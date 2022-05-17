Grocery delivery race heats up, Pick n Pay partners with Takealot (Mr D)
Customers are increasingly demanding the convenience of online grocery shopping, and Pick n Pay says it has listened.
The retailer's announced an agreement with Takealot to enable customers to buy Pick n Pay food, groceries, and liquor on a new platform on the Mr D app.
When shoppers open the app, they will be offered the choice either to “buy groceries” or “buy food from restaurants”.
Grocery orders will be packed from the closest Pick n Pay store, then collected for delivery by a member of the Takealot fleet.
Smart Shopper card holders will be able to earn points when buying their groceries on the Mr D app.
Pick n Pay intends to regain market leadership in online grocery, increasing its online revenue eight-fold by FY26 says CEO Pieter Boone.
Pick n Pay delivered strong results on Tuesday and presented a new strategic plan for the Group.
This includes a differentiated focus on higher- and lower income customer segments.
Bruce Whitfield interviews Boone on The Money Show.
If you look at the formal grocery food retail market in South Africa it will grow from a little over R600 billion towards over R800 billion in the next five years. We would like to take part of that growth. That you can only achieve with having a really clearly defined customer value proposition...Pieter Boone, CEO - Pick n Pay
... be it towards the lower LSMs of this market... with further accelerating the winning discount model called Boxer, and subsequently a redefined customer offering we would have in place in relation to servicing what I call the middle and the more affluent part of the market.Pieter Boone, CEO - Pick n Pay
Whitfield asks about the reasoning behind outsourcing delivery for Pick n Pay's expanded online grocery business.
RELATED: Pick n Pay buys 'Bottles' delivery app after taking R2.8b knock in sales
Boone refers to the triple-digit growth it is achieving with the Bottles delivery platform, saying the online market will continue to accelerate.
We bring expertise with our store network and fantastic ranges of goods... Within this [Takealot] platform we have 2.5 million customers that are active on that platform... It is the both of best worlds that we tie together...Pieter Boone, CEO - Pick n Pay
The service will be launched on a trial basis in Cape Town area in August for rapid rollout across the country.
For more on Pick n Pay's 'new strategic plan', listen to the interview with Boone below:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Grocery delivery race heats up, Pick n Pay partners with Takealot (Mr D)
Source : Pick n Pay
More from Business
Businesses have to 'cannibalise' their old ways to have a future
Mike Sharman discusses 'Brandalism: Building Brands by Vandalising the Status Quo', follow-up to his debut book 'The Best Dick'.Read More
Naspers invests big in agritech trading fresh produce across Southern Africa
Bruce Whitfield interviews Naspers Foundry head Fabian Whate and Louis de Kock, co-founder of agritech startup Nile.ag.Read More
Another day, another round of load shedding: Stage 3 from 5pm to 10pm on Tuesday
On Monday, the power utility announced stage 4 load shedding after CEO Andre de Ruyter said the power grid remained vulnerable as they struggled to bring its generating units back to service.Read More
SA to donate R350 million to Cuba - 7 times the amount initially reported
The donation was initially set at R50 million, says DA's Ashor Sarupen, a much lower amount that nevertheless caused an uproar when it was announced.Read More
Smart people, not smart robots: adapting to the fourth industrial revolution
Clement Manyathela speaks to experts on the future of the workplace and the influence of the fourth industrial revolution.Read More
University of Pretoria launches research centre to upskill workers
Vice-chancellor and principal Prof Tawana Kupe talks to Clement Manyathela about how the centre will prepare prospective employees for the future of work.Read More
'Eskom misleads us a lot, there isn’t much put aside for maintenance'
Refilwe Moloto interviews energy expert Adil Nchabeleng.Read More
Sonos launches 'Ray' soundbar in South Africa
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Toby Shapshak, Chief at Stuff Studios.Read More
Astral Foods reports clucking good results
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Chris Schutte, CEO at Astral Foods.Read More
More from Local
Stellenbosch University probes another alleged racist incident
It's emerged that offensive remarks were allegedly made towards a black female student during an event organised by the Law faculty last week Thursday.Read More
Stellenbosch University student opens criminal case over urinating incident
First year Agricultural Business Management student Babalo Ndwayana also wants first year Law student, Theuns du Toit, expelled.Read More
Abahlali baseMjondolo member's murder was 'deliberate'
Mandy Weiner interviews Thapelo Mohapi, the general secretary of Abahlali baseMjondolo, on the murder of an activist and land occupation leader.Read More
Another day, another round of load shedding: Stage 3 from 5pm to 10pm on Tuesday
On Monday, the power utility announced stage 4 load shedding after CEO Andre de Ruyter said the power grid remained vulnerable as they struggled to bring its generating units back to service.Read More
SA to donate R350 million to Cuba - 7 times the amount initially reported
The donation was initially set at R50 million, says DA's Ashor Sarupen, a much lower amount that nevertheless caused an uproar when it was announced.Read More
Gift of the Givers co-founder Zorah Sooliman graduates with master's degree
Her husband Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, who is the director and co-founder of the foundation, was seen celebrating her graduation with her and said he is so proud of her achievement.Read More
Student in urinating incident could face criminal charges, says chancellor
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Stellenbosch University chancellor and former Constitutional Court Justice Edwin Cameron.Read More
Zuma corruption case postponed pending outcome of SCA ruling on special plea
The case has now been postponed again, this time to 1 August.Read More
Local doctor pens second tell-all book on tales from the emergency frontline
Aubrey Masango talks to Dr Anne Biccard about her latest second book, Holding My Breath – Further Exploits of an ER Doctor.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Businesses have to 'cannibalise' their old ways to have a future
Mike Sharman discusses 'Brandalism: Building Brands by Vandalising the Status Quo', follow-up to his debut book 'The Best Dick'.Read More
Health and wellness: How to manage asthma in children and adults?
Clement Manyathela speaks to National Asthma Education Programme pulmonologist Dr Omolemo Kitchin about asthma care and treatment.Read More
Local doctor pens second tell-all book on tales from the emergency frontline
Aubrey Masango talks to Dr Anne Biccard about her latest second book, Holding My Breath – Further Exploits of an ER Doctor.Read More
WATCH: Video of young girl terrified by a computer mouse goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Here's how you can keep your kids safer online
Africa Melane talks to Josh Ramsey, a digital parenting expert on how to regulate your child’s online presence.Read More
How to legally approach being involved in a vehicle accident
Insurance law expert Kirstie Haslam, speaking on Lunch with Pippa Hudson, shares legal advice on how to stay on the right side of the law when involved in a car accident.Read More
Sonos launches 'Ray' soundbar in South Africa
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Toby Shapshak, Chief at Stuff Studios.Read More
Clear familial support and education helps teenage parents find their feet
Adolescent therapist Megan Tucker says allowing the dependent teenager to finish school can help decrease the likelihood of teenage pregnancy reoccurring.Read More
Veteran gospel artist Deborah Fraser has passed away
The family has requested privacy and time to process the loss of the well-known musician.Read More