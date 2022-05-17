It's a binge-fest! Disney+ launches in Mzansi, bringing your favourite shows
It will be a binge-fest for _Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic _andStar from today as Disney+ officially launches in Mzansi.
South Africans will be able to watch more than 1,000 movies and more than 1,500 series from the streaming service. The services will give viewers the chance to watch 4k video quality for select titles.
Bongani Bingwa speaks to the senior vice-president/general manager at The Walt Disney Company Africa, Christine Service, for more on everything you can expect.
We have a wealth of general entertainment content shows like 'The Kardashians' and 'Grey's Anatomy'. We have lots of brand new shows that people might have heard of from the US. We have all the Marvel movies, all the Disney movies, and all the Pixar movies.Christine Service, Senior vice-president, general manager - The Walt Disney Company Africa
We aim to deliver the best we can when it comes to the quality of the video and user experience. So if you have the right device then you can get the content in 4k quality.Christine Service, Senior vice-president, general manager - The Walt Disney Company Africa
Listen to the full interview below:
More from Entertainment
'She had a soothing voice,' Dr Rebecca Malope pays tribute to Deborah Fraser
As people continue to pay tribute to legendary gospel Deborah Fraser, music icon Dr Rebecca Malope says she was an amazing singer.Read More
Jerry Mofokeng wa Makhetha : Acting is like tennis, a good opponent improves you
In this episode of Hanging Out with Clement Manyathela, legendary actor Dr Jerry Mofokeng wa Makhetha talks about his career, childhood and latest book.Read More
WATCH: Woman running with a cow's head crowned 'Looter of the year 2022'
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Gomora actor Siyabonga Zubane has passed away
The 23-year-old played the role of Sdumo on Mzansi Magic telenovela Gomora.Read More
We celebrate 8 Mzansi celeb moms and their awesome kids this Mother's Day
From 947's Anele Mdoda to DJ Zinhle, Pearl Thusi, Zoleka Mandela, and more - these gorgeous moms show off their beautiful kids.Read More
8 movies to celebrate mom on the 8th, this Mother's Day
Snuggle up with mum this Sunday 8 May and celebrate her with these wonderful movies.Read More
'You're the best': 5 Mother’s Day gifts for under R100
While we would all love to buy our mums the world to show them how much they mean to us, sometimes we need to show our love without breaking the bank.Read More
Zonke shares her gratitude to God in new single 'Oko'
Speaking to Clement Manyathela, the Multi-platinum award-winning singer-songwriter Zonke Dikane says her full album will be out in May.Read More
Presley Chweneyagae: I am a rural boy and was stuck between football and acting
Actor/producer Presley Chweneyagae talks about his childhood, career and the role his mother had in pursuing his career.Read More