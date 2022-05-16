Calling a colleague 'bald' is now a form of harassment (in the UK at least)
-
British electrician Tony Finn sued his former employers after his supervisor referred to him as a 'bald c###'
-
An employment tribunal judge has ruled that the comment amounted to sexual harassment
A British employment tribunal has ruled that commenting on a man's baldness is sexual harassment, equivalent to commenting on the size a woman's breasts.
Electrician Tony Finn sued his former employers after his supervisor referred to him as a 'bald c###'.
The tribunal judge ruled that by calling Finn bald, the defendant had violated his dignity and created 'a hostile, degrading and humiliating environment for him'.
Employment lawyer Jacqui Reed joined CapeTalk's Clarence Ford to unpack the ruling.
The nub of the issue seems to be that baldness is associated with men and the way the victim was referred to was problematic from a bullying/harassment perspective.Jacqui Reed, Employment Lawyer, Herbert Smith Freehills Global Law Firm
Because, he used the word 'bald' specifically, which identifies more particularly with men, then they're saying harassment is related to gender.Jacqui Reed, Employment Lawyer, Herbert Smith Freehills Global Law Firm
It's not sexual harassment in the way we understand it, but it equates to a form of harassment, which relates to the employee's gender.Jacqui Reed, Employment Lawyer, Herbert Smith Freehills Global Law Firm
In South African law, harassment is a form of discrimination, whether it be sexual harassment or otherwise.Jacqui Reed, Employment Lawyer, Herbert Smith Freehills Global Law Firm
Finn won both his claim for unfair dismissal, and his sexual harassment claim and is now legally entitled to compensation.
RELATED: Bald man decapitated in Mozambique over belief head contained gold
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Calling a colleague 'bald' is now a form of harassment (in the UK at least)
More from World
Anglo American aims to make mining eco-friendly with new hydrogen-fueled trucks
This new hydrogen energy strategy could potentially change the mining landscape for the future and leap towards decarbonization.Read More
WATCH: Good Samaritans stopping a moving car at a busy intersection go viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Astronomers share images of black hole at the centre of the Milky Way Galaxy
Bongani Bingwa speaks to Roger Deane, professor of astrophysics and director of the Wits Centre for Astrophysics, about this discoveryRead More
Thailand gives away a million dagga trees to promote it as 'household crop'
The catch is that growers who receive free plants must produce medical-grade dagga for medicinal purposes.Read More
Israel flight fright as passengers sent chilling pics of plane crash
Nine people have been arrested over the incident which played out onboard an Israeli aircraft bound for Turkey.Read More
Cape Town ranked 3rd best city in the world, but best for who?
Refilwe Moloto speaks to SA Cities Network's Kayla Hanna Brown, about what life is like for ordinary citizens in Cape Town.Read More
F1's ban on bling - but will Lewis Hamilton toe the line or pay a fine?
Lewis Hamilton has suggested he will not fully comply with Formula One’s jewelry ban, but will a $250,000 fine change his mind?Read More
US Senate to vote on abortion rights bill
Bongani Bingwa speaks to senior health journalist at the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism, Joan van Dyk, for more.Read More
Steenhuisen on visit to Ukraine: I wanted to see impact of war with my own eyes
The DA leader’s recent visit to the war-torn country came under a lot of public scrutiny with some calling it a PR stunt.Read More
Here’s why there’s uproar over the US Supreme Court’s draft on abortion
The passing of this draft bill could be a massive setback for Americans as abortion rights would no longer be protected, which could allow individual states to ban abortion in all cases, including cases of rape and incest.Read More