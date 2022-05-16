Malema: Zondo used state capture inquiry to advance certain faction within ANC





JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has accused Chief Justice Raymond Zondo of pursuing factional politics within the African National Congress (ANC).

Malema addressed the media at the party's head office in Johannesburg on Monday.

The EFF leader said his organisation had no interest in engaging Zondo's report into state capture because it formed part of President Cyril Ramaphosa's re-election campaign as the ANC president.

WATCH: 'Judges are respected for their rulings, not politics' - Malema scolds Chief Justice Zondo

Zondo has been lauded for unpacking the extent of state capture corruption during the former president Jacob Zuma's tenure.

However, for Malema, there is nothing to celebrate about the chief justice: “There is nothing exciting to the EFF about the Zondo commission’s report because Zondo used the commission to further the interest of a certain faction against the other faction and by so doing, deligitimised the whole process; R2 billion to fight factional battles.”

During his wide-ranging press briefing, Malema also took a swipe at Ramaphosa.

He accused the president, without evidence, of being behind attempts to remove Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane from her position because she has previously made negative findings against him.

In February, the Constitutional Court effectively gave Parliament the green light to go ahead with the impeachment, provided that Mkhwebane was afforded an attorney.

‘FULLY BEHIND TONY YENGENI’

The EFF said it supported ANC NEC member Tony Yengeni’s bid to have Zondo investigated by the Judicial Service Commission.

Yengeni has alleged that Zondo breached the code of judicial conduct when he made certain findings in his state capture report.

The convicted fraudster has since called on the JSC to discipline the top judge.

Malema sad the party fully endorsed Yengeni’s action against Zondo because they also believed that the chief justice tends to interfere with politics.

“We are fully behind Mr Tony Yengeni, we think that Chief Justice Zondo is too forward. Judges should know the limit and Zondo has no limit. For some reason, I personally think that Zondo wished to be a TV presenter during the time of ‘Simunye – we are one.'"

This article first appeared on EWN : Malema: Zondo used state capture inquiry to advance certain faction within ANC