication of Elizabeth's uncle, Edward VIII in 1936, her father became King George VI, and Elizabeth became his successor in line to be queen.
Princess Elizabeth visited South Africa in 1947 with her parents the king and queen.
Returning to England it was announced that she was engaged to Lieutenant Philip Mountbatten of the Royal Navy, formerly Prince Philip of Greece and Denmark, a distant cousin.
The couple married in Westminster Abbey on 20 November 1947.
Elizabeth assumed the title of queen upon her father's death in 1952.
Queen Elizabeth II took to the throne in England and began the longest-serving reign by a female monarch in history.
Gracing the covers of magazines.
Heading up the Commonwealth these past 70 years, she does not have any role in the governance of any Commonwealth state as Head of the Commonwealth itself.
Her iconic image adorns everything that says Britain - from wrapping paper, and postage stamps to the very British pounds sterling currency.
Her husband Prince Philip was by her side for all the decades until his death in April 2021 at the age of 99.
Her love of horses was legendary.
In 1996 she met then South African President Nelson Mandela on his visit to London.
She spent her happiest times at her favourite Winsor Castle.
But her official home was Buckingham Palace.
She is survived by her children Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward, beloved grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Her family and the people of Britain were always close to her heart and her entire life was dedicated to them.
