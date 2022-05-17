Local doctor pens second tell-all book on tales from the emergency frontline
Her first book, Saving a Stranger’s Life: The Diary of an Emergency Room Doctor, had readers gripped with her tales of being a doctor on the frontline of the ER.
Now, in her follow-up, Holding My Breath Further Exploits of an ER Doctor, Anne Biccard shares even more candid, heart-breaking and funny stories from her life in one of Johannesburg’s busiest emergency rooms.
Dr Biccard joined Aubrey Masango to talk about her books and her fascinating career.
(Read an extract from Biccard's latest book below)
People come to the casualty and they have a life-changing event, and you jump in and you're in the river with them.Dr Anne Biccard, Author - Holding My Breath Further Exploits of an ER Doctor
I started writing because I was trying to write a handbook for younger doctors, the real-life stuff they don't teach you in the textbooks.Dr Anne Biccard, Author - Holding My Breath Further Exploits of an ER Doctor
Covid felt like an apocalypse. It was a crazy time and I felt like I had to keep a record.Dr Anne Biccard, Author - Holding My Breath Further Exploits of an ER Doctor
Extract from Holding My Breath: Further Exploits of an ER Doctor
The first customer today reports that, the previous night, his right nipple had moved away from its usual location. He noticed its absence when he looked in the mirror and later found it in his armpit.
Wow,’ I say with a slight frown. I have never heard of a migrating nipple before. ‘Let’s have a look.’ I slide the door shut and motion to him to pull his T-shirt off.
‘Oh, it has moved back now,’ he says.
