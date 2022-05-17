Another day, another round of load shedding: Stage 3 from 5pm to 10pm on Tuesday
JOHANNESBURG – Eskom on Tuesday said stage 3 load shedding will kick in from 5 pm until 10 pm as it had initially been planned.
On Monday, the power utility announced stage 4 load shedding after CEO Andre de Ruyter said the power grid remained vulnerable as they struggled to bring its generating units back to service.
Eskom has urged all customers to switch off all non-essential appliances to avoid a power surge when the power is restored.
#Stage3 #loadshedding will take place tonight from 17:00 to 22:00.— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) May 17, 2022
Eskom customers can download schedules from https://t.co/SQhZfdzlHR or on the MyEskom App
Switch off all non-essential appliances to avoid a power surge when the power is restored. pic.twitter.com/qDZBFIbkKR
This article first appeared on EWN : Another day, another round of load shedding: Stage 3 from 5pm to 10pm on Tuesday
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_122887370_a-christmas-candle-spreading-light-on-black-background.html?downloaded=1
More from Business
SA to donate R350 million to Cuba - 7 times the amount initially reported
The donation was initially set at R50 million, says DA's Ashor Sarupen, a much lower amount that nevertheless caused an uproar when it was announced.Read More
Smart people, not smart robots: adapting to the fourth industrial revolution
Clement Manyathela speaks to experts on the future of the workplace and the influence of the fourth industrial revolution.Read More
University of Pretoria launches research centre to upskill workers
Vice-chancellor and principal Prof Tawana Kupe talks to Clement Manyathela about how the centre will prepare prospective employees for the future of work.Read More
'Eskom misleads us a lot, there isn’t much put aside for maintenance'
Refilwe Moloto interviews energy expert Adil Nchabeleng.Read More
Sonos launches 'Ray' soundbar in South Africa
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Toby Shapshak, Chief at Stuff Studios.Read More
Astral Foods reports clucking good results
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Chris Schutte, CEO at Astral Foods.Read More
South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) puts Ubank under curatorship
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Stuart Theobald, a financial analyst and the Chairperson at Intellidex.Read More
Vodacom results sparkle – amid explosion in data consumption
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Shameel Joosub, Group CEO at Vodacom.Read More
SAA is off the balance sheet. It’s a pity we have naysayers – Pravin Gordhan
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan.Read More
Mixed signals make getting IPPs onto the grid difficult - Independent producer
Presidency head of Project Management Rudi Dicks and South African Independent Power Producers Association chairman Thomas Garner discuss delays in establishing alternative solutions to SA's energy crisis.Read More
More from Local
Stellenbosch University student opens criminal case over urinating incident
First year Agricultural Business Management student Babalo Ndwayana also wants first year Law student, Theuns du Toit, expelled.Read More
Abahlali baseMjondolo member's murder was 'deliberate'
Mandy Weiner interviews Thapelo Mohapi, the general secretary of Abahlali baseMjondolo, on the murder of an activist and land occupation leader.Read More
SA to donate R350 million to Cuba - 7 times the amount initially reported
The donation was initially set at R50 million, says DA's Ashor Sarupen, a much lower amount that nevertheless caused an uproar when it was announced.Read More
Gift of the Givers co-founder Zorah Sooliman graduates with master's degree
Her husband Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, who is the director and co-founder of the foundation, was seen celebrating her graduation with her and said he is so proud of her achievement.Read More
Student in urinating incident could face criminal charges, says chancellor
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Stellenbosch University chancellor and former Constitutional Court Justice Edwin Cameron.Read More
Zuma corruption case postponed pending outcome of SCA ruling on special plea
The case has now been postponed again, this time to 1 August.Read More
Local doctor pens second tell-all book on tales from the emergency frontline
Aubrey Masango talks to Dr Anne Biccard about her latest second book, Holding My Breath – Further Exploits of an ER Doctor.Read More
It was reckless driving! Truck driver arrested
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
'Eskom misleads us a lot, there isn’t much put aside for maintenance'
Refilwe Moloto interviews energy expert Adil Nchabeleng.Read More