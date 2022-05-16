Malema: Zondo used state capture inquiry to advance certain faction within ANC
JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has accused Chief Justice Raymond Zondo of pursuing factional politics within the African National Congress (ANC).
Malema addressed the media at the party's head office in Johannesburg on Monday.
The EFF leader said his organisation had no interest in engaging Zondo's report into state capture because it formed part of President Cyril Ramaphosa's re-election campaign as the ANC president.
WATCH: ‘Judges are respected for their rulings, not politics’ - Malema scolds Chief Justice Zondo
Zondo has been lauded for unpacking the extent of state capture corruption during the former president Jacob Zuma's tenure.
However, for Malema, there is nothing to celebrate about the chief justice: “There is nothing exciting to the EFF about the Zondo commission’s report because Zondo used the commission to further the interest of a certain faction against the other faction and by so doing, deligitimised the whole process; R2 billion to fight factional battles.”
[MUST WATCH]: CIC @Julius_S_Malema questions Zondo for not saying anything about Gwede Mantashe in the report. #EFFPresser pic.twitter.com/21dTyawTKF— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) May 16, 2022
[In Case You Missed It]: CIC @Julius_S_Malema says Justice Zondo used the commission to further the interest of one faction against the other. #EFFPresser pic.twitter.com/l8JJpulYmj— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) May 16, 2022
During his wide-ranging press briefing, Malema also took a swipe at Ramaphosa.
He accused the president, without evidence, of being behind attempts to remove Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane from her position because she has previously made negative findings against him.
[MUST WATCH]: CIC @Julius_S_Malema reacting to the impeachment of the Public Protector. #EFFPresser pic.twitter.com/NuDLq7IW6h— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) May 16, 2022
In February, the Constitutional Court effectively gave Parliament the green light to go ahead with the impeachment, provided that Mkhwebane was afforded an attorney.
‘FULLY BEHIND TONY YENGENI’
The EFF said it supported ANC NEC member Tony Yengeni’s bid to have Zondo investigated by the Judicial Service Commission.
Yengeni has alleged that Zondo breached the code of judicial conduct when he made certain findings in his state capture report.
The convicted fraudster has since called on the JSC to discipline the top judge.
Malema sad the party fully endorsed Yengeni’s action against Zondo because they also believed that the chief justice tends to interfere with politics.
“We are fully behind Mr Tony Yengeni, we think that Chief Justice Zondo is too forward. Judges should know the limit and Zondo has no limit. For some reason, I personally think that Zondo wished to be a TV presenter during the time of ‘Simunye – we are one.'"
This article first appeared on EWN : Malema: Zondo used state capture inquiry to advance certain faction within ANC
More from Politics
Trevor Manuel: I'm no longer an ANC member, party never the same after Polokwane
Former African National Congress NEC member Trevor Manuel says the party was never the same after the Polokwane conference in 2007.Read More
DA Joburg under administration: 'Internal interventions' in the pipeline
John Perlman speaks to DA Johannesburg administrator, Thomas Walters, on the underperformance of the party.Read More
R22m SA flag? It's a 'monument to democracy', explains Dept of Arts and Culture
Thembinkosi Mabaso, National Herald of South Africa, director of The SA Bureau of Heraldry explains the project to John Maytham.Read More
NPA wants to prosecute 9 state capture cases in coming months
Investigating Directorate spokesperson Sindisiwe Twala-Seboka chats to The Midday Report host Mandy Wiener.Read More
Former Joburg Mayor Mpho Moerane in a critical condition in hospital
The ANC caucus leader was involved in an accident on Monday night when he was travelling from Alexandra to his home.Read More
Mabe: ANC will go into the national conference united
ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe spoke to Mandy Weiner about President Cyril Ramaphosa's message to disgruntled delegates pleading against purging of rivals.Read More
Mabuyane: EC will make sure Ramaphosa is re-elected as ANC president
Eastern Cape ANC chairperson Oscar Mabuyane said Cyril Ramaphosa had championed renewal of the governing party and he must be given another five years to focus on this task.Read More
Steenhuisen on visit to Ukraine: I wanted to see impact of war with my own eyes
The DA leader’s recent visit to the war-torn country came under a lot of public scrutiny with some calling it a PR stunt.Read More
Williams to resign as municipal manager after being elected EC ANC treasurer
Speaking at a media briefing shortly after being announced as a new treasurer, Williams said he needed some time to complete a handover report as the municipal manager at the Joe Gqabi Municipality.Read More
More from Local
Stellies suspends student for urinating on another student's belongings
Sasco said would not accept anything less than the expulsion of the perpetrator.Read More
Nyanga no longer the 'murder captial of SA' - DA praises station commander
Mandy Wiener speaks to Andrew Whitfield, DA Shadow Minister of Police, about the party's visit to Nyanga police station on Monday.Read More
SA calls for concrete commitments in fight against child labour
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Thembinkosi Mkalipi from the Department of Labour.Read More
Eskom ramps up load shedding to stage 4 on Monday
The power cuts will kick in at 5 pm and last until 10 pm on Monday.Read More
Willing buyer-willing seller has failed, we encourage land donation - Motshekga
Clement Manyathela speaks to African National Congress NEC member and member of the legal and constitutional affairs committee Prof Mathole Motshekga on the party's plans for its land reform policyRead More
Stellenbosch probes white student urinating on black student's belongings
Stellenbosch University senior director of student affairs Choice Makhetha says the perpetrator has been removed from campus as the investigation starts.Read More
[IN PICS] Super Flower Blood Moon makes appearance in SA sky
The moon briefly turned a reddish or orange colour leading up to the full lunar eclipse which could be seen on Monday morning.Read More
Groundbreaking research may help grieving parents who have lost babies to SIDS
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr Carmel Harrington about her team’s groundbreaking discovery of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome.Read More
WATCH: Load shedding eMbombela! Commentators' reaction goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and FacebookRead More