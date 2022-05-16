Clear familial support and education helps teenage parents find their feet

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:20
Fuel thieves siphon off millions from Mpumalanga Eskom power station
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Tabelo Timse - Journalist at amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism
Today at 15:50
[FEATURE] #FixMyJoburg: Joburg waters' unfinished business
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Ferial Haffajee - Associate Editor at Daily Maverick
Christo Morolong, Community Liaison Officer for Ward 117
Today at 16:10
DWS plans to recoup monies
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr Sean Phillips, DG of Water and Sanitation
Today at 16:20
Court declares portions of Divorce Act unconstitutional
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Beverley Clark, specialist family lawyer
Today at 16:50
Pothole patrol repairs 100 000 potholes in a year
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Siya Ndou, CEO of JRA
Today at 17:10
The university's student representative council in Stellenbosch engage with the victim and the university
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Viwe Kobokana, university's student representative council (SRC) chairperson
Today at 17:20
Sisonke Study: J&J study results out on their Covid-19 vaccine
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Prof Glenda Gray
Today at 18:16
Vodacom's revenue breaches R100bn amid booming data demand
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Shameel Joosub - Group CEO at Vodacom
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Brooke - Portfolio Manager at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:49
ZOOM: Tech with Toby Shapshak - Sonos launched a new soundbar
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Toby Shapshak - Chief at Stuff Studios
Today at 19:08
Astral Foods Limited Interim Results for the six months ended 31 March 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Schutte - CEO at Astral Foods
Today at 19:19
ZOOM: Business Book feature - Brandalism - Building Brands By Vandalizing The Status Quo by Mike Sharman
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mike Sharman - Co-Founder at Retroviral
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Other People’s Money - Rock ‘n Roll roadie turned global entrepreneur Richard Mulholland
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Richard Mulholland - Owner at Missing Link
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Eskom ramps up load shedding to stage 4 on Monday The power cuts will kick in at 5 pm and last until 10 pm on Monday. 16 May 2022 2:38 PM
Willing buyer-willing seller has failed, we encourage land donation - Motshekga Clement Manyathela speaks to African National Congress NEC member and member of the legal and constitutional affairs committee Pro... 16 May 2022 12:44 PM
Stellenbosch probes white student urinating on black student's belongings Stellenbosch University senior director of student affairs Choice Makhetha says the perpetrator has been removed from campus as th... 16 May 2022 12:09 PM
View all Local
Trevor Manuel: I'm no longer an ANC member, party never the same after Polokwane Former African National Congress NEC member Trevor Manuel says the party was never the same after the Polokwane conference in 2007... 12 May 2022 10:30 AM
DA Joburg under administration: 'Internal interventions' in the pipeline John Perlman speaks to DA Johannesburg administrator, Thomas Walters, on the underperformance of the party. 12 May 2022 6:44 AM
R22m SA flag? It's a 'monument to democracy', explains Dept of Arts and Culture Thembinkosi Mabaso, National Herald of South Africa, director of The SA Bureau of Heraldry explains the project to John Maytham. 12 May 2022 6:30 AM
View all Politics
Mixed signals make getting IPPs onto the grid difficult - Independent producer Presidency head of Project Management Rudi Dicks and South African Independent Power Producers Association chairman Thomas Garner... 16 May 2022 12:37 PM
Motorists warned to expect massive fuel price hike in June This comes as government's fuel levy kicks in again from next month.  16 May 2022 6:45 AM
Eskom: More breakdowns at power stations will lead to escalation of power cuts The utility has announced that South Africans will have to endure more rolling blackouts, with stage 3 power cuts expected from 5p... 16 May 2022 6:29 AM
View all Business
Clear familial support and education helps teenage parents find their feet Adolescent therapist Megan Tucker says allowing the dependent teenager to finish school can help decrease the likelihood of teenag... 16 May 2022 1:54 PM
Veteran gospel artist Deborah Fraser has passed away The family has requested privacy and time to process the loss of the well-known musician. 15 May 2022 4:15 PM
Google translate adds Sepedi and Xitsonga John Perlman spoke to Sharon Du Toit from SD communications about the addition of these languages to the software. 14 May 2022 7:10 AM
View all Lifestyle
Springbok’s Jantjies arrested for malicious damage to property on a flight Gauteng police said they arrested him for damaging property on a flight and he was escorted off the plane by law enforcement offic... 15 May 2022 3:02 PM
Raymond Anthony: SA's forgotten tennis star to finally be honoured Anthony was a gifted tennis player who won multiple provincial and national titles during the prime of his career in the early to... 13 May 2022 12:30 PM
SA is unlikely to host the Rugby World Cup again Rugby Africa, the continent’s governing body, voted against South Africa, making the betrayal even more hurtful but not surprising... 11 May 2022 4:49 PM
View all Sport
'She had a soothing voice,' Dr Rebecca Malope pays tribute to Deborah Fraser As people continue to pay tribute to legendary gospel Deborah Fraser, music icon Dr Rebecca Malope says she was an amazing singer... 16 May 2022 9:52 AM
Jerry Mofokeng wa Makhetha : Acting is like tennis, a good opponent improves you In this episode of Hanging Out with Clement Manyathela, legendary actor Dr Jerry Mofokeng wa Makhetha talks about his career, chil... 12 May 2022 11:56 AM
WATCH: Woman running with a cow's head crowned 'Looter of the year 2022' Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 May 2022 8:41 AM
View all Entertainment
Calling a colleague 'bald' is now a form of harassment (in the UK at least) Clarence Ford speaks to employment lawyer Jacqui Reed about the bald British man who sued his employer for sexual harassment. 16 May 2022 12:46 PM
Anglo American aims to make mining eco-friendly with new hydrogen-fueled trucks This new hydrogen energy strategy could potentially change the mining landscape for the future and leap towards decarbonization. 13 May 2022 5:20 PM
WATCH: Good Samaritans stopping a moving car at a busy intersection go viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 13 May 2022 9:49 AM
View all World
Anglo American aims to make mining eco-friendly with new hydrogen-fueled trucks This new hydrogen energy strategy could potentially change the mining landscape for the future and leap towards decarbonization. 13 May 2022 5:20 PM
SA's Biovac pushing on with Pfizer vaccine plans despite falling demand The Money Show interviews Dr Morena Makhoana, CEO of the Biovac Institute. 10 May 2022 9:31 PM
SA is top importer of French champagne in Africa, 1m bottles in 2021 Bruce Whitfield talks to Jaco Maritz (Editor, How we made it in Africa) about Africa's French champagne consumption habits. 4 May 2022 8:16 PM
View all Africa
CYRIL RAMAPHOSA: We're rebuilding lives and livelihoods after the floods President Cyril Ramaphosa says in his weekly newsletter that the departments of home affairs, health and social development have b... 16 May 2022 7:40 AM
If a TOTAL blackout happens, will your insurance pay? Africa Melane interviews Constantia Insurance Company CEO Peter Todd. 12 May 2022 11:48 AM
Banks are NOT allowed to collect on a debt that has prescribed - Ombudsman Wendy Knowler shares another hair-raising case study, this one highlighted in the Ombudsman for Banking Services' report. 11 May 2022 10:07 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Clear familial support and education helps teenage parents find their feet

16 May 2022 1:54 PM
by Keamogetswe Mosepele
Tags:
Teen pregnancy
family matters
adolescence
Teen parents

Adolescent therapist Megan Tucker says allowing the dependent teenager to finish school can help decrease the likelihood of teenage pregnancy reoccurring.

South Africa recorded almost 35,000 teenage mothers aged 17 years and younger in 2020 alone, according to Stats SA.

Adolescent therapist Megan Tucker says a strong support structure can help change a normally difficult and devastating situation.

Speaking to Clement Manyathela about what it takes to be a teen parent. The therapist says allowing the dependent teenager to finish school can help decrease the likelihood of teenage pregnancy reoccurring.

She highlights that before the pregnancy occurs, parents must teach comprehensive sexual health, habits and attitudes in a way to empower their children.

Often authority figures discourage sexual activity between adolescents but they at the same time, they don’t provide reasons or adequate guidance in responsible sexual attitudes and behaviours and I think that’s so important in the foundation that we lay for our children.

Megan Tucker, Adolescent therapist

The therapist says there needs to be a clear establishment of roles because the teen parent has brought a new family into the already established family structure.

We must always remember these are two families that are coming together, that is what the setting looks like, there are various family dynamics that play a role here.

Megan Tucker, Adolescent therapist

Listen to the audio for more.




16 May 2022 1:54 PM
by Keamogetswe Mosepele
Tags:
Teen pregnancy
family matters
adolescence
Teen parents

More from Lifestyle

Veteran gospel artist Deborah Fraser has passed away

15 May 2022 4:15 PM

The family has requested privacy and time to process the loss of the well-known musician.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Google translate adds Sepedi and Xitsonga

14 May 2022 7:10 AM

John Perlman spoke to Sharon Du Toit from SD communications about the addition of these languages to the software.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

It's Friday the 13th: What superstitions do you still believe in?

13 May 2022 6:47 PM

In honour of the only Friday the 13th of 2022, let's look at some of common superstitions that many people still believe in.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cheers to the freakin' weekend: Let’s celebrate World Cocktail Day

13 May 2022 6:28 PM

Today marks World Cocktail Day, we openly indulge in our favourite lively liquors and be totally unashamed of whatever probably-regrettable decisions we might make because of it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

From 'Aladdin' reject to 'Silverton Siege': Thabo Rametsi's journey to success

13 May 2022 6:09 PM

Africa Melane speaks to actor Thabo Rametsi on how failure became the major key to his journey to success.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nando’s has become part of British culture – Bruce Whitfield

13 May 2022 4:22 PM

John Maytham interviews The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield about his new book, “Genius: How to Take Smart Ideas Global".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Scientists successfully grow plants in moon soil – for the first time ever

13 May 2022 2:17 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews astronomer Dr Tana Joseph, who also discusses the 1st pic of the black hole in the middle of our galaxy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Boys don't cry because they are taught not to, says social innovator

13 May 2022 11:57 AM

Mbali Njomane is a social innovator and creator of prejudic_tionary, a social media glossary that explains prejudice across all spectrums.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Social commentary to reign supreme at the 2022 Franshoek Literary Festival

13 May 2022 10:44 AM

Bongani Bingwa speaks to author and veteran broadcaster Jenny Crwys-Williams about this weekend's exciting Franshoek Literary Festival

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Missing Image Placeholder

Trevor Noah pays touching tribute to his grandmother after her passing

13 May 2022 7:59 AM

The Daily Show host posted a silent video of the two posing for a photo with the caption "How can I smile for a photo when I don't have teeth?"

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Motorists warned to expect massive fuel price hike in June

Business Local

[IN PICS] Super Flower Blood Moon makes appearance in SA sky

Local

Stellenbosch probes white student urinating on black student's belongings

Local

Eskom ramps up load shedding to stage 4 on Monday

Local

EWN Highlights

Eskom ramps up load shedding to stage 4 on Monday

16 May 2022 2:38 PM

Elton Jantjies' case postponed to 3 June

16 May 2022 2:18 PM

Zimbabwe healthcare bleeds amid mass nurse exodus

16 May 2022 2:09 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA