University of Pretoria launches research centre to upskill workers

Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 14:35
Car Feature - Motorcycle Buyer’s Guide
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Hein Jonker - Founder and Chief Instructor of the Motorcycle Safety Institute of SA
Today at 15:16
EWN: Stellenbosch University: Reactions from students
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Kevin Brandt - Reporter at EWN
Today at 15:20
Decline in number of manual rainfall stations’ wont compromise the entity’s ability to provide accurate forecasting for SA
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Ishaam Abader, CEO of the South African Weather Service
Today at 15:50
Minister Nathi Mthethwa defends his department’s decision to spend R22 million on a flag project.
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 16:10
SAPU reacts to terrible Police training camp conditions
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Lesiba Thobakgale - National spokesperson at South African Police Union (Sapu)
Today at 16:20
My Home Town with Cedwyn Joel From Belleville
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Cedwyn Joel
Today at 16:50
South African Human Rights Commission has launches investigation into a racist incident at Stellenbosch University
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Andre Gaum, SA Human Rights commissioner for Education
Today at 17:20
For the next six months Zimbabwean importers won't pay duties on a range of imported basic goods
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 18:09
Pick n Pay grocery delivery service surges 300%
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pieter Boone - Pick n Pay at CEO
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Heroes and Zeros, with Oresti Patricios
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Oresti Patricios - CEO at Ornico Group
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School - Key dates for dividend driven investors? The LDT, the EX and the Pay date..
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gary Booysen - Director at Rand Swiss
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
University of Pretoria launches research centre to upskill workers

17 May 2022 10:51 AM
by Keamogetswe Mosepele
Vice-chancellor and principal Prof Tawana Kupe talks to Clement Manyathela about how the centre will prepare prospective employees for the future of work.

The University of Pretoria launched its centre for the future of work on 17 May 2022.

Vice-chancellor and principal Prof Tawana Kupe talks to Clement Manyathela about how the centre will prepare prospective employees for the future of work.

The centre will be a launchpad for new insights, interpretations and research that will speak to the future of public and private sectors.

The university says that the centre “will be inclusive of various disciplines and span faculty and institutional boundaries’’.

Many work environments have been disrupted by technologies due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and people have been concerned about how they will lose their jobs to robots, says Kupe.

He adds that the launch of this new organisation aims to tackle that.

This centre is saying we can do research to create conditions where there is complementarity between the use of rapidly advancing technologies and human ingenuity

Prof Tawana Kupe, Vice chancellor and principal - University of Pretoria

Prof Kupe explained that research will be done on how to upskill future workers from high school to tertiary level.

The institution will be a forecasting service for which jobs are coming and will also seek to adapt existing human resources policies.

Listen to the podcast below




Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Zuma corruption case postponed pending outcome of SCA ruling on special plea

Local

Ramaphosa surrounded by mediocre individuals 'comes across as mediocre himself'

Local

Sisonke study shows that it helps to get boosted before a COVID wave: Prof Gray

Local

UN warns that North Korea's COVID-19 response could have 'dire consequenses'

17 May 2022 1:39 PM

Probe into racist incident at Stellenbosch University to wrap up on Tuesday

17 May 2022 1:37 PM

Minister Mthethwa defends decision to spend R22m on monument flag project

17 May 2022 1:08 PM

