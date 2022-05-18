Why the ruling on the Divorce Act is the right step towards gender equality





A landmark ruling has been made by the Pretoria High Court that declared that the Divorce Act was unconstitutional and invalid.

This ruling would finally allow spouses married out of community of property without the accrual after 1 November 1984 to claim assets in a divorce based on the discretion of the court if accepted by the Constitutional Court.

What makes this a landmark ruling is the potential it has to level some of the power imbalances resulting from gender inequality for couples married outside community of property.

Though the ruling is not gender specific, there is little doubt that women are disproportionately negatively affected by a divorce within a heterosexual marriage - especially financially.

Those married after the Divorce Act dictates under these circumstances have been unable to claim assets from the divorce regardless of how long the marriage has lasted and how much they contributed to the financial and economic success of the spouse.

This often left women who have directly and/or indirectly to the marriage and the success of their husband at the expense of themselves with little to nothing after the marriage dissolves.

If the divorce act is declared unconstitutional by the Constitutional Court, it will allow spouses married after the act was instated into law to redistribute assets post-divorce based on the provable contributions they made marriage which led to their spouse's success through the discretion of the court.

The Divorce Act, which was put into law in 1984, only allows couples married before 1 November 1984 to claim assets after a divorce if they were registered under the Matrimonial Property Act.

