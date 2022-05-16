Vodacom results sparkle – amid explosion in data consumption





Vodacom on Monday reported a 4.5% increase in revenue to R102 billion for the year ending on 31 March 2022.

Net profits increased by 3.9% to R17.7 billion and the company declared a full-year dividend of R8.30 per share.

Its number of data clients grew (by 1.8 million) to 23.5 million while data sales in South Africa are up 19.2%.

Total subscribers grew by 5.9 million to 129.6 million.

Vodacom invested 10.6% more (R11.1 billion in total) on network infrastructure in the year.

By 2:24 PM, its share price was down 2.39% by 2:24 PM.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Shameel Joosub, Group CEO at Vodacom (scroll up to listen).

People are still calling. Voice minutes are slightly down from last year… Shameel Joosub, Group CEO - Vodacom

We’re batting against a strong rand in this period… Currencies can play havoc on your numbers… Shameel Joosub, Group CEO - Vodacom

A lot of investment is going into… creating power resilience… We’re spending over a billion a year now… We lose over R200 million [on stolen batteries] … We now have armed response at the sites… It [loadshedding] is deeply frustrating… Shameel Joosub, Group CEO - Vodacom

