Why Gallo Vault Sessions' deep dives into SA music history is so important
Music is one of the greatest expressions of art that mankind has ever conjured up. It has the ability to transform, transport and unite.
As South Africans, we use music not only as a form of celebration but as therapy too. We use music as an expression of protest. We use music to tell the stories we've faced and continue to face.
This is what makes Gallo Records' podcast series, Gallo Vault Sessions, just as important as it is entertaining.
With their first episode debuting earlier in the year, the 6-part series is described as an audio documentary that sees a narrator guiding listeners through annals of South African history as told through music, the production of this music and the stories that come from it.
What elevates this podcast is not only the quality of its work but the fact that it is a platform that details African music from African creators, situating our stories in our own context divorced from often-distorted Western interpretation.
Gallo Vault Sessions works on an interpersonal level too through its intrinsic understanding of the impact music has on us on an individual level.
You can catch these sessions on every major podcast streaming platform with new episodes dropping on the last Thursday of every month until August. Two episodes are already available for streaming.
Listen to the audio for more.
This article first appeared on EWN : Why Gallo Vault Sessions' deep dives into SA music history is so important
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_110031529_sound-recording-studio-large-diaphragm-voice-microphone-for-voiceover-singing-and-instruments-.html
More from Lifestyle
WATCH: Mom warns parents about playground mistakes after son breaks leg
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Hypertension - not just something that affects gogo and oupa, says cardiologist
Africa Melane is joined by cardiologist Dr Nqoba Tsabedze to talk about the increase in cases of hypertension in young people.Read More
'Funeral cover loophole allows addition of unrelated people to be killed'
Frank Magwegwe (Sanlam Wealth Solutions) on why it's relatively easy to add an unrelated person to a funeral policy.Read More
Middle-income earners blow 80% of their salary within 5 days - FNB
Bruce Whitfield interviews Raj Makanjee, CEO of FNB Retail, and personal finance journalist Maya Fisher-French.Read More
Businesses have to 'cannibalise' their old ways to have a future
Mike Sharman discusses 'Brandalism: Building Brands by Vandalising the Status Quo', follow-up to his debut book 'The Best Dick'.Read More
Grocery delivery race heats up, Pick n Pay partners with Takealot (Mr D)
The Money Show talks to CEO Pieter Boone about Pick n Pay's strong results and 'bold' new strategic plan.Read More
Health and wellness: How to manage asthma in children and adults?
Clement Manyathela speaks to National Asthma Education Programme pulmonologist Dr Omolemo Kitchin about asthma care and treatment.Read More
Local doctor pens second tell-all book on tales from the emergency frontline
Aubrey Masango talks to Dr Anne Biccard about her latest second book, Holding My Breath – Further Exploits of an ER Doctor.Read More
WATCH: Video of young girl terrified by a computer mouse goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More