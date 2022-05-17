Zuma corruption case postponed pending outcome of SCA ruling on special plea
JOHANNESBURG - The corruption case against former President Jacob Zuma has been postponed pending the outcome of his efforts to appeal the High Court's ruling on his special plea.
Zuma approached Supreme Court of Appeal Judge President Mandisa Maya last month in the hopes of getting her to reconsider his application for leave to appeal the High Court's dismissal of his special plea.
This after two appeal judges initially refused it out of hand.
His corruption trial had been postponed until Tuesday pending a decision from Maya but the court heard that one was still outstanding.
The State's Advocate Billy downer told the court they were still waiting for a decision.
"I checked with the registrar of the SCA twice and it is confirmed that there is no result yet from the SCA in respect of the Section 17 (2)(F) application of Mr Zuma’s. The last message I received from the registrar was that it was on its way to the president. The reason for the delay is unclear to me," Downer said.
The case has now been postponed again, this time to 1 August.
WATCH: Zuma corruption case postponed
This article first appeared on EWN : Zuma corruption case postponed pending outcome of SCA ruling on special plea
More from Local
Student in urinating incident could face criminal charges, says chancellor
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Stellenbosch University chancellor and former Constitutional Court Justice Edwin Cameron.Read More
Local doctor pens second tell-all book on tales from the emergency frontline
Aubrey Masango talks to Dr Anne Biccard about her latest second book, Holding My Breath – Further Exploits of an ER Doctor.Read More
It was reckless driving! Truck driver arrested
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
'Eskom misleads us a lot, there isn’t much put aside for maintenance'
Refilwe Moloto interviews energy expert Adil Nchabeleng.Read More
Ramaphosa surrounded by mediocre individuals 'comes across as mediocre himself'
Cosatu national spokesperson Sizwe Pamla and Daily Maverick associate editor Brooks Spector react to the planned 100-metre flag that will cost R22 million.Read More
Sisonke study shows that it helps to get boosted before a COVID wave: Prof Gray
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to the lead author and co-principal investigator on the Sisonke study, Professor Glenda Gray.Read More
Expel white student who urinated on black student's belongings - Maties students
A video showing a white student at a male residence, Huis Marais, urinating on a black student’s belongings led to a group of students demonstrating on campus on Sunday.Read More
Malema: EFF has hired private investigators to probe Hillary Gardee’s murder
The 28-year-old was the daughter of former EFF secretary-general, Godrich Gardee.Read More
Stellies suspends student for urinating on another student's belongings
Sasco said would not accept anything less than the expulsion of the perpetrator.Read More