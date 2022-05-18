Depp vs Heard: It's more complex than 'who's the victim and who's the villain?'
It's the Tinsel-town trial that's got everyone talking.
Former husband and wife and Hollywood A-listers Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are battling it out in court in a multi-million dollar defamation suit filed by the Pirates of the Caribbean star against his ex-spouse.
Over the past few weeks, searing details about the volatile and violent nature of the couple's relationship have come to light.
On Monday, Heard told the jury hearing the case that she filed for divorce from the Depp six years ago because she feared for her life.
"I had to leave him," Heard said. "I knew I wouldn't survive if I didn't. I was so scared that it was going to end really badly for me."
Heard said Depp would become a physically and sexually abusive "monster" when he was drinking.
Depp has denied ever hitting his ex-wife and claimed that she was the one who was frequently violent.
Lisa Vetten is a research associate at Wits Institute for Social Economic Research (Wiser).
She tells Mandy Weiner that the former couple's tumultuous relationship makes for a very complex legal case.
I think we are used to domestic violence cases that are very clear cut, where there is a very clear victim and a very clear villain.Lisa Vetten, Research associate - Wits Institute For Social Economic Research (Wiser)
This is not a case like that. The evidence and perspectives are often quite contradictory.Lisa Vetten, Research associate - Wits Institute For Social Economic Research (Wiser)
The case, says Vetten, makes us think about two things.
Firstly, the impact of reducing complex human relationships to morality fables about 'victims and villains'.
If you listen to some of the psychologist's evaluations, it clearly suggests something alot more complicated than good and bad.Lisa Vetten, Research associate - Wits Institute For Social Economic Research (Wiser)
The second thing, says Vetten, is that is makes us think about 'what is domestic violence?'
The different kinds of domestic violence... some of Johnny Depp's testimony clearly suggests that living with him was far from pleasant.Lisa Vetten, Research associate - Wits Institute For Social Economic Research (Wiser)
Depp filed the $50 million suit against Heard over an article she penned for _The Washington Pos_t in 2018 (although she did not name him) describing herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse".
Heard, countersued for $100 million and claimed she suffered "rampant physical violence and abuse" at his hands.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Depp vs Heard: It's more complex than 'who's the victim and who's the villain?'
Source : Jim Lo Scalzo/AFP
More from Entertainment
It's a binge-fest! Disney+ launches in Mzansi, bringing your favourite shows
Bongani Bingwa speaks to the senior vice-president/general manager at The Walt Disney Company Africa, Christine Service, for more on everything you can expect.Read More
'She had a soothing voice,' Dr Rebecca Malope pays tribute to Deborah Fraser
As people continue to pay tribute to legendary gospel Deborah Fraser, music icon Dr Rebecca Malope says she was an amazing singer.Read More
Jerry Mofokeng wa Makhetha : Acting is like tennis, a good opponent improves you
In this episode of Hanging Out with Clement Manyathela, legendary actor Dr Jerry Mofokeng wa Makhetha talks about his career, childhood and latest book.Read More
WATCH: Woman running with a cow's head crowned 'Looter of the year 2022'
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Gomora actor Siyabonga Zubane has passed away
The 23-year-old played the role of Sdumo on Mzansi Magic telenovela Gomora.Read More
We celebrate 8 Mzansi celeb moms and their awesome kids this Mother's Day
From 947's Anele Mdoda to DJ Zinhle, Pearl Thusi, Zoleka Mandela, and more - these gorgeous moms show off their beautiful kids.Read More
8 movies to celebrate mom on the 8th, this Mother's Day
Snuggle up with mum this Sunday 8 May and celebrate her with these wonderful movies.Read More
'You're the best': 5 Mother’s Day gifts for under R100
While we would all love to buy our mums the world to show them how much they mean to us, sometimes we need to show our love without breaking the bank.Read More
Zonke shares her gratitude to God in new single 'Oko'
Speaking to Clement Manyathela, the Multi-platinum award-winning singer-songwriter Zonke Dikane says her full album will be out in May.Read More
More from World
SA calls for concrete commitments in fight against child labour
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Thembinkosi Mkalipi from the Department of Labour.Read More
Calling a colleague 'bald' is now a form of harassment (in the UK at least)
Clarence Ford speaks to employment lawyer Jacqui Reed about the bald British man who sued his employer for sexual harassment.Read More
Anglo American aims to make mining eco-friendly with new hydrogen-fueled trucks
This new hydrogen energy strategy could potentially change the mining landscape for the future and leap towards decarbonization.Read More
WATCH: Good Samaritans stopping a moving car at a busy intersection go viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Astronomers share images of black hole at the centre of the Milky Way Galaxy
Bongani Bingwa speaks to Roger Deane, professor of astrophysics and director of the Wits Centre for Astrophysics, about this discoveryRead More
Thailand gives away a million dagga trees to promote it as 'household crop'
The catch is that growers who receive free plants must produce medical-grade dagga for medicinal purposes.Read More
Israel flight fright as passengers sent chilling pics of plane crash
Nine people have been arrested over the incident which played out onboard an Israeli aircraft bound for Turkey.Read More
Cape Town ranked 3rd best city in the world, but best for who?
Refilwe Moloto speaks to SA Cities Network's Kayla Hanna Brown, about what life is like for ordinary citizens in Cape Town.Read More
F1's ban on bling - but will Lewis Hamilton toe the line or pay a fine?
Lewis Hamilton has suggested he will not fully comply with Formula One’s jewelry ban, but will a $250,000 fine change his mind?Read More