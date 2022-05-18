'We must start recovering the services as promised,' says Prasa

Streaming issues? Report here
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 15:10
EWN : Public Protector seeks interdict into impeachment proceedings
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Corespondent.
Today at 15:16
Charges against the 53 Military veterans dropped
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Lumka Mahanjana - NPA north Gauteng regional spokesperson
Today at 15:20
Ekurhuleni officials get 10 years for corruption
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Kaizer Kganyago - Spokesperson at Special Investigating Unit
Today at 15:50
Interview
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Gavin Kelly - Chief Executive Officer at Road Freight Association
Today at 16:10
SANRAL cancels tenders citing sustainability issues
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Webster Mfebe, SA Forum of Civil Engineering Contractors
Today at 16:20
Community's battle for HM Pitje restoration
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Tshepo Ncubuka, from a pressure group #BringBackHMPitje
Today at 16:50
[FEATURE] Financial Wellness: Middle income earners use 80% of salary in 5 days
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Samke Mhlongo - Financial Wellness Consultant at TNC Wealth Partners
Today at 18:09
ZOOM: Ninety One eyes China and North America for growth
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Hendrik Du Toit - CEO at Ninety One
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Patrick Mathidi - Head of Equities at Aluwani Capital Partners
Today at 18:39
Transaction Capital results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
David Hurwitz - CEO at Transaction Capital
Today at 18:48
Peter Moyo loses another court challenge against former company, Old Mutual
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tabby Tsengiwe - Chief Communications Officer at Old Mutual Group
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Business Unusual - Could China solve Eskom's power trouble?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter - Grant Pattison - Managing Director Africa - Heliogen
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Grant Pattison - Managing Director Africa at Heliogen
No Items to show
Get the coats out! Cold wet and windy weekend for Gauteng Mandy Wiener speaks to forecaster Elizabeth Viljoen about the weekend weather forecast. 18 May 2022 1:39 PM
Why the ruling on the Divorce Act is the right step towards gender equality Clement Manyathela speaks to family law attorney Clorinda Scalo about the landmark ruling on the Divorce Act and what this could m... 18 May 2022 1:37 PM
'We must start recovering the services as promised,' says Prasa Mandy Wiener spoke to Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa spokesperson Andiswa Makanda about these plans and when they will star... 18 May 2022 1:32 PM
View all Local
Mpho Moerane unconscious and in a critical but stable condition, says family The family gave an update on his condition on Wednesday morning following claims that he had succumbed to his injuries from last w... 18 May 2022 11:48 AM
Abahlali baseMjondolo member's murder was 'deliberate' Mandy Weiner interviews Thapelo Mohapi, the general secretary of Abahlali baseMjondolo, on the murder of an activist and land occu... 17 May 2022 4:16 PM
SA to donate R350 million to Cuba - 7 times the amount initially reported The donation was initially set at R50 million, says DA's Ashor Sarupen, a much lower amount that nevertheless caused an uproar whe... 17 May 2022 3:26 PM
View all Politics
Township Economy Development Act will not restrict any township trading - Tau Gauteng MEC for economic development, environment, agriculture and rural development Parks Tau says the act will not disrupt exist... 18 May 2022 12:21 PM
'Funeral cover loophole allows addition of unrelated people to be killed' Frank Magwegwe (Sanlam Wealth Solutions) on why it's relatively easy to add an unrelated person to a funeral policy. 17 May 2022 9:40 PM
Middle-income earners spend 80% of their salary within 5 days - FNB Bruce Whitfield interviews Raj Makanjee, CEO of FNB Retail, and personal finance journalist Maya Fisher-French. 17 May 2022 8:54 PM
View all Business
WATCH: Mom warns parents about playground mistakes after son breaks leg Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 May 2022 9:56 AM
Hypertension - not just something that affects gogo and oupa, says cardiologist Africa Melane is joined by cardiologist Dr Nqoba Tsabedze to talk about the increase in cases of hypertension in young people. 18 May 2022 8:36 AM
Why Gallo Vault Sessions' deep dives into SA music history is so important Africa Melane speaks to Zara Julius, researcher and producer of the Gallo Vault Sessions, about the podcast series and, the histor... 18 May 2022 6:23 AM
View all Lifestyle
Springbok’s Jantjies arrested for malicious damage to property on a flight Gauteng police said they arrested him for damaging property on a flight and he was escorted off the plane by law enforcement offic... 15 May 2022 3:02 PM
Raymond Anthony: SA's forgotten tennis star to finally be honoured Anthony was a gifted tennis player who won multiple provincial and national titles during the prime of his career in the early to... 13 May 2022 12:30 PM
SA is unlikely to host the Rugby World Cup again Rugby Africa, the continent’s governing body, voted against South Africa, making the betrayal even more hurtful but not surprising... 11 May 2022 4:49 PM
View all Sport
Depp vs Heard: It's more complex than 'who's the victim and who's the villain?' Mandy Wiener unpacks the Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard court case with legal expert Lisa Vetten. 18 May 2022 2:56 PM
It's a binge-fest! Disney+ launches in Mzansi, bringing your favourite shows Bongani Bingwa speaks to the senior vice-president/general manager at The Walt Disney Company Africa, Christine Service, for more... 17 May 2022 7:55 AM
'She had a soothing voice,' Dr Rebecca Malope pays tribute to Deborah Fraser As people continue to pay tribute to legendary gospel Deborah Fraser, music icon Dr Rebecca Malope says she was an amazing singer... 16 May 2022 9:52 AM
View all Entertainment
SA calls for concrete commitments in fight against child labour Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Thembinkosi Mkalipi from the Department of Labour. 16 May 2022 3:31 PM
Calling a colleague 'bald' is now a form of harassment (in the UK at least) Clarence Ford speaks to employment lawyer Jacqui Reed about the bald British man who sued his employer for sexual harassment. 16 May 2022 12:46 PM
Anglo American aims to make mining eco-friendly with new hydrogen-fueled trucks This new hydrogen energy strategy could potentially change the mining landscape for the future and leap towards decarbonization. 13 May 2022 5:20 PM
View all World
Naspers invests big in agritech trading fresh produce across Southern Africa Bruce Whitfield interviews Naspers Foundry head Fabian Whate and Louis de Kock, co-founder of agritech startup Nile.ag. 17 May 2022 7:30 PM
SA's Biovac pushing on with Pfizer vaccine plans despite falling demand The Money Show interviews Dr Morena Makhoana, CEO of the Biovac Institute. 10 May 2022 9:31 PM
SA is top importer of French champagne in Africa, 1m bottles in 2021 Bruce Whitfield talks to Jaco Maritz (Editor, How we made it in Africa) about Africa's French champagne consumption habits. 4 May 2022 8:16 PM
View all Africa
Businesses have to 'cannibalise' their old ways to have a future Mike Sharman discusses 'Brandalism: Building Brands by Vandalising the Status Quo', follow-up to his debut book 'The Best Dick'. 17 May 2022 7:42 PM
'Eskom misleads us a lot, there isn’t much put aside for maintenance' Refilwe Moloto interviews energy expert Adil Nchabeleng. 17 May 2022 10:24 AM
Sonos launches 'Ray' soundbar in South Africa The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Toby Shapshak, Chief at Stuff Studios. 16 May 2022 8:18 PM
View all Opinion
'We must start recovering the services as promised,' says Prasa

18 May 2022 1:32 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
PRASA
railway lines
Andiswa Makanda

Mandy Wiener spoke to Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa spokesperson Andiswa Makanda about these plans and when they will start.

The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) has said that it is working on reviving its operations in the Western Cape and Gauteng after both provinces have seen damage to their infrastructure.

Mandy Wiener spoke to Prasa spokesperson Andiswa Makanda about these plans and when they will start.

Makanda said that from next week three lines will be closed so that the infrastructure can be repaired and stolen infrastructure can be restored without interruption.

As effective next week Monday some of these services will not be available because it is crucial that we start recovering the services as we had promised.

Andiswa Makanda, Spokesperson - Prasa

The lines that will be affected will be Pienaarsport to Pretoria, Naledi to Johannesburg and, Larella to Elandsfontein.

To find out more, listen to the full audio below.




18 May 2022 1:32 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
PRASA
railway lines
Andiswa Makanda

More from Local

Get the coats out! Cold wet and windy weekend for Gauteng

18 May 2022 1:39 PM

Mandy Wiener speaks to forecaster Elizabeth Viljoen about the weekend weather forecast.

Read More arrow_forward

Why the ruling on the Divorce Act is the right step towards gender equality

18 May 2022 1:37 PM

Clement Manyathela speaks to family law attorney Clorinda Scalo about the landmark ruling on the Divorce Act and what this could mean for gender equality.

Read More arrow_forward

R22 million flag project to create only 143 jobs - Department of Arts

18 May 2022 11:59 AM

Department of Arts and Culture deputy director-general for heritage promotion and preservation Vusithemba Ndima says they spent R1.7 million on the feasibility study.

Read More arrow_forward

Mpho Moerane unconscious and in a critical but stable condition, says family

18 May 2022 11:48 AM

The family gave an update on his condition on Wednesday morning following claims that he had succumbed to his injuries from last week's car accident.

Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: 'You are useless,' Twitter reacts to Minister Mthethwa's flag explanation

18 May 2022 9:27 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Read More arrow_forward

Insurers pay out R400 million as complaints increase due to COVID-19 - Ombudsman

18 May 2022 9:19 AM

Deputy Ombudsman for Long-term Insurance Denise Gabriels speaks to John Maytham about their annual report.

Read More arrow_forward

'There is mystery of a very determined anti-Cuba sentiment,' Pandor on donations

18 May 2022 9:01 AM

Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor says the country makes various humanitarian donations to various countries.

Read More arrow_forward

Hypertension - not just something that affects gogo and oupa, says cardiologist

18 May 2022 8:36 AM

Africa Melane is joined by cardiologist Dr Nqoba Tsabedze to talk about the increase in cases of hypertension in young people.

Read More arrow_forward

Africa to be severely hit by rising food prices - Agricultural economist

18 May 2022 8:03 AM

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Wandile Sihlobo says the African continent has some limitations in producing certain foods.

Read More arrow_forward

Stellenbosch urinating incident victim wants perpetrator to be taught a lesson

18 May 2022 6:49 AM

First-year law student, Theuns du Toit, entered 20-year-old Babalo Ndwayana’s Huis Marais room during the early hours of Sunday morning and urinated on his study desk.

Read More arrow_forward

EWN Highlights

Finland, Sweden apply to join Nato as first Ukraine war crimes trial begins

18 May 2022 2:34 PM

Stellenbosch VC says probe into racist incident a top priority

18 May 2022 2:03 PM

Mkhwebane suspension would be punitive and impact her dignity, court told

18 May 2022 12:57 PM

