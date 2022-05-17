



JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) on Monday said that it had hired private investigators to look into the murder of Hillary Gardee.

The 28-year-old was the daughter of former EFF secretary-general, Godrich Gardee.

She went missing at a grocery store last month. Her body was discovered days later in the bushes near Sabie.

Speaking at a media briefing, Malema said that those who had killed Hillary must be held accountable and jailed forever:

“We, as the EFF, are actively involved in seeking justice for Hillary and caution the police service and political leaders to not play dirty, dangerous and opportunistic political games on a sensitive murder case,” he said.

Malema said the party would not rest until it had secured justice for her murder.

The EFF leader has repeated calls for an end to the abuse of women and children by men.

WATCH: 'We will miss you dearly': Hillary Gardee laid to rest

This article first appeared on EWN : Malema: EFF has hired private investigators to probe Hillary Gardee’s murder