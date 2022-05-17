University of Pretoria launches research centre to upskill workers
The University of Pretoria launched its centre for the future of work on 17 May 2022.
Vice-chancellor and principal Prof Tawana Kupe talks to Clement Manyathela about how the centre will prepare prospective employees for the future of work.
The centre will be a launchpad for new insights, interpretations and research that will speak to the future of public and private sectors.
The university says that the centre “will be inclusive of various disciplines and span faculty and institutional boundaries’’.
Many work environments have been disrupted by technologies due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and people have been concerned about how they will lose their jobs to robots, says Kupe.
He adds that the launch of this new organisation aims to tackle that.
This centre is saying we can do research to create conditions where there is complementarity between the use of rapidly advancing technologies and human ingenuityProf Tawana Kupe, Vice chancellor and principal - University of Pretoria
Prof Kupe explained that research will be done on how to upskill future workers from high school to tertiary level.
The institution will be a forecasting service for which jobs are coming and will also seek to adapt existing human resources policies.
Listen to the podcast below
