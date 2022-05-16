Clear familial support and education helps teenage parents find their feet





South Africa recorded almost 35,000 teenage mothers aged 17 years and younger in 2020 alone, according to Stats SA.

Adolescent therapist Megan Tucker says a strong support structure can help change a normally difficult and devastating situation.

Speaking to Clement Manyathela about what it takes to be a teen parent. The therapist says allowing the dependent teenager to finish school can help decrease the likelihood of teenage pregnancy reoccurring.

She highlights that before the pregnancy occurs, parents must teach comprehensive sexual health, habits and attitudes in a way to empower their children.

Often authority figures discourage sexual activity between adolescents but they at the same time, they don’t provide reasons or adequate guidance in responsible sexual attitudes and behaviours and I think that’s so important in the foundation that we lay for our children. Megan Tucker, Adolescent therapist

The therapist says there needs to be a clear establishment of roles because the teen parent has brought a new family into the already established family structure.

We must always remember these are two families that are coming together, that is what the setting looks like, there are various family dynamics that play a role here. Megan Tucker, Adolescent therapist

