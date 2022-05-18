Hypertension - not just something that affects gogo and oupa, says cardiologist





- World Hypertension Day is celebrated on May 17 to raise awareness about the symptoms of hypertension.

- Hypertension in young adults is increasingly common nowadays with 1 in 8 adults said to have the condition.

Copyright : 2designbcn / 123rf

An increase in the number of young people living with hypertension poses a huge risk to the health system.

That's the warning from one of the country's leading cardiologists.

Dr Nqoba Tsabedze, who heads up the division of cardiology at Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital spoke about his concerns to CapeTalk's Africa Melane.

The 17th of May marks World Hypertension Day.

For many patients, the commonest cause of essential hypertension is from the aging of the blood cells and hence the blood pressure increases and we're seeing this at a younger and younger age. Dr Nqoba Tsabedze, Head of cardiology - Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital

Many of our young people today are already living in an environment where {there is} access to refined sugars, lack of exercise, saturated fats and poor health awareness in general. Dr Nqoba Tsabedze, Head of cardiology - Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital

So what exactly is hypertension?

As you age, your blood vessels reduce their ability to accommodate an increasing blood volume and a change in presssure. Dr Nqoba Tsabedze, Head of cardiology - Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital

Dr Tsabedze says a useful analogy is to think of a balloon:

If you blow air into a balloon it stretches and the pressure inside the balloon remains the same, but if that balloon was to get hard, you'd have to blow even harder. Dr Nqoba Tsabedze, Head of cardiology - Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital

Dr Tsabedze explains that a large part of the problem is that the condition can be asymptomatic in nature.

Many patients won't even know they're living with hypertension. Dr Nqoba Tsabedze, Head of cardiology - Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital

What can young people do to reduce the likelihood of high blood pressure?

The condition is highly treatable and a healthy diet, exercise and reducing salt intake is key, says Dr Tsabedze

This is not just something that Granny and Opa get. 30 and 40-year-olds, that's where there's is a significant increase. Dr Nqoba Tsabedze, Head of cardiology - Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Hypertension - not just something that affects gogo and oupa, says cardiologist