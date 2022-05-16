SA calls for concrete commitments in fight against child labour

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 19:08
Astral Foods Limited Interim Results for the six months ended 31 March 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Schutte - CEO at Astral Foods
Today at 19:19
ZOOM: Business Book feature - Brandalism - Building Brands By Vandalizing The Status Quo by Mike Sharman
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mike Sharman - Co-Founder at Retroviral
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Other People’s Money - Rock ‘n Roll roadie turned global entrepreneur Richard Mulholland
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Richard Mulholland - Owner at Missing Link
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Stellies suspends student for urinating on another student's belongings Sasco said would not accept anything less than the expulsion of the perpetrator. 16 May 2022 7:23 PM
Malema: Zondo used state capture inquiry to advance certain faction within ANC Malema addressed the media at the party's head office in Johannesburg on Monday. 16 May 2022 4:11 PM
Nyanga no longer the 'murder captial of SA' - DA praises station commander Mandy Wiener speaks to Andrew Whitfield, DA Shadow Minister of Police, about the party's visit to Nyanga police station on Monday. 16 May 2022 3:59 PM
View all Local
Trevor Manuel: I'm no longer an ANC member, party never the same after Polokwane Former African National Congress NEC member Trevor Manuel says the party was never the same after the Polokwane conference in 2007... 12 May 2022 10:30 AM
DA Joburg under administration: 'Internal interventions' in the pipeline John Perlman speaks to DA Johannesburg administrator, Thomas Walters, on the underperformance of the party. 12 May 2022 6:44 AM
R22m SA flag? It's a 'monument to democracy', explains Dept of Arts and Culture Thembinkosi Mabaso, National Herald of South Africa, director of The SA Bureau of Heraldry explains the project to John Maytham. 12 May 2022 6:30 AM
View all Politics
Vodacom results sparkle – amid explosion in data consumption The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Shameel Joosub, Group CEO at Vodacom. 16 May 2022 6:34 PM
SAA is off the balance sheet. It’s a pity we have naysayers – Pravin Gordhan The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan. 16 May 2022 6:27 PM
Mixed signals make getting IPPs onto the grid difficult - Independent producer Presidency head of Project Management Rudi Dicks and South African Independent Power Producers Association chairman Thomas Garner... 16 May 2022 12:37 PM
View all Business
Clear familial support and education helps teenage parents find their feet Adolescent therapist Megan Tucker says allowing the dependent teenager to finish school can help decrease the likelihood of teenag... 16 May 2022 1:54 PM
Veteran gospel artist Deborah Fraser has passed away The family has requested privacy and time to process the loss of the well-known musician. 15 May 2022 4:15 PM
Google translate adds Sepedi and Xitsonga John Perlman spoke to Sharon Du Toit from SD communications about the addition of these languages to the software. 14 May 2022 7:10 AM
View all Lifestyle
Springbok’s Jantjies arrested for malicious damage to property on a flight Gauteng police said they arrested him for damaging property on a flight and he was escorted off the plane by law enforcement offic... 15 May 2022 3:02 PM
Raymond Anthony: SA's forgotten tennis star to finally be honoured Anthony was a gifted tennis player who won multiple provincial and national titles during the prime of his career in the early to... 13 May 2022 12:30 PM
SA is unlikely to host the Rugby World Cup again Rugby Africa, the continent’s governing body, voted against South Africa, making the betrayal even more hurtful but not surprising... 11 May 2022 4:49 PM
View all Sport
'She had a soothing voice,' Dr Rebecca Malope pays tribute to Deborah Fraser As people continue to pay tribute to legendary gospel Deborah Fraser, music icon Dr Rebecca Malope says she was an amazing singer... 16 May 2022 9:52 AM
Jerry Mofokeng wa Makhetha : Acting is like tennis, a good opponent improves you In this episode of Hanging Out with Clement Manyathela, legendary actor Dr Jerry Mofokeng wa Makhetha talks about his career, chil... 12 May 2022 11:56 AM
WATCH: Woman running with a cow's head crowned 'Looter of the year 2022' Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 May 2022 8:41 AM
View all Entertainment
SA calls for concrete commitments in fight against child labour Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Thembinkosi Mkalipi from the Department of Labour. 16 May 2022 3:31 PM
Calling a colleague 'bald' is now a form of harassment (in the UK at least) Clarence Ford speaks to employment lawyer Jacqui Reed about the bald British man who sued his employer for sexual harassment. 16 May 2022 12:46 PM
Anglo American aims to make mining eco-friendly with new hydrogen-fueled trucks This new hydrogen energy strategy could potentially change the mining landscape for the future and leap towards decarbonization. 13 May 2022 5:20 PM
View all World
SA's Biovac pushing on with Pfizer vaccine plans despite falling demand The Money Show interviews Dr Morena Makhoana, CEO of the Biovac Institute. 10 May 2022 9:31 PM
SA is top importer of French champagne in Africa, 1m bottles in 2021 Bruce Whitfield talks to Jaco Maritz (Editor, How we made it in Africa) about Africa's French champagne consumption habits. 4 May 2022 8:16 PM
Sanlam and global player Allianz team up to create Pan-African insurance giant Bruce Whitfield discusses the joint venture with Professor Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera Capital 4 May 2022 6:56 PM
View all Africa
CYRIL RAMAPHOSA: We're rebuilding lives and livelihoods after the floods President Cyril Ramaphosa says in his weekly newsletter that the departments of home affairs, health and social development have b... 16 May 2022 7:40 AM
If a TOTAL blackout happens, will your insurance pay? Africa Melane interviews Constantia Insurance Company CEO Peter Todd. 12 May 2022 11:48 AM
Banks are NOT allowed to collect on a debt that has prescribed - Ombudsman Wendy Knowler shares another hair-raising case study, this one highlighted in the Ombudsman for Banking Services' report. 11 May 2022 10:07 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
World

SA calls for concrete commitments in fight against child labour

16 May 2022 3:31 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Child labour
child exploitation
Global Conference on the Elimination of Child Labour

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Thembinkosi Mkalipi from the Department of Labour.

South Africa's government has called on leaders from around the world to make bold commitments that will help eradicate child labour.

South Africa is hosting the fifth Global Conference on the Elimination of Child Labour in Durban this week.

Despite progress in many regions, millions of children are still forced into labour every year, including domestic servitude.

Thembinkosi Mkalipi, deputy director-general in the Department of Employment and Labour, says government is expecting various countries to take clear steps during the conference that will help eliminate child labour globally.

One of the UN Sustainable Development Goals is to eliminate child labour by 2025 but Mkalipi says the world still seems far from reaching that target.

Our most important issue is that there has got to be clear action that needs to be taken by different countries. It's not going to be easy, but that's what we are aiming for.

Thembinkosi Mkalipi, Deputy Director-General - Department of Employment and Labour

Child labour is not as rife as in other parts of Africa but it does take place in different formats.

Thembinkosi Mkalipi, Deputy Director-General - Department of Employment and Labour

Any labour that the child does that affects the child's ability to be able to grow as a child, their ability to study, and any work that affects the health and safety of that child becomes child labour, it does not matter where it is performed.

Thembinkosi Mkalipi, Deputy Director-General - Department of Employment and Labour

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : SA calls for concrete commitments in fight against child labour




16 May 2022 3:31 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Child labour
child exploitation
Global Conference on the Elimination of Child Labour

More from Local

Stellies suspends student for urinating on another student's belongings

16 May 2022 7:23 PM

Sasco said would not accept anything less than the expulsion of the perpetrator.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Malema: Zondo used state capture inquiry to advance certain faction within ANC

16 May 2022 4:11 PM

Malema addressed the media at the party's head office in Johannesburg on Monday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nyanga no longer the 'murder captial of SA' - DA praises station commander

16 May 2022 3:59 PM

Mandy Wiener speaks to Andrew Whitfield, DA Shadow Minister of Police, about the party's visit to Nyanga police station on Monday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom ramps up load shedding to stage 4 on Monday

16 May 2022 2:38 PM

The power cuts will kick in at 5 pm and last until 10 pm on Monday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Willing buyer-willing seller has failed, we encourage land donation - Motshekga

16 May 2022 12:44 PM

Clement Manyathela speaks to African National Congress NEC member and member of the legal and constitutional affairs committee Prof Mathole Motshekga on the party's plans for its land reform policy

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Stellenbosch probes white student urinating on black student's belongings

16 May 2022 12:09 PM

Stellenbosch University senior director of student affairs Choice Makhetha says the perpetrator has been removed from campus as the investigation starts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[IN PICS] Super Flower Blood Moon makes appearance in SA sky

16 May 2022 10:52 AM

The moon briefly turned a reddish or orange colour leading up to the full lunar eclipse which could be seen on Monday morning.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Groundbreaking research may help grieving parents who have lost babies to SIDS

16 May 2022 9:56 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr Carmel Harrington about her team’s groundbreaking discovery of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: Load shedding eMbombela! Commentators' reaction goes viral

16 May 2022 9:20 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: Was it brake failure or pure negligence? Twitter divided over truck video

16 May 2022 9:02 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from World

Calling a colleague 'bald' is now a form of harassment (in the UK at least)

16 May 2022 12:46 PM

Clarence Ford speaks to employment lawyer Jacqui Reed about the bald British man who sued his employer for sexual harassment.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Anglo American aims to make mining eco-friendly with new hydrogen-fueled trucks

13 May 2022 5:20 PM

This new hydrogen energy strategy could potentially change the mining landscape for the future and leap towards decarbonization.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: Good Samaritans stopping a moving car at a busy intersection go viral

13 May 2022 9:49 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Astronomers share images of black hole at the centre of the Milky Way Galaxy

13 May 2022 7:43 AM

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Roger Deane, professor of astrophysics and director of the Wits Centre for Astrophysics, about this discovery

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Thailand gives away a million dagga trees to promote it as 'household crop'

12 May 2022 4:07 PM

The catch is that growers who receive free plants must produce medical-grade dagga for medicinal purposes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Israel flight fright as passengers sent chilling pics of plane crash

11 May 2022 10:44 AM

Nine people have been arrested over the incident which played out onboard an Israeli aircraft bound for Turkey.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town ranked 3rd best city in the world, but best for who?

11 May 2022 9:31 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to SA Cities Network's Kayla Hanna Brown, about what life is like for ordinary citizens in Cape Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

F1's ban on bling - but will Lewis Hamilton toe the line or pay a fine?

10 May 2022 10:41 AM

Lewis Hamilton has suggested he will not fully comply with Formula One’s jewelry ban, but will a $250,000 fine change his mind?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

US Senate to vote on abortion rights bill

10 May 2022 8:12 AM

Bongani Bingwa speaks to senior health journalist at the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism, Joan van Dyk, for more.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Steenhuisen on visit to Ukraine: I wanted to see impact of war with my own eyes

9 May 2022 4:28 PM

The DA leader’s recent visit to the war-torn country came under a lot of public scrutiny with some calling it a PR stunt.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Motorists warned to expect massive fuel price hike in June

Business Local

[IN PICS] Super Flower Blood Moon makes appearance in SA sky

Local

Stellenbosch probes white student urinating on black student's belongings

Local

Eskom ramps up load shedding to stage 4 on Monday

Local

EWN Highlights

Carl Niehaus' case on violating COVID-19 rules postponed to June

16 May 2022 4:53 PM

Kganyago: Ubank placed under curatorship, but will continue to operate

16 May 2022 4:43 PM

Malema: Zondo used state capture inquiry to advance certain faction within ANC

16 May 2022 4:11 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA