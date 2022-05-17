It was reckless driving! Truck driver arrested
RELATED: Was it brake failure or pure negligence? Twitter divided over truck video
The driver of the truck that went viral on social media for reckless driving has been arrested.
News24 is reporting that The incident occurred on The Amajuba pass which is 30km north of Newcastle on the road to Volksrust in Mpumulanga.
The truck company Ni-Da group transport is also investigating the matter.
Look at this truck driver…Mpumalanga. @TrafficRTMC @MbalulaFikile @_ArriveAlive pic.twitter.com/J1AH4qoElg— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) May 15, 2022
More from Local
Local doctor pens second tell-all book on tales from the emergency frontline
Aubrey Masango talks to Dr Anne Biccard about her latest second book, Holding My Breath – Further Exploits of an ER Doctor.Read More
'Eskom misleads us a lot, there isn’t much put aside for maintenance'
Refilwe Moloto interviews energy expert Adil Nchabeleng.Read More
Ramaphosa surrounded by mediocre individuals 'comes across as mediocre himself'
Cosatu national spokesperson Sizwe Pamla and Daily Maverick associate editor Brooks Spector react to the planned 100-metre flag that will cost R22 million.Read More
Sisonke study shows that it helps to get boosted before a COVID wave: Prof Gray
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to the lead author and co-principal investigator on the Sisonke study, Professor Glenda Gray.Read More
Expel white student who urinated on black student's belongings - Maties students
A video showing a white student at a male residence, Huis Marais, urinating on a black student’s belongings led to a group of students demonstrating on campus on Sunday.Read More
Malema: EFF has hired private investigators to probe Hillary Gardee’s murder
The 28-year-old was the daughter of former EFF secretary-general, Godrich Gardee.Read More
Stellies suspends student for urinating on another student's belongings
Sasco said would not accept anything less than the expulsion of the perpetrator.Read More
Malema: Zondo used state capture inquiry to advance certain faction within ANC
Malema addressed the media at the party's head office in Johannesburg on Monday.Read More
Nyanga no longer the 'murder captial of SA' - DA praises station commander
Mandy Wiener speaks to Andrew Whitfield, DA Shadow Minister of Police, about the party's visit to Nyanga police station on Monday.Read More