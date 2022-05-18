Kingsmead Book Fair set to transport readers to other worlds

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020 Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 11:05
Listener's Choice: Landmark ruling on Divorce Act
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Clorinda Scalco, Family Law attorney
Today at 11:35
What's the Tea - How do you lovingly tell a loved one about their weight gain?
The Clement Manyathela Show
Today at 18:09
NinetyOne Full year results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Hendrik Du Toit - CEO at Ninety One
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Patrick Mathidi - Head of Equities at Aluwani Capital Partners
Today at 18:39
Transaction Capital results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
David Hurwitz - CEO at Transaction Capital
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Business Unusual - Could China solve Eskom's power trouble?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter - Grant Pattison - Managing Director Africa - Heliogen
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Grant Pattison - Managing Director Africa at Heliogen
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
WATCH: 'You are useless' Twitter reacts to minister Mthetwa's flag explanation Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 May 2022 9:27 AM
Insurers pay out R400 million as complaints increase due to COVID-19 - Ombudsman Deputy Ombudsman for Long-term Insurance Denise Gabriels speaks to John Maytham about their annual report. 18 May 2022 9:19 AM
'There is mystery of a very determined anti-Cuba sentiment,' Pandor on donations Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor says the country makes various humanitarian donations to various... 18 May 2022 9:01 AM
View all Local
Abahlali baseMjondolo member's murder was 'deliberate' Mandy Weiner interviews Thapelo Mohapi, the general secretary of Abahlali baseMjondolo, on the murder of an activist and land occu... 17 May 2022 4:16 PM
SA to donate R350 million to Cuba - 7 times the amount initially reported The donation was initially set at R50 million, says DA's Ashor Sarupen, a much lower amount that nevertheless caused an uproar whe... 17 May 2022 3:26 PM
Malema: Zondo used state capture inquiry to advance certain faction within ANC Malema addressed the media at the party's head office in Johannesburg on Monday. 16 May 2022 4:11 PM
View all Politics
'Funeral cover loophole allows addition of unrelated people to be killed' Frank Magwegwe (Sanlam Wealth Solutions) on why it's relatively easy to add an unrelated person to a funeral policy. 17 May 2022 9:40 PM
Middle-income earners blow 80% of their salary within 5 days - FNB Bruce Whitfield interviews Raj Makanjee, CEO of FNB Retail, and personal finance journalist Maya Fisher-French. 17 May 2022 8:54 PM
Businesses have to 'cannibalise' their old ways to have a future Mike Sharman discusses 'Brandalism: Building Brands by Vandalising the Status Quo', follow-up to his debut book 'The Best Dick'. 17 May 2022 7:42 PM
View all Business
WATCH: Mom warns parents about playground mistakes after son breaks leg Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 May 2022 9:56 AM
Hypertension - not just something that affects gogo and oupa, says cardiologist Africa Melane is joined by cardiologist Dr Nqoba Tsabedze to talk about the increase in cases of hypertension in young people. 18 May 2022 8:36 AM
Why Gallo Vault Sessions' deep dives into SA music history is so important Africa Melane speaks to Zara Julius, researcher and producer of the Gallo Vault Sessions, about the podcast series and, the histor... 18 May 2022 6:23 AM
View all Lifestyle
Springbok’s Jantjies arrested for malicious damage to property on a flight Gauteng police said they arrested him for damaging property on a flight and he was escorted off the plane by law enforcement offic... 15 May 2022 3:02 PM
Raymond Anthony: SA's forgotten tennis star to finally be honoured Anthony was a gifted tennis player who won multiple provincial and national titles during the prime of his career in the early to... 13 May 2022 12:30 PM
SA is unlikely to host the Rugby World Cup again Rugby Africa, the continent’s governing body, voted against South Africa, making the betrayal even more hurtful but not surprising... 11 May 2022 4:49 PM
View all Sport
It's a binge-fest! Disney+ launches in Mzansi, bringing your favourite shows Bongani Bingwa speaks to the senior vice-president/general manager at The Walt Disney Company Africa, Christine Service, for more... 17 May 2022 7:55 AM
'She had a soothing voice,' Dr Rebecca Malope pays tribute to Deborah Fraser As people continue to pay tribute to legendary gospel Deborah Fraser, music icon Dr Rebecca Malope says she was an amazing singer... 16 May 2022 9:52 AM
Jerry Mofokeng wa Makhetha : Acting is like tennis, a good opponent improves you In this episode of Hanging Out with Clement Manyathela, legendary actor Dr Jerry Mofokeng wa Makhetha talks about his career, chil... 12 May 2022 11:56 AM
View all Entertainment
SA calls for concrete commitments in fight against child labour Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Thembinkosi Mkalipi from the Department of Labour. 16 May 2022 3:31 PM
Calling a colleague 'bald' is now a form of harassment (in the UK at least) Clarence Ford speaks to employment lawyer Jacqui Reed about the bald British man who sued his employer for sexual harassment. 16 May 2022 12:46 PM
Anglo American aims to make mining eco-friendly with new hydrogen-fueled trucks This new hydrogen energy strategy could potentially change the mining landscape for the future and leap towards decarbonization. 13 May 2022 5:20 PM
View all World
Naspers invests big in agritech trading fresh produce across Southern Africa Bruce Whitfield interviews Naspers Foundry head Fabian Whate and Louis de Kock, co-founder of agritech startup Nile.ag. 17 May 2022 7:30 PM
SA's Biovac pushing on with Pfizer vaccine plans despite falling demand The Money Show interviews Dr Morena Makhoana, CEO of the Biovac Institute. 10 May 2022 9:31 PM
SA is top importer of French champagne in Africa, 1m bottles in 2021 Bruce Whitfield talks to Jaco Maritz (Editor, How we made it in Africa) about Africa's French champagne consumption habits. 4 May 2022 8:16 PM
View all Africa
'Eskom misleads us a lot, there isn’t much put aside for maintenance' Refilwe Moloto interviews energy expert Adil Nchabeleng. 17 May 2022 10:24 AM
Sonos launches 'Ray' soundbar in South Africa The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Toby Shapshak, Chief at Stuff Studios. 16 May 2022 8:18 PM
CYRIL RAMAPHOSA: We're rebuilding lives and livelihoods after the floods President Cyril Ramaphosa says in his weekly newsletter that the departments of home affairs, health and social development have b... 16 May 2022 7:40 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward

Kingsmead Book Fair set to transport readers to other worlds

18 May 2022 9:37 AM
by Sponsored Content

Get together for reading, laughing, debating, eating, drinking, dreaming and connecting - at Kingsmead Book Fair this Saturday! 📚

Avid readers and Wordle lovers alike will get the chance to connect with the writers behind the words that change us at the 10th annual Kingsmead Book Fair (KBF), sponsored by Standard Bank Wealth and Investment.

“The Kingsmead Book Fair is a wonderful celebration of literature and learning and we are delighted to be sponsoring this dynamic and exciting event again,” says Sanah Gumede, Head of Wealth and Investment SA at Standard Bank.

Now in its 10th year, Kingsmead Book Fair has earned its reputation as a significant event on the literary calendar over the last decade by featuring prominent local and international authors who discuss current book themes and genres with readers in, interactive sessions.

This year’s event, which is to be held at Kingsmead College in Melrose, Johannesburg on 21 May, is set to offer a range of stimulating talks and debates for readers of all ages. The event programme is carefully curated and includes a stimulating Children and Teens’ programme that grows in popularity each year.

The programme has interactive sessions that cover a variety of topics, held concurrently in different venues at the school. The programme is full and varied and caters for readers with a wide range of interests – from the crafting of romance, suspense and crime stories to the writing of cookbooks, memoirs, short stories and novels that have the potential to change the world.

As well as giving readers the chance to meet some of the most important authors of our time, the Book Fair is a great day out for the whole family. There is a range of activities for everyone to enjoy, with a bookstore, food and drink stalls, art exhibitions and much more.

KBF Book Drive

The Kingsmead Book Fair is committed to the promotion of literacy and to encourage a love of learning, so this year’s event will also feature a book drive.

We’re appealing to everyone who will be attending the Book Fair to bring along any new or pre-loved books that they believe will be suitable for donation to previously disadvantaged schools.

Sanah Gumede, Head of Wealth and Investment SA at Standard Bank

As Africa’s leading wealth manager, giving back to the communities we serve is of paramount importance to us. We are grateful that we can support projects and events like the Kingsmead Book Fair and the KBF Young Writers’ Competition, because it’s initiatives like these that really make a difference – not just for today, but for generations to come.

Sanah Gumede, Head of Wealth and Investment SA at Standard Bank

Engaging closely with clients is also key to the Standard Bank Wealth and Investment team, according to Stefan Viljoen, Head of Wealth Advisory, Trust and Fiduciary, SA.

Events like this give us the opportunity to meet with our clients on a personal level beyond the world of banking. The KBF covers many topics that are of interest to our clients, including art and wealth preservation, both of which are included in this year’s programme in the form of discussions hosted by leading experts.

Stefan Viljoen, Head of Wealth Advisory, Trust and Fiduciary, SA

“This year, we are looking forward to expanding our minds by participating in the first live programme since the lockdown of the past two years,” Gumede continues. “There are few things as energising as delving deeper into your areas of interest, and Standard Bank is proud to be associated with this premier event."

To learn more about the Kingsmead Book Fair programme, visit kingsmead.co.za/bookfair/




18 May 2022 9:37 AM
by Sponsored Content

Trending

South African Weather Service not affected by declining manual rainfall stations

Local

Why Gallo Vault Sessions' deep dives into SA music history is so important

Lifestyle

Stellenbosch urinating incident victim wants perpetrator to be taught a lesson

Local

'There is mystery of a very determined anti-Cuba sentiment,' Pandor on donations

Local

EWN Highlights

'There is mystery of a very determined anti-Cuba sentiment,' Pandor on donations

18 May 2022 9:01 AM

Angelo Agrizzi’s fraud and corruption case back in court

18 May 2022 8:44 AM

After long delays, Tazne van Wyk murder trial expected to get under way

18 May 2022 8:19 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA