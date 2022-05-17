Smart people, not smart robots: adapting to the fourth industrial revolution





There is no doubt that the world is experiencing radical change with the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) - especially where the labour sector is involved.

This makes it understandable that many people are worried about how this will affect their own employment possibilities and job securities.

Questions arise like "will i still have a job in five years?", "how do i have to adapt to assimilate into the new world order?", "will the robots be taking the spaces currently predominantly occupied by human labour?", "how do we stop Elon Musk before it's too late?", "is Alexa related to Siri in any way?".

The last two are a bit of a jab of the absurdity of it all but concern about the future of the workplace is a very valid concern to have because as much as technology transforms, the lighting speed rate it is transforming in the 4IR makes it difficult to keep up.

This is why it is imperative that as the workplace transforms, education on a fundamental level needs to rapidly adapt to this with a lesser focus on theory and a sharper focus on practicality.

There needs to be some sort of synergy between how the world works now vs how the world will work in both the near and distant future (where realistically possible).

The University of Pretoria's Centre for the Future of Work (CFoW), which launched at an event today, has its central focus on this.

Though fears that I, Robot may become our new normal are valid - if not somewhat hyperbolic - technology and the advancement of technology has always been a factor in human existence.

Sentience brought on advancement and it is then our job, and the job of the education and work sectors, to adapt.

According to Professor Natasja Holtzhausen, Director for the Centre for the Future of Work, though the 4IR will undoubtedly radicalise the workplace, it has also created an estimated 133 million new roles. With the replacement with one comes the birth off another.

Which makes cFoW intentions on focusing on how to bridge what the current graduate and employer looks like with what the future graduate and employer will look like so important.

As Holtzhausen says, we need to create smart people instead of distressing about smart robots.

Alexa play Work B'tch by Britney Spears.

Find out more about how the 4IR is changing the workplace and how cFoW plans to adapt to this above.

We still need people. So, yes, some jobs will be obsolete, you know, like [technology]'s done with all the different revolutions. So what do we do? We need to reskill, retrain to make sure that we remain current. Professor Natasja Holtzhausen - Director for the Centre for the Future of Work