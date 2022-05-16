Streaming issues? Report here
Sonos launches 'Ray' soundbar in South Africa

16 May 2022 8:18 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Technology
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Toby Shapshak
tech
consumer electronics
Stuff Studios
soundbar
Sonos
Sonos Ray
gear

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Toby Shapshak, Chief at Stuff Studios.

Sonos has launched a new soundbar it calls “Ray”.

It will retail in South Africa for roughly R4000.

A soundbar from an unidentified brand. © tankist276/123rf.com

Click here for more from The Money Show, and business news from around the web.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Toby Shapshak, Chief at Stuff Studios (scroll up to listen to the detailed discussion).


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Sonos launches 'Ray' soundbar in South Africa




