R22 million flag project to create only 143 jobs - Department of Arts
As the debate around the R22 million flag rages on and continues, the Department of Arts, Sports and Culture says there is no better time than now to erect this expensive monument.
Speaking to Clement Manyathela, Department of Arts and Culture deputy director-general for heritage promotion and preservation Vusithemba Ndima says it is their duty to create historical monuments.
The department is receiving backlash for its plan to spend R22 million to erect a 100-metre high flag in Freedom Park in Pretoria.
Many have called for Arts, Sports and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa to be sacked over this wasteful expenditure.
RELATED: 'You are useless' Twitter reacts to minister Mthetwa's flag explanation
I cannot stop a project that has its own merits because I am saying all the money must go to artists and athletes. There is no right time and I think we should do it and do it responsibly.Vusithemba Ndima, DDG heritage promotion and preservation - Department of Arts and Culture
Ndima says erecting the flag will create jobs and they have already done the feasibility study. He adds that the R22 million is an estimate of how much the monumental project will cost.
The feasibility study cost the department R1,7 million. They had to do the needs analysis on whether a project like this is needed in South Africa. In terms of the job estimates, we are looking at 143 jobs all in all.Vusithemba Ndima, DDG heritage promotion and preservation - Department of Arts and Culture
Listen to the full interview below:
