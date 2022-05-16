Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 19:08
Astral Foods Limited Interim Results for the six months ended 31 March 2022
Today at 19:19
ZOOM: Business Book feature - Brandalism - Building Brands By Vandalizing The Status Quo by Mike Sharman
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Other People’s Money - Rock ‘n Roll roadie turned global entrepreneur Richard Mulholland
Latest Local
Stellies suspends student for urinating on another student's belongings
Malema: Zondo used state capture inquiry to advance certain faction within ANC
Nyanga no longer the 'murder captial of SA' - DA praises station commander
View all Local
Trevor Manuel: I'm no longer an ANC member, party never the same after Polokwane
DA Joburg under administration: 'Internal interventions' in the pipeline
R22m SA flag? It's a 'monument to democracy', explains Dept of Arts and Culture
View all Politics
Vodacom results sparkle – amid explosion in data consumption
SAA is off the balance sheet. It's a pity we have naysayers – Pravin Gordhan
Mixed signals make getting IPPs onto the grid difficult - Independent producer
View all Business
Clear familial support and education helps teenage parents find their feet
Veteran gospel artist Deborah Fraser has passed away
Google translate adds Sepedi and Xitsonga
View all Lifestyle
Springbok's Jantjies arrested for malicious damage to property on a flight
Raymond Anthony: SA's forgotten tennis star to finally be honoured
SA is unlikely to host the Rugby World Cup again
View all Sport
'She had a soothing voice,' Dr Rebecca Malope pays tribute to Deborah Fraser
Jerry Mofokeng wa Makhetha : Acting is like tennis, a good opponent improves you
WATCH: Woman running with a cow's head crowned 'Looter of the year 2022'
View all Entertainment
SA calls for concrete commitments in fight against child labour
Calling a colleague 'bald' is now a form of harassment (in the UK at least)
Anglo American aims to make mining eco-friendly with new hydrogen-fueled trucks
View all World
SA's Biovac pushing on with Pfizer vaccine plans despite falling demand
SA is top importer of French champagne in Africa, 1m bottles in 2021
Sanlam and global player Allianz team up to create Pan-African insurance giant
View all Africa
CYRIL RAMAPHOSA: We're rebuilding lives and livelihoods after the floods
If a TOTAL blackout happens, will your insurance pay?
Banks are NOT allowed to collect on a debt that has prescribed - Ombudsman
View all Opinion
Malema: Zondo used state capture inquiry to advance certain faction within ANC

16 May 2022 4:11 PM
by Nkosikhona Duma
Tags:
Jacob Zuma
African National Congress
Julius Malema
Busisiwe Mkhwebane
State Capture
Cyril Ramaphosa
Raymond Zondo

Malema addressed the media at the party's head office in Johannesburg on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has accused Chief Justice Raymond Zondo of pursuing factional politics within the African National Congress (ANC).

Malema addressed the media at the party's head office in Johannesburg on Monday.

The EFF leader said his organisation had no interest in engaging Zondo's report into state capture because it formed part of President Cyril Ramaphosa's re-election campaign as the ANC president.

WATCH: ‘Judges are respected for their rulings, not politics’ - Malema scolds Chief Justice Zondo

Zondo has been lauded for unpacking the extent of state capture corruption during the former president Jacob Zuma's tenure.

However, for Malema, there is nothing to celebrate about the chief justice: “There is nothing exciting to the EFF about the Zondo commission’s report because Zondo used the commission to further the interest of a certain faction against the other faction and by so doing, deligitimised the whole process; R2 billion to fight factional battles.”

During his wide-ranging press briefing, Malema also took a swipe at Ramaphosa.

He accused the president, without evidence, of being behind attempts to remove Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane from her position because she has previously made negative findings against him.

In February, the Constitutional Court effectively gave Parliament the green light to go ahead with the impeachment, provided that Mkhwebane was afforded an attorney.

‘FULLY BEHIND TONY YENGENI’

The EFF said it supported ANC NEC member Tony Yengeni’s bid to have Zondo investigated by the Judicial Service Commission.

Yengeni has alleged that Zondo breached the code of judicial conduct when he made certain findings in his state capture report.

The convicted fraudster has since called on the JSC to discipline the top judge.

Malema sad the party fully endorsed Yengeni’s action against Zondo because they also believed that the chief justice tends to interfere with politics.

“We are fully behind Mr Tony Yengeni, we think that Chief Justice Zondo is too forward. Judges should know the limit and Zondo has no limit. For some reason, I personally think that Zondo wished to be a TV presenter during the time of ‘Simunye – we are one.'"


This article first appeared on EWN : Malema: Zondo used state capture inquiry to advance certain faction within ANC




