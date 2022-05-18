WATCH: 'You are useless' Twitter reacts to minister Mthetwa's flag explanation





Have you been wondering what's been trending lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Mom warns parents about playground mistakes after son breaks leg

Minister Mthetwa's explanation of why the R22 million is needed has received massive backlash.

In an interview on _eNCA, _Mthetwa told broadcaster JJ Tabane says that the flag will ensure the education will be continuous throughout the night and during the day.

Watch the video below:

[ON AIR] Power To Truth host @JJTabane continues his conversation with the Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Nathi Mthethwa, on the R22-million flag monument #DStv403 #eNCA pic.twitter.com/rx8RSLSbtz — eNCA (@eNCA) May 17, 2022

You’re useless and we all hate you @NathiMthethwaSA ❤️ — Bonang Matheba 👑 (@Bonang) May 17, 2022

What did we do to deserve this mara. A bloody joke. — Azania (@Azania_) May 18, 2022

Nathi Mthethwa is in pole position to win Mampara of the week. Flag this tweet. 🇿🇦🤡👀 — Simon Grindrod (@SimonPGrindrod) May 18, 2022

Listen to what else has Gone Viral with Khabazela here: