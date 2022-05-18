[WATCH] Do a little good and Hollard could refund part of your premium

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 22:05
Change your mindset feature - GRIT and Commitment [Part 2]
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Stanley Beckett - Author And Consultant at ChangeCreator
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Inflation unchanged at 5.9% ahead of interest rate decision Bruce Whitfield asks economist Kevin Lings why inflation's contained in SA while it is rising in many other parts of the world. 18 May 2022 7:38 PM
SIU welcomes sentencing in Ekurhuleni R21.8 million tender fraud case SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago says law enforcement agencies working together in a clear collaboration is what lead to the succe... 18 May 2022 7:28 PM
Former Joburg mayor Mpho Moerane passes away after car accident Mpho Moerane was involved in a car accident that left him in a serious condition in hospital. 18 May 2022 6:16 PM
View all Local
Mkhwebane is ‘one lonesome woman’ being victimised by those in power, says Mpofu Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's legal team has argued that she is “just one lonesome woman" who is being "victimised" by the... 18 May 2022 3:28 PM
Mpho Moerane unconscious and in a critical but stable condition, says family The family gave an update on his condition on Wednesday morning following claims that he had succumbed to his injuries from last w... 18 May 2022 11:48 AM
Abahlali baseMjondolo member's murder was 'deliberate' Mandy Weiner interviews Thapelo Mohapi, the general secretary of Abahlali baseMjondolo, on the murder of an activist and land occu... 17 May 2022 4:16 PM
View all Politics
[WATCH] Do a little good and Hollard could refund part of your premium Oresti Patricios (CEO, Ornico Group) picks Hollard Insurance's 'ChangeMaker' campaign as his advertising hero of the week. 18 May 2022 7:48 PM
Asset manager Ninety One posts record profits 'in a very tough environment' Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Hendrik du Toit about Ninety One's full year results. 18 May 2022 6:38 PM
Township Economy Development Act will not restrict any township trading - Tau Gauteng MEC for economic development, environment, agriculture and rural development Parks Tau says the act will not disrupt exist... 18 May 2022 12:21 PM
View all Business
Mental Health Check-In Moment: Three steps to deal with burnout Dr Ela Manga chats about the symptoms of burnout and how to deal with it. 18 May 2022 4:03 PM
WATCH: Mom warns parents about playground mistakes after son breaks leg Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 May 2022 9:56 AM
Hypertension - not just something that affects gogo and oupa, says cardiologist Africa Melane is joined by cardiologist Dr Nqoba Tsabedze to talk about the increase in cases of hypertension in young people. 18 May 2022 8:36 AM
View all Lifestyle
Springbok’s Jantjies arrested for malicious damage to property on a flight Gauteng police said they arrested him for damaging property on a flight and he was escorted off the plane by law enforcement offic... 15 May 2022 3:02 PM
Raymond Anthony: SA's forgotten tennis star to finally be honoured Anthony was a gifted tennis player who won multiple provincial and national titles during the prime of his career in the early to... 13 May 2022 12:30 PM
SA is unlikely to host the Rugby World Cup again Rugby Africa, the continent’s governing body, voted against South Africa, making the betrayal even more hurtful but not surprising... 11 May 2022 4:49 PM
View all Sport
Depp vs Heard: It's more complex than 'who's the victim and who's the villain?' Mandy Wiener unpacks the Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard court case with legal expert Lisa Vetten. 18 May 2022 2:56 PM
It's a binge-fest! Disney+ launches in Mzansi, bringing your favourite shows Bongani Bingwa speaks to the senior vice-president/general manager at The Walt Disney Company Africa, Christine Service, for more... 17 May 2022 7:55 AM
'She had a soothing voice,' Dr Rebecca Malope pays tribute to Deborah Fraser As people continue to pay tribute to legendary gospel Deborah Fraser, music icon Dr Rebecca Malope says she was an amazing singer... 16 May 2022 9:52 AM
View all Entertainment
Depp vs Heard: It's more complex than 'who's the victim and who's the villain?' Mandy Wiener unpacks the Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard court case with legal expert Lisa Vetten. 18 May 2022 2:56 PM
SA calls for concrete commitments in fight against child labour Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Thembinkosi Mkalipi from the Department of Labour. 16 May 2022 3:31 PM
Calling a colleague 'bald' is now a form of harassment (in the UK at least) Clarence Ford speaks to employment lawyer Jacqui Reed about the bald British man who sued his employer for sexual harassment. 16 May 2022 12:46 PM
View all World
Naspers invests big in agritech trading fresh produce across Southern Africa Bruce Whitfield interviews Naspers Foundry head Fabian Whate and Louis de Kock, co-founder of agritech startup Nile.ag. 17 May 2022 7:30 PM
SA's Biovac pushing on with Pfizer vaccine plans despite falling demand The Money Show interviews Dr Morena Makhoana, CEO of the Biovac Institute. 10 May 2022 9:31 PM
SA is top importer of French champagne in Africa, 1m bottles in 2021 Bruce Whitfield talks to Jaco Maritz (Editor, How we made it in Africa) about Africa's French champagne consumption habits. 4 May 2022 8:16 PM
View all Africa
Businesses have to 'cannibalise' their old ways to have a future Mike Sharman discusses 'Brandalism: Building Brands by Vandalising the Status Quo', follow-up to his debut book 'The Best Dick'. 17 May 2022 7:42 PM
'Eskom misleads us a lot, there isn’t much put aside for maintenance' Refilwe Moloto interviews energy expert Adil Nchabeleng. 17 May 2022 10:24 AM
Sonos launches 'Ray' soundbar in South Africa The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Toby Shapshak, Chief at Stuff Studios. 16 May 2022 8:18 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
Opinion

[WATCH] Do a little good and Hollard could refund part of your premium

18 May 2022 7:48 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Advertising
branding
Oresti Patricios
heroes and zeros
Hollard
Hollard Insurance
Ornico Group
ChangeMaker

Oresti Patricios (CEO, Ornico Group) picks Hollard Insurance's 'ChangeMaker' campaign as his advertising hero of the week.

"A little good makes big change!"

That's the tagline for Hollard Insurance's "ChangeMaker" campaign which promises to give back part of clients' premiums when they volunteer to do good.

The commercial features an animated giant doing good around a city to the beat of a reimagined Michael Jackson classic.

Screengrab from Hollard ChangeMaker campaign on YouTube

Oresti Patricios picks it as his advertising hero of the week on The Money Show.

Among the things he loves about the ad is the creative execution that makes it "stand out in a crowd" says Patricios, CEO of brand intelligence research company the Ornico Group,

Firstly Bruce, I could see you dancing to Michael Jackson!... I love this big animated giant. We have a whole lot of giants in our own communities and I think's that's what they're trying to achieve.

Oresti Patricios, CEO - Ornico Group

Also, there are so many brands that do this CSI ESG (environmental, social and governance), but they kind of do it as an add-on. Their corporate social investment is you go online, pay an extra R2 to be donated to x, y and z.

Oresti Patricios, CEO - Ornico Group

Patricios references past Hollard campaigns supporting small businesses, which also don't really advertise products.

RELATED: 'For the little guy': Hollard shares advertising space to boost small businesses

Research has found that South Africans really want to do good but don't know how to go about it, Patricios says.

It's a real purpose-driven campaign... that's the whole objective - the better futures that Hollard has. They create these organisational objectives in trying to help people create better futures... Their campaigns don't do any product, it's all about how do we change our lives.

Oresti Patricios, CEO - Ornico Group

It's a fascinating strategy. Most insurance seems to be sold nowadays on price... Hollard is just saying 'we're lekker, we love everybody and if you love us you'll come and find us, and then we'll tell you what we've got. We don't need to be grubby about money...'.

Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host

Listen to Patricios' advertising critiques on Heroes and Zeros:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [WATCH] Do a little good and Hollard could refund part of your premium




18 May 2022 7:48 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Advertising
branding
Oresti Patricios
heroes and zeros
Hollard
Hollard Insurance
Ornico Group
ChangeMaker

More from Business

Inflation unchanged at 5.9% ahead of interest rate decision

18 May 2022 7:38 PM

Bruce Whitfield asks economist Kevin Lings why inflation's contained in SA while it is rising in many other parts of the world.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Asset manager Ninety One posts record profits 'in a very tough environment'

18 May 2022 6:38 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Hendrik du Toit about Ninety One's full year results.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Township Economy Development Act will not restrict any township trading - Tau

18 May 2022 12:21 PM

Gauteng MEC for economic development, environment, agriculture and rural development Parks Tau says the act will not disrupt existing township enterprises but rather aims to boost local businesses' ability to compete.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Funeral cover loophole allows addition of unrelated people to be killed'

17 May 2022 9:40 PM

Frank Magwegwe (Sanlam Wealth Solutions) on why it's relatively easy to add an unrelated person to a funeral policy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Middle-income earners spend 80% of their salary within 5 days - FNB

17 May 2022 8:54 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Raj Makanjee, CEO of FNB Retail, and personal finance journalist Maya Fisher-French.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Businesses have to 'cannibalise' their old ways to have a future

17 May 2022 7:42 PM

Mike Sharman discusses 'Brandalism: Building Brands by Vandalising the Status Quo', follow-up to his debut book 'The Best Dick'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Naspers invests big in agritech trading fresh produce across Southern Africa

17 May 2022 7:30 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Naspers Foundry head Fabian Whate and Louis de Kock, co-founder of agritech startup Nile.ag.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Grocery delivery race heats up, Pick n Pay partners with Takealot (Mr D)

17 May 2022 6:48 PM

The Money Show talks to CEO Pieter Boone about Pick n Pay's strong results and 'bold' new strategic plan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Another day, another round of load shedding: Stage 3 from 5pm to 10pm on Tuesday

17 May 2022 3:47 PM

On Monday, the power utility announced stage 4 load shedding after CEO Andre de Ruyter said the power grid remained vulnerable as they struggled to bring its generating units back to service.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA to donate R350 million to Cuba - 7 times the amount initially reported

17 May 2022 3:26 PM

The donation was initially set at R50 million, says DA's Ashor Sarupen, a much lower amount that nevertheless caused an uproar when it was announced.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

Mental Health Check-In Moment: Three steps to deal with burnout

18 May 2022 4:03 PM

Dr Ela Manga chats about the symptoms of burnout and how to deal with it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: Mom warns parents about playground mistakes after son breaks leg

18 May 2022 9:56 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hypertension - not just something that affects gogo and oupa, says cardiologist

18 May 2022 8:36 AM

Africa Melane is joined by cardiologist Dr Nqoba Tsabedze to talk about the increase in cases of hypertension in young people.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why Gallo Vault Sessions' deep dives into SA music history is so important

18 May 2022 6:23 AM

Africa Melane speaks to Zara Julius, researcher and producer of the Gallo Vault Sessions, about the podcast series and, the history and impact of music in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Funeral cover loophole allows addition of unrelated people to be killed'

17 May 2022 9:40 PM

Frank Magwegwe (Sanlam Wealth Solutions) on why it's relatively easy to add an unrelated person to a funeral policy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Middle-income earners spend 80% of their salary within 5 days - FNB

17 May 2022 8:54 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Raj Makanjee, CEO of FNB Retail, and personal finance journalist Maya Fisher-French.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Businesses have to 'cannibalise' their old ways to have a future

17 May 2022 7:42 PM

Mike Sharman discusses 'Brandalism: Building Brands by Vandalising the Status Quo', follow-up to his debut book 'The Best Dick'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Grocery delivery race heats up, Pick n Pay partners with Takealot (Mr D)

17 May 2022 6:48 PM

The Money Show talks to CEO Pieter Boone about Pick n Pay's strong results and 'bold' new strategic plan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Health and wellness: How to manage asthma in children and adults?

17 May 2022 12:15 PM

Clement Manyathela speaks to National Asthma Education Programme pulmonologist Dr Omolemo Kitchin about asthma care and treatment.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Local doctor pens second tell-all book on tales from the emergency frontline

17 May 2022 10:34 AM

Aubrey Masango talks to Dr Anne Biccard about her latest second book, Holding My Breath – Further Exploits of an ER Doctor.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

Businesses have to 'cannibalise' their old ways to have a future

17 May 2022 7:42 PM

Mike Sharman discusses 'Brandalism: Building Brands by Vandalising the Status Quo', follow-up to his debut book 'The Best Dick'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Eskom misleads us a lot, there isn’t much put aside for maintenance'

17 May 2022 10:24 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews energy expert Adil Nchabeleng.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sonos launches 'Ray' soundbar in South Africa

16 May 2022 8:18 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Toby Shapshak, Chief at Stuff Studios.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

CYRIL RAMAPHOSA: We're rebuilding lives and livelihoods after the floods

16 May 2022 7:40 AM

President Cyril Ramaphosa says in his weekly newsletter that the departments of home affairs, health and social development have been assisting affected communities to access important services.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

If a TOTAL blackout happens, will your insurance pay?

12 May 2022 11:48 AM

Africa Melane interviews Constantia Insurance Company CEO Peter Todd.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Banks are NOT allowed to collect on a debt that has prescribed - Ombudsman

11 May 2022 10:07 PM

Wendy Knowler shares another hair-raising case study, this one highlighted in the Ombudsman for Banking Services' report.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'It's not inside, it's onnn top' - iconic, but has Nestlé milked it dry?

11 May 2022 8:29 PM

The week's advertising heroes and zeros with Nkgabiseng Motau, founding partner of Think Creative Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Everybody divides everyone into 'Us' and 'Them' – how do we get along?

10 May 2022 1:34 PM

Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews “Moral Tribes: Emotion, Reason, and the Gap Between Us and Them” by Joshua Greene.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How companies can end up using the POPI Act to mess you around

5 May 2022 9:51 PM

The Protection of Personal Information Act - help or hindrance? Wendy Knowler follows up on consumer complaints on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] 'Lovely to look at, but luxury advertising so formulaic it's ludicrous!'

4 May 2022 8:45 PM

Where's the brand competitiveness? Andy Rice looks at Dolce & Gabbana's latest male fragrance campaign on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Former Joburg mayor Mpho Moerane passes away after car accident

Local

R22 million flag project to create only 143 jobs - Department of Arts

Local

Get the coats out! Cold wet and windy weekend for Gauteng

Local

EWN Highlights

New York agency accuses Amazon of workforce discrimination

18 May 2022 7:17 PM

Weather service warns SA to brace for cold, rainy conditions

18 May 2022 7:01 PM

Maties racist peeing incident: WC ANC’s Dugmore calls for decisive action

18 May 2022 6:58 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA