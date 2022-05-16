SAA is off the balance sheet. It’s a pity we have naysayers – Pravin Gordhan
Takatso Consortium says it has the capital to buy 51% of South African Airways (SAA), but Treasury is concerned that it will have to source most of the funding for the partnership.
Takatso will provide R3 billion over the next two years.
"There is no further need for injection into the new SAA going forward by the government of any sorts,” says Takatso Chairperson Tshepo Mahloele.
“That's why it took a bit longer to ensure that going forward we have a structure which will enable the state to still keep a share in this business going forward.”
Last week, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan told Parliament that the deal was a “live transaction” and not final yet.
SAA has cost South Africa’s long-suffering taxpayers R49 billion to date.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan (scroll up to listen).
We’ve gone through a tough and problematic business rescue process… We’ll be offloading SAA from the Fiscus pretty soon… the beginnings of a viable airline…Pravin Gordhan, Minister - Public Enterprises
To be more accurate, it’s already off the national balance sheet… SAA is now the responsibility of Takatso… SAA Technical was also on its knees…From 1 April, they’re profitable…Pravin Gordhan, Minister - Public Enterprises
Source : Cindy Archillies/EWN
