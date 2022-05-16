Nyanga no longer the 'murder captial of SA' - DA praises station commander
It has, for a long time, held the rather unfortunate title of 'Murder Capital of South Africa' - but the latest figures appear to show a significant drop in cases of deadly crime in Nyanga, in Cape Town.
Between the end of 2020 and the end of 2021 there was a 24% decrease in murders in the area.
On Monday, the Democratic Alliance conducted an oversight visit to Nyanga police station, in light of the apparent down-turn in violent crime.
But one might cynically call this a PR stunt because there is still serious crime in Nyanga, says The Midday Report host Mandy Wiener.
She spoke to DA Shadow Minister of Police Andrew Whitfield about the latest figures and the DA's visit.
I think we must celebrate, where we can, successes in policing.Andrew Whitfield MP, DA Shadow Minister of Police
This particular success is a testament, not only to the SAPS, but to the station commander in particular.Andrew Whitfield MP, DA Shadow Minister of Police
[We] remain incredibly concerned at the high rate of murder and violent crime.Andrew Whitfield MP, DA Shadow Minister of Police
Whitfield says the visit is to identify where central and provincial government can do more.
He adds that there is also an opportunity for other crime hot-spots to replicate the successes being made in reducing crime in Nyanga.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Nyanga no longer the 'murder captial of SA' - DA praises station commander
