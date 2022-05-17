Ramaphosa surrounded by mediocre individuals 'comes across as mediocre himself'
Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa is adamant that South Africa needs a 100-metre flag in Freedom Park heritage site in Pretoria.
The idea which will cost taxpayers a whopping R22 million and which the department deems "brilliant" has been widely criticised as a fruitless exercise and money wasting.
Mthethwa told the parliamentary mini plenary vote last week that his department's mandate is to create monuments
Bongani Bingwa speaks to Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) national spokesperson Sizwe Pamla about this.
What is heartbreaking about this is that we have raised a number of issues with the minister and with the department in general talking about the plight of the artists.Sizwe Pamla, National spokesperson - Cosatu
There is really nothing we can look at and say he is doing there, he is one of the most underperforming ministers if you look at what we are dealing with here. We are dealing with a country imposing very extreme budget cuts, the only message we can say to the president of this country is you are surrounded by mediocre individuals and as a result, you are coming across as mediocre yourself.Sizwe Pamla, National spokesperson - Cosatu
Daily Maverick associate editor Brooks Spector says the money can be used to build small theatres and support artists.
He adds that no tourist would visit the gigantic flag.
If you were to get a 100-metre flag and you were going to take a selfie with it, all you would get is you and the flag pole. No self-respecting tourist would see that as worth the trouble.Brooks Spector, Associate editor - Daily Maverick
