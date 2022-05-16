Eskom ramps up load shedding to stage 4 on Monday
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has ramped up the level of load shedding from stage 3 to stage 4 due to further loss in generating capacity.
The power cuts will kick in at 5 pm and last until 10 pm on Monday.
"Unit 2 of the Kusile Power Station tripped earlier this afternoon, taking 720MW of generating capacity with it. While this unit has since returned to service, it will slowly load up to full capacity during the night," it said in a statement.
The power utility said it would continue to monitor the situation.
"Eskom would like to remind the public that load shedding is implemented only as a last resort to protect the national grid. We therefore urge all South Africans to continue using electricity sparingly especially between 05:00 – 09:00 in the mornings and 16:00 – 22:00 in the evenings."
Eskom had earlier warned it would resort to this depending on the level of breakdowns at the country's power stations.
#POWERALERT1— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) May 16, 2022
Due to a further loss of generating capacity, loadshedding will be increased to Stage 4 from
17:00 – 22:00 tonight. pic.twitter.com/yEwGa2Rvch
This article first appeared on EWN : Eskom ramps up load shedding to stage 4 on Monday
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_122887370_a-christmas-candle-spreading-light-on-black-background.html?downloaded=1
More from Local
Willing buyer-willing seller has failed, we encourage land donation - Motshekga
Clement Manyathela speaks to African National Congress NEC member and member of the legal and constitutional affairs committee Prof Mathole Motshekga on the party's plans for its land reform policyRead More
Stellenbosch probes white student urinating on black student's belongings
Stellenbosch University senior director of student affairs Choice Makhetha says the perpetrator has been removed from campus as the investigation starts.Read More
[IN PICS] Super Flower Blood Moon makes appearance in SA sky
The moon briefly turned a reddish or orange colour leading up to the full lunar eclipse which could be seen on Monday morning.Read More
Groundbreaking research may help grieving parents who have lost babies to SIDS
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr Carmel Harrington about her team’s groundbreaking discovery of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome.Read More
WATCH: Load shedding eMbombela! Commentators' reaction goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and FacebookRead More
WATCH: Was it brake failure or pure negligence? Twitter divided over truck video
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Jet fuel crisis? Acsa says domestic flights are not affected
Frayintermedia CEO Desmond Latham and Airports Company South Africa group executive operations manager Terence Delomaney talk about the fuel shortages.Read More
Got a gripe with your bank? You're not alone, banking complaints have spiked
Refilwe Moloto speaks to banking ombudsman, Reana Steyn about the OBS Annual Banking report for 2021Read More
Rape survivor fears starvation, eviction after attack leaves her unable to work
Eyewitness News spoke to the 47-year-old victim, who survived a rape ordeal after she was stabbed more than 30 times and left for dead near a shopping mall in the south of Johannesburg on Human Rights Day in March.Read More