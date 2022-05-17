WATCH: Video of young girl terrified by a computer mouse goes viral
This ICT teacher did not expect this reaction from her students when she introduced the mouse in class.
In a video shared on Instagram, a young girl is seen to be shocked and terrified after seeing the mouse for the first time.
Watch the video below:
Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:
