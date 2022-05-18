Africa to be severely hit by rising food prices - Agricultural economist
Experts have said the African continent is going to be severely hit by the continual food price hikes.
Agricultural Business Chamber economist Wandile Sihlobo says the Ukraine-Russia conflict is adding to an already existing challenge.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Sihlobo says the African continent has some limitations in producing certain foods.
In East Africa, farming has slightly declined because there are conflicts happening in Ethiopia in some of the key farming areas. Secondly, there were droughts in some parts of East Africa.Wandile Sihlobo, Economist - Agricultural Business Chamber
It is not just a resource curse to get agriculture to function, there are two basic things you will need. Firstly you need to make sure there is clear land governance, be it title deeds; long term tradable listing because that is the first step for investment to come in. Secondly, you want investment in the network industries and by that, we mean the road, railway line, water, and electricity and all of those are missing in a number of African countries.Wandile Sihlobo, Economist - Agricultural Business Chamber
Reluctance to adapt and the reluctance to invest in the network industry are some of the things that have led us to the challenge we are in part.Wandile Sihlobo, Economist - Agricultural Business Chamber
Listen to the full interview below:
