Here's how you can keep your kids safer online





It is estimated that the average child today gets their first smartphone at the age of 10.

As we know that the internet never forgets, how young impressionable minds interact with this mental magnet is understandably a major concern for parents.

Africa Melane, on the Parenting and Parents feature, talks to Josh Ramsey, a digital parenting expert on how to regulate your child’s online presence.

Here's some key digital well-being pointers for your family:

Ramsey starts by advising parents to be mindful of screen time both with themselves and their children.

He says that establishing family tech rules will aid in monitoring the above, which is better to show rather than tell children how to use technology.

He adds that because of the digital uptake caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, children often cannot tell when device use is functional or for fun.

The digital well-being coach says that helping your children understand why you are using technology can help a great deal.

Ramsey's most critical advice is that guardians must investigate age restrictions as well as the apps used by their kids.

There are simple ways in which you could get real information about the appropriate age restriction, he explains.

He says that due to app developers trying to lower restrictions, parents cannot rely on the app store guidelines.

Apps such as Bark Jnr and Gryphon can help digitally monitor your children's online habits and protect them from stranger danger.

Listen to the audio below: