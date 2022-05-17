Another day, another round of load shedding: Stage 3 from 5pm to 10pm on Tuesday

Today at 17:10 Can Treasury put an end to the R22M flag tender Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Today at 17:20 Best was to house lower income earners Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Edward Molopi

Today at 18:09 ZOOM Pick n Pay grocery delivery service surges 300% The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Pieter Boone - Pick n Pay at CEO

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank

Today at 18:39 Naspers invests R40 million in agritech company connecting farmers to buyers of fresh produce The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Fabian Whate - Head at Naspers Foundry

Louis De Kock - Co-Founder & EO at Nile.ag

Today at 18:50 How do middle-income earners use their money, as FNB estimates 80% of their monthly salary is finished in 5 days The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Raj Makanjee - CEO at FNB Retail

Maya Fisher-French - Personal Finance Journalist at Maya on Money

Today at 18:54 ZOOM : What is happening to consumers credit worthiness? The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Maya Fisher-French - Personal Finance Journalist at Maya on Money

Today at 19:08 ZOOM Heroes and Zeros, with Oresti Patricios ( CART: ARY1 - Hollard _ The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Oresti Patricios - CEO at Ornico Group

Today at 19:18 Africa Business Focus The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Victor Kgomoeswana - Author of Africa Bounces Back: Case Studies from a Resilient Continent at ...

