South African Weather Service not affected by declining manual rainfall stations
The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has seen a decline in its number of manual rainfall stations, but this has not had a significant affect on the entity's ability to accurately forecast the weather.
John Perlman spoke to SAWS CEO Ishaam Abader about this decline and its reasoning.
These old manual rainfall stations have been closed down for a number of reasons, according to Abader.
One of them is that these stations used to rely on volunteers and there are fewer people willing to volunteer to collect the data.
Another reason is that SAWS now relies more on automated systems that allow for more frequent data collection and higher quality data.
Since the early 2000s, when the entity started using automated systems, there has been an increase in the number of automated stations to contrast the decline in manual stations.
However, according to Abader, these stations are still prone to vandalism, which is a concern for the weather service.
I don’t know the reasons for the vandalism but some of our infrastructure is definitely prone to vandalism. So, what we are looking at is placing some of these stations in slightly safer areas.Ishaam Abader, CEO of the South African Weather Service
