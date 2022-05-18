Township Economy Development Act will not restrict any township trading - Tau





Gauteng Premier, David Makhura, signed the Township Economic Development Act into law on 29 April 2022.

The act is an opportunity to re-engineer the township economy against the legacy of apartheid and offer it a much-needed financial boost.

Gauteng MEC for economic development, environment, agriculture and rural development Parks Tau says the act will not disrupt existing township enterprises but rather aims to boost local businesses' ability to compete.

Tau says the act looks to redress the economic imbalances of the past through redistribution of land and rezoning of economic zones in the township.

It also directs that municipalities should within a year develop by-laws, local government by-laws that would govern how municipalities release land, deal with land use management and so on. Parks Tau, Gauteng MEC - Economic Development, Environment, Agriculture and Rural Development

We have deliberately and consciously said that this act is about advancing the objectives of BBBEE and in this regard it is about ensuring that black people in this country that did not have access to economic opportunity would be able to access those. Parks Tau, Gauteng MEC - Economic Development, Environment, Agriculture and Rural Development

It is reported that a pro-migrant lobby group has threatened to take legal action against the enactment of the bill which seeks to emphasize businesses owned by South Africans.

Tau says that the act will not operate as a licencing regulatory body nor will it oversee trade.

He says that it will act as a mechanism for the economic support of township enterprises, adding that the initiative will not disrupt any existing businesses, and will only aid in increasing competitive advantage of local businesses.

We are engaging with local retail entities to become more competitive, we are assisting them in terms of capital investments so that they are able to increase their economic activity. Parks Tau, Gauteng MEC - Economic Development, Environment, Agriculture and Rural Development

In the process we have not discontinued anybody else’s economic activity. Parks Tau, Gauteng MEC - Economic Development, Environment, Agriculture and Rural Development

