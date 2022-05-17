It was reckless driving! Truck driver arrested





The driver of the truck that went viral on social media for reckless driving has been arrested.

News24 is reporting that The incident occurred on The Amajuba pass which is 30km north of Newcastle on the road to Volksrust in Mpumulanga.

The truck company Ni-Da group transport is also investigating the matter.

