Get the coats out! Cold wet and windy weekend for Gauteng

It's time to start preparing your soup ingredients in Gauteng as the South African Weather Service predicts a 'bitterly' wet cold conditions over the weekend.

Mandy Wiener speaks to forecaster Elizabeth Viljoen.

By Friday we will start to feel the effects of this cold front. We've got some windy conditions from Friday with a possibility of a 30% chance of rain. Elizabeth Viljoen, Forecaster- South African Weather Service

Johannesburg we are expecting a high of 13 degrees on Saturday. So cold wet and windy for Gauteng on Saturday. Elizabeth Viljoen, Forecaster- South African Weather Service