[WATCH] Do a little good and Hollard could refund part of your premium
"A little good makes big change!"
That's the tagline for Hollard Insurance's "ChangeMaker" campaign which promises to give back part of clients' premiums when they volunteer to do good.
The commercial features an animated giant doing good around a city to the beat of a reimagined Michael Jackson classic.
Oresti Patricios picks it as his advertising hero of the week on The Money Show.
Among the things he loves about the ad is the creative execution that makes it "stand out in a crowd" says Patricios, CEO of brand intelligence research company the Ornico Group,
Firstly Bruce, I could see you dancing to Michael Jackson!... I love this big animated giant. We have a whole lot of giants in our own communities and I think's that's what they're trying to achieve.Oresti Patricios, CEO - Ornico Group
Also, there are so many brands that do this CSI ESG (environmental, social and governance), but they kind of do it as an add-on. Their corporate social investment is you go online, pay an extra R2 to be donated to x, y and z.Oresti Patricios, CEO - Ornico Group
Patricios references past Hollard campaigns supporting small businesses, which also don't really advertise products.
RELATED: 'For the little guy': Hollard shares advertising space to boost small businesses
Research has found that South Africans really want to do good but don't know how to go about it, Patricios says.
It's a real purpose-driven campaign... that's the whole objective - the better futures that Hollard has. They create these organisational objectives in trying to help people create better futures... Their campaigns don't do any product, it's all about how do we change our lives.Oresti Patricios, CEO - Ornico Group
It's a fascinating strategy. Most insurance seems to be sold nowadays on price... Hollard is just saying 'we're lekker, we love everybody and if you love us you'll come and find us, and then we'll tell you what we've got. We don't need to be grubby about money...'.Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host
Listen to Patricios' advertising critiques on Heroes and Zeros:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [WATCH] Do a little good and Hollard could refund part of your premium
Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0Mqt1aSmOSc
More from Business
Inflation unchanged at 5.9% ahead of interest rate decision
Bruce Whitfield asks economist Kevin Lings why inflation's contained in SA while it is rising in many other parts of the world.Read More
Asset manager Ninety One posts record profits 'in a very tough environment'
Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Hendrik du Toit about Ninety One's full year results.Read More
Township Economy Development Act will not restrict any township trading - Tau
Gauteng MEC for economic development, environment, agriculture and rural development Parks Tau says the act will not disrupt existing township enterprises but rather aims to boost local businesses' ability to compete.Read More
'Funeral cover loophole allows addition of unrelated people to be killed'
Frank Magwegwe (Sanlam Wealth Solutions) on why it's relatively easy to add an unrelated person to a funeral policy.Read More
Middle-income earners spend 80% of their salary within 5 days - FNB
Bruce Whitfield interviews Raj Makanjee, CEO of FNB Retail, and personal finance journalist Maya Fisher-French.Read More
Businesses have to 'cannibalise' their old ways to have a future
Mike Sharman discusses 'Brandalism: Building Brands by Vandalising the Status Quo', follow-up to his debut book 'The Best Dick'.Read More
Naspers invests big in agritech trading fresh produce across Southern Africa
Bruce Whitfield interviews Naspers Foundry head Fabian Whate and Louis de Kock, co-founder of agritech startup Nile.ag.Read More
Grocery delivery race heats up, Pick n Pay partners with Takealot (Mr D)
The Money Show talks to CEO Pieter Boone about Pick n Pay's strong results and 'bold' new strategic plan.Read More
Another day, another round of load shedding: Stage 3 from 5pm to 10pm on Tuesday
On Monday, the power utility announced stage 4 load shedding after CEO Andre de Ruyter said the power grid remained vulnerable as they struggled to bring its generating units back to service.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Mental Health Check-In Moment: Three steps to deal with burnout
Dr Ela Manga chats about the symptoms of burnout and how to deal with it.Read More
WATCH: Mom warns parents about playground mistakes after son breaks leg
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Hypertension - not just something that affects gogo and oupa, says cardiologist
Africa Melane is joined by cardiologist Dr Nqoba Tsabedze to talk about the increase in cases of hypertension in young people.Read More
Why Gallo Vault Sessions' deep dives into SA music history is so important
Africa Melane speaks to Zara Julius, researcher and producer of the Gallo Vault Sessions, about the podcast series and, the history and impact of music in South Africa.Read More
'Funeral cover loophole allows addition of unrelated people to be killed'
Frank Magwegwe (Sanlam Wealth Solutions) on why it's relatively easy to add an unrelated person to a funeral policy.Read More
Middle-income earners spend 80% of their salary within 5 days - FNB
Bruce Whitfield interviews Raj Makanjee, CEO of FNB Retail, and personal finance journalist Maya Fisher-French.Read More
Businesses have to 'cannibalise' their old ways to have a future
Mike Sharman discusses 'Brandalism: Building Brands by Vandalising the Status Quo', follow-up to his debut book 'The Best Dick'.Read More
Grocery delivery race heats up, Pick n Pay partners with Takealot (Mr D)
The Money Show talks to CEO Pieter Boone about Pick n Pay's strong results and 'bold' new strategic plan.Read More
Health and wellness: How to manage asthma in children and adults?
Clement Manyathela speaks to National Asthma Education Programme pulmonologist Dr Omolemo Kitchin about asthma care and treatment.Read More
More from Opinion
Businesses have to 'cannibalise' their old ways to have a future
Mike Sharman discusses 'Brandalism: Building Brands by Vandalising the Status Quo', follow-up to his debut book 'The Best Dick'.Read More
'Eskom misleads us a lot, there isn’t much put aside for maintenance'
Refilwe Moloto interviews energy expert Adil Nchabeleng.Read More
Sonos launches 'Ray' soundbar in South Africa
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Toby Shapshak, Chief at Stuff Studios.Read More
CYRIL RAMAPHOSA: We're rebuilding lives and livelihoods after the floods
President Cyril Ramaphosa says in his weekly newsletter that the departments of home affairs, health and social development have been assisting affected communities to access important services.Read More
If a TOTAL blackout happens, will your insurance pay?
Africa Melane interviews Constantia Insurance Company CEO Peter Todd.Read More
Banks are NOT allowed to collect on a debt that has prescribed - Ombudsman
Wendy Knowler shares another hair-raising case study, this one highlighted in the Ombudsman for Banking Services' report.Read More
'It's not inside, it's onnn top' - iconic, but has Nestlé milked it dry?
The week's advertising heroes and zeros with Nkgabiseng Motau, founding partner of Think Creative Africa.Read More
Everybody divides everyone into 'Us' and 'Them' – how do we get along?
Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews “Moral Tribes: Emotion, Reason, and the Gap Between Us and Them” by Joshua Greene.Read More
How companies can end up using the POPI Act to mess you around
The Protection of Personal Information Act - help or hindrance? Wendy Knowler follows up on consumer complaints on The Money Show.Read More