Get the coats out! Cold wet and windy weekend for Gauteng





It's time to start preparing your soup ingredients in Gauteng as the South African Weather Service predicts a 'bitterly' wet cold conditions over the weekend.

Mandy Wiener speaks to forecaster Elizabeth Viljoen.

By Friday we will start to feel the effects of this cold front. We've got some windy conditions from Friday with a possibility of a 30% chance of rain. Elizabeth Viljoen, Forecaster- South African Weather Service