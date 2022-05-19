Nigeria's Nollywood is booming, but losing big to online streaming pirates
Nigeria's film industry or _Nollywood _is a phenomenon.
In terms of production per annum, it's the biggest in the world says Victor Kgomoeswana (author of 'Africa Bounces Back: Case Studies from a Resilient Continent').
At home, DStv's Africa Magic platform showcases a huge amount of Nigerian content.
South Africans will chuckle into their shirt pockets because they watch these movies secretly.Victor Kgomoeswana, Author of Africa Bounces Back
It is definitely bigger than Bollywood and bigger than Hollywood by far. It just makes movies for much, much less than we know an average movie to cost.Victor Kgomoeswana, Author of Africa Bounces Back
However, the booming industry loses a cut to pirated video material and online piracy.
He cites the example of recent success ‘Blood Sisters’.
The movie became a hit after its May premiere on Netflix, ranking at number nine in terms of global views.
According to Nigeria's Business Day, 'Blood Sisters' is one of the films uploaded on NetNaija, a free-to-air streaming platform "notorious for movie piracy".
The upside of Nollywood's huge output is that there seems to be enough to go around says Kgomoeswana.
The beauty of having a parallel market in a country of so many people is you will get to score on both sides... Whoever sells pirated copies will make money, but you'll still make money from the streaming Netflix can generate for you and build the industry...Victor Kgomoeswana, Author of Africa Bounces Back
... because Nigeria has over 200 million people and they're telling stories with their one-camera movies that cost sometimes $12,000 to make... I found that although the budget could be $12,000 or $20,000, more than 80% of that budget goes into the local people... who do the editing, the photography, the supply of the set design etcetera.Victor Kgomoeswana, Author of Africa Bounces Back
That's why it has created more jobs than Hollywood, than Bollywood, than the movie industry in South Africa...Victor Kgomoeswana, Author of Africa Bounces Back
Listen to the Africa Business Report below (Nollywood discussion at 3:57):
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Nigeria's Nollywood is booming, but losing big to online streaming pirates
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/natatravel/natatravel2102/natatravel210200197/163240634-movie-clapperboard-with-nigerian-flag-film-industry-concept-3d-rendering-isolated-on-white-backgroun.jpg
