The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 17:10
Can Treasury put an end to the R22M flag tender
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 17:20
Best was to house lower income earners
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Edward Molopi
Today at 18:09
ZOOM Pick n Pay grocery delivery service surges 300%
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pieter Boone - Pick n Pay at CEO
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
Naspers invests R40 million in agritech company connecting farmers to buyers of fresh produce
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Fabian Whate - Head at Naspers Foundry
Louis De Kock - Co-Founder & EO at Nile.ag
Today at 18:50
How do middle-income earners use their money, as FNB estimates 80% of their monthly salary is finished in 5 days
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Raj Makanjee - CEO at FNB Retail
Maya Fisher-French - Personal Finance Journalist at Maya on Money
Today at 18:54
ZOOM : What is happening to consumers credit worthiness?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Maya Fisher-French - Personal Finance Journalist at Maya on Money
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Heroes and Zeros, with Oresti Patricios ( CART: ARY1 - Hollard _
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Oresti Patricios - CEO at Ornico Group
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Victor Kgomoeswana - Author of Africa Bounces Back: Case Studies from a Resilient Continent at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School - Key dates for dividend driven investors? The LDT, the EX and the Pay date..
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gary Booysen - Director at Rand Swiss
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
Stellenbosch University student opens criminal case over urinating incident First year Agricultural Business Management student Babalo Ndwayana also wants first year Law student, Theuns du Toit, expelled. 17 May 2022 4:46 PM
Abahlali baseMjondolo member's murder was 'deliberate' Mandy Weiner interviews Thapelo Mohapi, the general secretary of Abahlali baseMjondolo, on the murder of an activist and land occu... 17 May 2022 4:16 PM
Another day, another round of load shedding: Stage 3 from 5pm to 10pm on Tuesday On Monday, the power utility announced stage 4 load shedding after CEO Andre de Ruyter said the power grid remained vulnerable as... 17 May 2022 3:47 PM
View all Local
SA to donate R350 million to Cuba - 7 times the amount initially reported The donation was initially set at R50 million, says DA's Ashor Sarupen, a much lower amount that nevertheless caused an uproar whe... 17 May 2022 3:26 PM
Malema: Zondo used state capture inquiry to advance certain faction within ANC Malema addressed the media at the party's head office in Johannesburg on Monday. 16 May 2022 4:11 PM
Trevor Manuel: I'm no longer an ANC member, party never the same after Polokwane Former African National Congress NEC member Trevor Manuel says the party was never the same after the Polokwane conference in 2007... 12 May 2022 10:30 AM
View all Politics
Smart people, not smart robots: adapting to the fourth industrial revolution Clement Manyathela speaks to experts on the future of the workplace and the influence of the fourth industrial revolution. 17 May 2022 12:52 PM
University of Pretoria launches research centre to upskill workers Vice-chancellor and principal Prof Tawana Kupe talks to Clement Manyathela about how the centre will prepare prospective employees... 17 May 2022 10:51 AM
'Eskom misleads us a lot, there isn’t much put aside for maintenance' Refilwe Moloto interviews energy expert Adil Nchabeleng. 17 May 2022 10:24 AM
View all Business
Health and wellness: How to manage asthma in children and adults? Clement Manyathela speaks to National Asthma Education Programme pulmonologist Dr Omolemo Kitchin about asthma care and treatment. 17 May 2022 12:15 PM
Local doctor pens second tell-all book on tales from the emergency frontline Aubrey Masango talks to Dr Anne Biccard about her latest second book, Holding My Breath – Further Exploits of an ER Doctor. 17 May 2022 10:34 AM
WATCH: Video of young girl terrified by a computer mouse goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 17 May 2022 9:21 AM
View all Lifestyle
Springbok’s Jantjies arrested for malicious damage to property on a flight Gauteng police said they arrested him for damaging property on a flight and he was escorted off the plane by law enforcement offic... 15 May 2022 3:02 PM
Raymond Anthony: SA's forgotten tennis star to finally be honoured Anthony was a gifted tennis player who won multiple provincial and national titles during the prime of his career in the early to... 13 May 2022 12:30 PM
SA is unlikely to host the Rugby World Cup again Rugby Africa, the continent’s governing body, voted against South Africa, making the betrayal even more hurtful but not surprising... 11 May 2022 4:49 PM
View all Sport
It's a binge-fest! Disney+ launches in Mzansi, bringing your favourite shows Bongani Bingwa speaks to the senior vice-president/general manager at The Walt Disney Company Africa, Christine Service, for more... 17 May 2022 7:55 AM
'She had a soothing voice,' Dr Rebecca Malope pays tribute to Deborah Fraser As people continue to pay tribute to legendary gospel Deborah Fraser, music icon Dr Rebecca Malope says she was an amazing singer... 16 May 2022 9:52 AM
Jerry Mofokeng wa Makhetha : Acting is like tennis, a good opponent improves you In this episode of Hanging Out with Clement Manyathela, legendary actor Dr Jerry Mofokeng wa Makhetha talks about his career, chil... 12 May 2022 11:56 AM
View all Entertainment
SA calls for concrete commitments in fight against child labour Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Thembinkosi Mkalipi from the Department of Labour. 16 May 2022 3:31 PM
Calling a colleague 'bald' is now a form of harassment (in the UK at least) Clarence Ford speaks to employment lawyer Jacqui Reed about the bald British man who sued his employer for sexual harassment. 16 May 2022 12:46 PM
Anglo American aims to make mining eco-friendly with new hydrogen-fueled trucks This new hydrogen energy strategy could potentially change the mining landscape for the future and leap towards decarbonization. 13 May 2022 5:20 PM
View all World
SA's Biovac pushing on with Pfizer vaccine plans despite falling demand The Money Show interviews Dr Morena Makhoana, CEO of the Biovac Institute. 10 May 2022 9:31 PM
SA is top importer of French champagne in Africa, 1m bottles in 2021 Bruce Whitfield talks to Jaco Maritz (Editor, How we made it in Africa) about Africa's French champagne consumption habits. 4 May 2022 8:16 PM
Sanlam and global player Allianz team up to create Pan-African insurance giant Bruce Whitfield discusses the joint venture with Professor Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera Capital 4 May 2022 6:56 PM
View all Africa
'Eskom misleads us a lot, there isn’t much put aside for maintenance' Refilwe Moloto interviews energy expert Adil Nchabeleng. 17 May 2022 10:24 AM
Sonos launches 'Ray' soundbar in South Africa The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Toby Shapshak, Chief at Stuff Studios. 16 May 2022 8:18 PM
CYRIL RAMAPHOSA: We're rebuilding lives and livelihoods after the floods President Cyril Ramaphosa says in his weekly newsletter that the departments of home affairs, health and social development have b... 16 May 2022 7:40 AM
View all Opinion
Home
Stellenbosch University student opens criminal case over urinating incident

17 May 2022 4:46 PM
by Kevin Brandt
Racism
Stellenbosch University
Theuns du Toit
Babalo Ndwanyana

First year Agricultural Business Management student Babalo Ndwayana also wants first year Law student, Theuns du Toit, expelled.

CAPE TOWN - The 20-year-old complainant in the Stellenbosch racist incident has opened a criminal complaint with the police.

First year Agricultural Business Management student Babalo Ndwayana also wants first year Law student, Theuns du Toit, expelled.

Ndwayana had recorded Du Toit urinating on his desk, laptop and study material in Huis Marais dorm room on Sunday.

Seated on Stellenbosch University’s Rooiplein, 20-year-old Ndwayana, explained the hurt he’s feeling following the incident.

“I’m still traumatised and I feel like he took my dignity and violated my rights.”

Du Toit has already been suspended pending an investigation, but Ndwayana believes he should be expelled as this would teach others a lesson.

“They must set an example by expelling him, so others can know that racism is not accepted for blacks and whites.”

Stellenbosch University said a probe by its equality unit should be wrapped up on Tuesday.


This article first appeared on EWN : Stellenbosch University student opens criminal case over urinating incident




Abahlali baseMjondolo member's murder was 'deliberate'

17 May 2022 4:16 PM

Mandy Weiner interviews Thapelo Mohapi, the general secretary of Abahlali baseMjondolo, on the murder of an activist and land occupation leader.

Another day, another round of load shedding: Stage 3 from 5pm to 10pm on Tuesday

17 May 2022 3:47 PM

On Monday, the power utility announced stage 4 load shedding after CEO Andre de Ruyter said the power grid remained vulnerable as they struggled to bring its generating units back to service.

SA to donate R350 million to Cuba - 7 times the amount initially reported

17 May 2022 3:26 PM

The donation was initially set at R50 million, says DA's Ashor Sarupen, a much lower amount that nevertheless caused an uproar when it was announced.

Gift of the Givers co-founder Zorah Sooliman graduates with master's degree

17 May 2022 3:15 PM

Her husband Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, who is the director and co-founder of the foundation, was seen celebrating her graduation with her and said he is so proud of her achievement.

Student in urinating incident could face criminal charges, says chancellor

17 May 2022 1:24 PM

Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Stellenbosch University chancellor and former Constitutional Court Justice Edwin Cameron.

Zuma corruption case postponed pending outcome of SCA ruling on special plea

17 May 2022 11:43 AM

The case has now been postponed again, this time to 1 August.

Local doctor pens second tell-all book on tales from the emergency frontline

17 May 2022 10:34 AM

Aubrey Masango talks to Dr Anne Biccard about her latest second book, Holding My Breath – Further Exploits of an ER Doctor.

It was reckless driving! Truck driver arrested

17 May 2022 10:28 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

'Eskom misleads us a lot, there isn’t much put aside for maintenance'

17 May 2022 10:24 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews energy expert Adil Nchabeleng.

Ramaphosa surrounded by mediocre individuals 'comes across as mediocre himself'

17 May 2022 8:46 AM

Cosatu national spokesperson Sizwe Pamla and Daily Maverick associate editor Brooks Spector react to the planned 100-metre flag that will cost R22 million.

Zuma corruption case postponed pending outcome of SCA ruling on special plea

Local

Ramaphosa surrounded by mediocre individuals 'comes across as mediocre himself'

Local

Sisonke study shows that it helps to get boosted before a COVID wave: Prof Gray

Local

Nehawu ready to go ahead with ‘full-blown’ strike at Sars as wage talks deadlock

17 May 2022 4:39 PM

Another day, another round of load shedding: Stage 3 from 5pm to 10pm on Tuesday

17 May 2022 3:47 PM

NUM questions decision to place Ubank under curatorship

17 May 2022 2:59 PM

