Former Joburg mayor Mpho Moerane passes away after car accident
JOHANNESBURG - Former City of Johannesburg mayor Mpho Moerane has passed away.
This was confirmed by his family spokesperson Mike Maile on Thursday afternoon.
“He sadly did not respond positively to treatment and with heavy hearts and deep sorrow, we confirm that we lost our beloved Mpho this afternoon. His passing has deeply pained us; let me add that he was certified dead 5:54 pm.”
His family and the African National Congress (ANC) previously said he was in a serious but stable condition. He was involved in the accident last Monday night when he was travelling from Alexandra to his home in Mondeor, south of Joburg. Details surrounding the cause of the crash are still unclear at this stage.
An avid golfer and businessperson, Moerane was born in the famous Alexandra township. He started off as an electrician at Eskom until around 2006 and worked his way into the world of business and ultimately politics.
While he had a short stint as mayor of Johannesburg between 1 October 2021 and 22 November 2021, he previously served the city as a member of the mayoral council. Moerane was in the running to become the ANC Johannesburg chairperson.
Spearheading the environment and infrastructure portfolio, he took over as mayor following the death of Jolidee Matongo, who himself had stepped in following the passing of Geoff Makhubo.
Moerane had ambitions to secure alternative energy sources and for City Power to generate its own alternative energy.
At the same time, he served as an official of the ANC in the region after being elected treasurer in 2018.
Moerane served on several boards over the years, including Metro Bus, Alexandra Clinic and as a non-executive director at Chancellor House Holdings.
Moerane leaves behind his wife, Fikile, and four children.
Details regarding his memorial service and funeral will be announced in due course.
This article first appeared on EWN : Former Joburg mayor Mpho Moerane passes away after car accident
