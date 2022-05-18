'There is mystery of a very determined anti-Cuba sentiment,' Pandor on donations





Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor says she is intrigued by why the focus is on Cuba while the country makes various humanitarian donations to other countries.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has asked the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) officials to explain why the country wants to donate R350 million to Cuba.

On the other hand, there is an ongoing case before the court where AfriForum is interdicting Dirco from dating R50 million to Cuba.

Bongani Bigwa speaks to Minister Pandor for clarity.

I am really astounded at the very focused intention to list out Cuba while there are other humanitarian support initiatives that South Africa has provided to other countries. Dr Naledi Pandor, Minister - International Relations and Cooperation

There is a distinction between the credit facility provided by other departments, not by the department of international relations and corporations. I know there is an attempt to pull these different sums together which is just absolutely wrong and I think it is related to this mystery of why there is this very determined anti-Cuba sentiment. Dr Naledi Pandor, Minister - International Relations and Cooperation

The R50 million was intended for humanitarian aid, not money that was going to be given Cuba but goods that were going to be purchased from South African farmers and shipped to Cuba. Dr Naledi Pandor, Minister - International Relations and Cooperation

