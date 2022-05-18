Mpho Moerane unconscious and in a critical but stable condition, says family
JOHANNESBURG - The family of former Joburg mayor, Mpho Moerane, said that while he remained unconscious and in a critical condition, he was stable.
It gave an update on his condition on Wednesday morning following claims that on Tuesday night he had succumbed to his injuries from a car accident last week.
Family spokesperson Mike Maile slammed both the media and so-called sources from the hospital, accusing staffers who possibly leaked the news of Moerane’s condition of being unprofessional.
He said that this was a difficult time for the family.
"Comrade Moerane is unconscious at the moment, however, I can't go into details of his illness. The family is distraught. I don't think that anyone is going through what the family is going through and the rumours are not making it easier for them," Maile said.
This article first appeared on EWN : Mpho Moerane unconscious and in a critical but stable condition, says family
More from Politics
Abahlali baseMjondolo member's murder was 'deliberate'
Mandy Weiner interviews Thapelo Mohapi, the general secretary of Abahlali baseMjondolo, on the murder of an activist and land occupation leader.Read More
SA to donate R350 million to Cuba - 7 times the amount initially reported
The donation was initially set at R50 million, says DA's Ashor Sarupen, a much lower amount that nevertheless caused an uproar when it was announced.Read More
Malema: Zondo used state capture inquiry to advance certain faction within ANC
Malema addressed the media at the party's head office in Johannesburg on Monday.Read More
Trevor Manuel: I'm no longer an ANC member, party never the same after Polokwane
Former African National Congress NEC member Trevor Manuel says the party was never the same after the Polokwane conference in 2007.Read More
DA Joburg under administration: 'Internal interventions' in the pipeline
John Perlman speaks to DA Johannesburg administrator, Thomas Walters, on the underperformance of the party.Read More
R22m SA flag? It's a 'monument to democracy', explains Dept of Arts and Culture
Thembinkosi Mabaso, National Herald of South Africa, director of The SA Bureau of Heraldry explains the project to John Maytham.Read More
NPA wants to prosecute 9 state capture cases in coming months
Investigating Directorate spokesperson Sindisiwe Twala-Seboka chats to The Midday Report host Mandy Wiener.Read More
Former Joburg Mayor Mpho Moerane in a critical condition in hospital
The ANC caucus leader was involved in an accident on Monday night when he was travelling from Alexandra to his home.Read More
Mabe: ANC will go into the national conference united
ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe spoke to Mandy Weiner about President Cyril Ramaphosa's message to disgruntled delegates pleading against purging of rivals.Read More
More from Local
Get the coats out! Cold wet and windy weekend for Gauteng
Mandy Wiener speaks to forecaster Elizabeth Viljoen about the weekend weather forecast.Read More
Why the ruling on the Divorce Act is the right step towards gender equality
Clement Manyathela speaks to family law attorney Clorinda Scalo about the landmark ruling on the Divorce Act and what this could mean for gender equality.Read More
'We must start recovering the services as promised,' says Prasa
Mandy Wiener spoke to Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa spokesperson Andiswa Makanda about these plans and when they will start.Read More
R22 million flag project to create only 143 jobs - Department of Arts
Department of Arts and Culture deputy director-general for heritage promotion and preservation Vusithemba Ndima says they spent R1.7 million on the feasibility study.Read More
WATCH: 'You are useless,' Twitter reacts to Minister Mthethwa's flag explanation
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Insurers pay out R400 million as complaints increase due to COVID-19 - Ombudsman
Deputy Ombudsman for Long-term Insurance Denise Gabriels speaks to John Maytham about their annual report.Read More
'There is mystery of a very determined anti-Cuba sentiment,' Pandor on donations
Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor says the country makes various humanitarian donations to various countries.Read More
Hypertension - not just something that affects gogo and oupa, says cardiologist
Africa Melane is joined by cardiologist Dr Nqoba Tsabedze to talk about the increase in cases of hypertension in young people.Read More
Africa to be severely hit by rising food prices - Agricultural economist
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Wandile Sihlobo says the African continent has some limitations in producing certain foods.Read More