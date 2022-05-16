South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) puts Ubank under curatorship





Ubank will continue operating despite being placed under curatorship, said South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) Governor Lesetja Kganyago on Monday.

The financial services company, which serves the gold and platinum mining communities, needs capital to remain in business.

South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) Governor Lesetja Kganyago (l) and Bruce Whitfield (r), presenter of The Money Show.

“The curator is also required to recover and take possession of all the assets of Ubank,” said Kganyago.

“Furthermore, the credential authority is obliged to ensure that all payment clearing and settlement obligation of Ubank will continue to be met.”

Investors are showing interest in buying the bank, said Kganyago.

“And each investment, if concluded, will resolve the issues at Ubank.

“The curator will take this process forward.”

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Stuart Theobald, Financial Analyst and Chair at Intellidex (scroll up to listen).

It’s isolated. It’s not a symptom of what is happening in the rest of the sector… It’s been losing money for a steady three years now… It’s unsustainable without major recapitalisation… Stuart Theobald, Chairperson - Intellidex

It has suffered from starvation of capital for some time… losing money month by month… I see no reason why Ubank will be more successful [than African Bank] … Stuart Theobald, Chairperson - Intellidex

VBS was hit by serious fraud… simply theft… Ubank’s problem is profitability… A low-risk business model is the future of small banks… Stuart Theobald, Chairperson - Intellidex

