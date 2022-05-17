Health and wellness: How to manage asthma in children and adults?





Asthma is a respiratory condition that is increasing worldwide. In developing countries, including South Africa, many patients do not have optimal treatment for this life-long condition.

Clement Manyathela spoke to National Asthma Education Programme pulmonologist Dr Omolemo Kitchin about asthma care and treatment for children and adults in South Africa.

Asthma is a chronic condition that affects the lungs and airways and causes difficulties with breathing in patients.

This condition affects children and adults and presents in a similar way in all age groups although children are more likely to seek medical treatment than adults who may have already learned to manage their condition.

Asthma is a complex disease that can be triggered by a number of environmental factors such as pollen, animals or cigarette smoke and is primarily controlled with the use of asthma pumps and controller medications to keep the airways clean.

Some parents may have concerns about their children participating in sport if they have asthma as it could trigger an asthma attack, but Dr Kitchin insists that it is important for children to participate and if they manage their condition properly and use their asthma pumps, they can perform athletically as well as those without the conditions.

While this is a chronic and lifelong condition it can be managed with treatment and those with asthma can live a perfectly healthy life if they are treated properly.

