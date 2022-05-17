Middle-income earners blow 80% of their salary within 5 days of payday- FNB
"People run out of money before they run out of month" - this old saying is more true now than ever.
South Africa's average middle-income earners spend up to 80% of their salary within five days of payday, according to data from First National Bank (FNB).
This means most survive on 20% of their monthly income for more than 20 days of the month.
FNB defines these middle-income consumers as people who earn between R180,000 and R500,000 a year.
Bruce Whitfield gets more detail from Raj Makanjee, CEO of FNB Retail.
With the challenge we have with the current economic environment and inflationary pressures... the trend is likely to deteriorate even further, so it's really important for people to think about what are the proactive steps they're going to take to change that profile of spending.Raj Makanjee, CEO - FNB Retail
Makanjee says FNB looked only at customers within that segment who were in good standing from a credit perspective and earning their income through a salary.
The challenge is that most of that 80% gets consumed with debit orders that run in the early parts of the month... A key thing we look at is how much of those debit orders are going towards what we determine as productive spend... so paying off unsecured credit might not be as productive as paying towards a savings goal...Raj Makanjee, CEO - FNB Retail
The good news is that for our customers who do have productive spend, we see 45% of them spending more than 10% of those debit orders on productive spend.Raj Makanjee, CEO - FNB Retail
The worrying things is that with people who do have unsecured credit the level of debit order commitments that go to that... averages 30% of their monthly spend, which other than groceries that account for 43% of people's discretionary spend, is the single biggest item contributing to reducing their available cash flow.Raj Makanjee, CEO - FNB Retail
Whitfield also chats to personal finance journalist Maya Fisher-French (Maya on Money).
By the time my debit orders - which include my retirement annuity, kids' school fees and I've usually done a big shop - I don't need more than 20% of my salary on day to day.Maya Fisher-French, Personal Finance Journalist - Maya on Money
Those are the big expenses so that wasn't the number that shocked me, the number that really worried me was that people are spending 30% of their income on unsecured debt. That's credit card debt, that's personal loans...Maya Fisher-French, Personal Finance Journalist - Maya on Money
Fisher-French says this credit dependency has been growing as salaries don't keep up with inflation.
"We've come out of the party days... Using credit to survive, I think that's the big shift."
What is particularly interesting to Fisher-French is that this situation is not being reflected (yet) in deteriorating credit scores.
"I think we're still waiting for that storm."
Listen to the discussion in the audio clip below:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Middle-income earners blow 80% of their salary within 5 days of payday- FNB
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_71992978_unhappy-young-african-couple-facing-financial-stress-black-man-in-spectacles-holding-notification-in.html?term=eviction%2Bfamily%2Bblack&vti=n9nhvukc1vqu6y31wb-1-11
