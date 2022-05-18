Kingsmead Book Fair set to transport readers to other worlds





Avid readers and Wordle lovers alike will get the chance to connect with the writers behind the words that change us at the 10th annual Kingsmead Book Fair (KBF), sponsored by Standard Bank Wealth and Investment.

“The Kingsmead Book Fair is a wonderful celebration of literature and learning and we are delighted to be sponsoring this dynamic and exciting event again,” says Sanah Gumede, Head of Wealth and Investment SA at Standard Bank.

Now in its 10th year, Kingsmead Book Fair has earned its reputation as a significant event on the literary calendar over the last decade by featuring prominent local and international authors who discuss current book themes and genres with readers in, interactive sessions.

This year’s event, which is to be held at Kingsmead College in Melrose, Johannesburg on 21 May, is set to offer a range of stimulating talks and debates for readers of all ages. The event programme is carefully curated and includes a stimulating Children and Teens’ programme that grows in popularity each year.

The programme has interactive sessions that cover a variety of topics, held concurrently in different venues at the school. The programme is full and varied and caters for readers with a wide range of interests – from the crafting of romance, suspense and crime stories to the writing of cookbooks, memoirs, short stories and novels that have the potential to change the world.

As well as giving readers the chance to meet some of the most important authors of our time, the Book Fair is a great day out for the whole family. There is a range of activities for everyone to enjoy, with a bookstore, food and drink stalls, art exhibitions and much more.

KBF Book Drive

The Kingsmead Book Fair is committed to the promotion of literacy and to encourage a love of learning, so this year’s event will also feature a book drive.

We’re appealing to everyone who will be attending the Book Fair to bring along any new or pre-loved books that they believe will be suitable for donation to previously disadvantaged schools. Sanah Gumede, Head of Wealth and Investment SA at Standard Bank

As Africa’s leading wealth manager, giving back to the communities we serve is of paramount importance to us. We are grateful that we can support projects and events like the Kingsmead Book Fair and the KBF Young Writers’ Competition, because it’s initiatives like these that really make a difference – not just for today, but for generations to come. Sanah Gumede, Head of Wealth and Investment SA at Standard Bank

Engaging closely with clients is also key to the Standard Bank Wealth and Investment team, according to Stefan Viljoen, Head of Wealth Advisory, Trust and Fiduciary, SA.

Events like this give us the opportunity to meet with our clients on a personal level beyond the world of banking. The KBF covers many topics that are of interest to our clients, including art and wealth preservation, both of which are included in this year’s programme in the form of discussions hosted by leading experts. Stefan Viljoen, Head of Wealth Advisory, Trust and Fiduciary, SA

“This year, we are looking forward to expanding our minds by participating in the first live programme since the lockdown of the past two years,” Gumede continues. “There are few things as energising as delving deeper into your areas of interest, and Standard Bank is proud to be associated with this premier event."

To learn more about the Kingsmead Book Fair programme, visit kingsmead.co.za/bookfair/