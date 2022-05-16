Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 19:08
Astral Foods Limited Interim Results for the six months ended 31 March 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Schutte - CEO at Astral Foods
Today at 19:19
ZOOM: Business Book feature - Brandalism - Building Brands By Vandalizing The Status Quo by Mike Sharman
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mike Sharman - Co-Founder at Retroviral
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Other People's Money - Rock 'n Roll roadie turned global entrepreneur Richard Mulholland
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Richard Mulholland - Owner at Missing Link
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
SAA is off the balance sheet. It’s a pity we have naysayers – Pravin Gordhan

16 May 2022 6:27 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Pravin Gordhan
SAA
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Takatso Consortium

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan.

Takatso Consortium says it has the capital to buy 51% of South African Airways (SAA), but Treasury is concerned that it will have to source most of the funding for the partnership.

Takatso will provide R3 billion over the next two years.

Image credit: Christopher Griner (https://www.flickr.com/photos/air_traveller/)

Click here for more from The Money Show, and business news from around the web.

"There is no further need for injection into the new SAA going forward by the government of any sorts,” says Takatso Chairperson Tshepo Mahloele.

“That's why it took a bit longer to ensure that going forward we have a structure which will enable the state to still keep a share in this business going forward.”

Last week, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan told Parliament that the deal was a “live transaction” and not final yet.

SAA has cost South Africa’s long-suffering taxpayers R49 billion to date.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan (scroll up to listen).

We’ve gone through a tough and problematic business rescue process… We’ll be offloading SAA from the Fiscus pretty soon… the beginnings of a viable airline…

Pravin Gordhan, Minister - Public Enterprises

To be more accurate, it’s already off the national balance sheet… SAA is now the responsibility of Takatso… SAA Technical was also on its knees…From 1 April, they’re profitable…

Pravin Gordhan, Minister - Public Enterprises

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : SAA is off the balance sheet. It’s a pity we have naysayers – Pravin Gordhan




16 May 2022 6:27 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Pravin Gordhan
SAA
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Takatso Consortium

