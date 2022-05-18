WATCH: Mom warns parents about playground mistakes after son breaks leg
We all love slides young and old, a young mom took to Instagram to warn others of her mistake after she went down a playground slide with her toddler on her lap.
The mom explains how the boy's leg got caught between and she had to rush to the emergency room.
Watch the video below:
