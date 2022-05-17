Gift of the Givers co-founder Zorah Sooliman graduates with master's degree





JOHANNESBURG - The co-founder of Gift of the Givers, Zorah Bibi Sooliman, celebrated as she graduated with her Master’s Degree in Counselling Psychology form the University of KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday.

Her husband, Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, who is the director and co-founder of the foundation, was seen celebrating her graduation with her and said he was proud of her achievement.

Sooliman, who has been an advocate for women’s empowerment throughout her life, did her thesis on the experiences of Muslim women in polygamous marriages in and around Durban.

She established the Gift of the Givers Careline, which is a counselling service for women who are struggling in polyamorous marriages.

Sooliman is using what she has learnt from these women to share with the community, particularly men and religious leaders, so they can understand and learn from these experiences.

“We must use our abilities and skills to contribute to the communities we come from and make a difference in their lives,” she said.

Since 1992, Sooliman has been actively at the forefront of the foundation and raised her five children while her husband was giving aid to those in warzones who needed it most.

She expressed immense gratitude to her husband, family and other supporters and encouraged other scholars to work hard and stay focused on their goals.

“The road has been long, but I finally got here with the help of my children, my husband, friends, family, colleagues and most of all, God,” Sooliman said on her graduation.

