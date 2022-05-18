Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Treasury outlining criteria for govt funding of state-owned companies - Minister Bruce Whitfield interviews DDG Edgar Sishi after Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana tables the Treasury budget vote. 18 May 2022 11:19 PM
Ex-CEO Peter Moyo loses another (final?) court challenge against Old Mutual The Money Show interviews Tabby Tsengiwe, General Manager of Public Affairs & Communication at Old Mutual. 18 May 2022 10:38 PM
SIU welcomes sentencing in Ekurhuleni R21.8 million tender fraud case SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago says law enforcement agencies working together in a clear collaboration is what lead to the succe... 18 May 2022 7:28 PM
View all Local
Mpho Moerane unconscious and in a critical but stable condition, says family The family gave an update on his condition on Wednesday morning following claims that he had succumbed to his injuries from last w... 18 May 2022 11:48 AM
Abahlali baseMjondolo member's murder was 'deliberate' Mandy Weiner interviews Thapelo Mohapi, the general secretary of Abahlali baseMjondolo, on the murder of an activist and land occu... 17 May 2022 4:16 PM
SA to donate R350 million to Cuba - 7 times the amount initially reported The donation was initially set at R50 million, says DA's Ashor Sarupen, a much lower amount that nevertheless caused an uproar whe... 17 May 2022 3:26 PM
View all Politics
[WATCH] Do a little good and Hollard could refund part of your premium Oresti Patricios (CEO, Ornico Group) picks Hollard Insurance's 'ChangeMaker' campaign as his advertising hero of the week. 18 May 2022 7:48 PM
Does South Africa need China to save Eskom The answer is a definitive yes and an absolute no 18 May 2022 7:15 PM
Asset manager Ninety One posts record profits 'in a very tough environment' Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Hendrik du Toit about Ninety One's full year results. 18 May 2022 6:38 PM
View all Business
Mental Health Check-In Moment: Three steps to deal with burnout Dr Ela Manga chats about the symptoms of burnout and how to deal with it. 18 May 2022 4:03 PM
WATCH: Mom warns parents about playground mistakes after son breaks leg Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 May 2022 9:56 AM
Hypertension - not just something that affects gogo and oupa, says cardiologist Africa Melane is joined by cardiologist Dr Nqoba Tsabedze to talk about the increase in cases of hypertension in young people. 18 May 2022 8:36 AM
View all Lifestyle
Springbok’s Jantjies arrested for malicious damage to property on a flight Gauteng police said they arrested him for damaging property on a flight and he was escorted off the plane by law enforcement offic... 15 May 2022 3:02 PM
Raymond Anthony: SA's forgotten tennis star to finally be honoured Anthony was a gifted tennis player who won multiple provincial and national titles during the prime of his career in the early to... 13 May 2022 12:30 PM
SA is unlikely to host the Rugby World Cup again Rugby Africa, the continent’s governing body, voted against South Africa, making the betrayal even more hurtful but not surprising... 11 May 2022 4:49 PM
View all Sport
Depp vs Heard: It's more complex than 'who's the victim and who's the villain?' Mandy Wiener unpacks the Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard court case with legal expert Lisa Vetten. 18 May 2022 2:56 PM
It's a binge-fest! Disney+ launches in Mzansi, bringing your favourite shows Bongani Bingwa speaks to the senior vice-president/general manager at The Walt Disney Company Africa, Christine Service, for more... 17 May 2022 7:55 AM
'She had a soothing voice,' Dr Rebecca Malope pays tribute to Deborah Fraser As people continue to pay tribute to legendary gospel Deborah Fraser, music icon Dr Rebecca Malope says she was an amazing singer... 16 May 2022 9:52 AM
View all Entertainment
SA calls for concrete commitments in fight against child labour Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Thembinkosi Mkalipi from the Department of Labour. 16 May 2022 3:31 PM
Calling a colleague 'bald' is now a form of harassment (in the UK at least) Clarence Ford speaks to employment lawyer Jacqui Reed about the bald British man who sued his employer for sexual harassment. 16 May 2022 12:46 PM
Anglo American aims to make mining eco-friendly with new hydrogen-fueled trucks This new hydrogen energy strategy could potentially change the mining landscape for the future and leap towards decarbonization. 13 May 2022 5:20 PM
View all World
Naspers invests big in agritech trading fresh produce across Southern Africa Bruce Whitfield interviews Naspers Foundry head Fabian Whate and Louis de Kock, co-founder of agritech startup Nile.ag. 17 May 2022 7:30 PM
SA's Biovac pushing on with Pfizer vaccine plans despite falling demand The Money Show interviews Dr Morena Makhoana, CEO of the Biovac Institute. 10 May 2022 9:31 PM
SA is top importer of French champagne in Africa, 1m bottles in 2021 Bruce Whitfield talks to Jaco Maritz (Editor, How we made it in Africa) about Africa's French champagne consumption habits. 4 May 2022 8:16 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Do a little good and Hollard could refund part of your premium Oresti Patricios (CEO, Ornico Group) picks Hollard Insurance's 'ChangeMaker' campaign as his advertising hero of the week. 18 May 2022 7:48 PM
Businesses have to 'cannibalise' their old ways to have a future Mike Sharman discusses 'Brandalism: Building Brands by Vandalising the Status Quo', follow-up to his debut book 'The Best Dick'. 17 May 2022 7:42 PM
'Eskom misleads us a lot, there isn’t much put aside for maintenance' Refilwe Moloto interviews energy expert Adil Nchabeleng. 17 May 2022 10:24 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Politics
fiber_manual_record
Local

Treasury outlining criteria for govt funding of state-owned companies - Minister

18 May 2022 11:19 PM
by Paula Luckhoff

Bruce Whitfield interviews DDG Edgar Sishi after Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana tables the Treasury budget vote.

"Honourable Speaker, it is evident that this year will demand of us to face enormous obstacles, some old and many new."

Those were Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana's opening words when he tabled this year's budget vote for the National Treasury.

Godongwana gave the assurance that Treasury remains "strategically steadfast" amidst unprecedented crises.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana tables his Budget in Parliament on 23 February 2022. Picture: @TreasuryRSA/Twitter

Bruce Whitfield gets input from Edgar Sishi, Head of Treasury's Budget Office.

Sishi says the Finance Minister reflected very much on the significant risks to the fiscal outlook in his speech.

These include the contingent liability coming particularly from state-owned companies, estimated to have exceeded R1 trillion.

What we have been doing is revising the framework for the kind of support that can be provided, but also providing information on the strategic importance of different entities. That work is ongoing and obviously involves different departments and different ministries...

Edgar Sishi, Head of the Budget Office - National Treasury

What's important is to make sure that we return the public finances to the focus, which is the provision of public goods... and to have in place the kinds of enterprises and entities that are contributing to not just the fiscus, but to economic development and economic growth.

Edgar Sishi, Head of the Budget Office - National Treasury

When we do fiscal policy or we do the Budget, we have to bear in mind that there are things that are not in the Budget that are potentially knocking at the door. We have to be aware of that when we think about the future.

Edgar Sishi, Head of the Budget Office - National Treasury

Sishi highlights the Public Sector Wage Bill as another major fiscal risk.

The debt burden of the state is also a crucial issue being addressed.

Debt service costs this year, in 2022/23, have already crossed the R300 billion mark and are potentially going to rise to over R360 billion...

Edgar Sishi, Head of the Budget Office - National Treasury

... so around R1 trillion over the next three years on debt service costs, which is why it is so important for us to stabilise debt to start returning the fiscal balance, at least on a primary basis, to a surplus... and at the same time achieve higher levels of economic growth.

Edgar Sishi, Head of the Budget Office - National Treasury

Listen to the interview with Sishi on The Money Show:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Treasury outlining criteria for govt funding of state-owned companies - Minister




18 May 2022 11:19 PM
by Paula Luckhoff

More from Business

Ex-CEO Peter Moyo loses another (final?) court challenge against Old Mutual

18 May 2022 10:38 PM

The Money Show interviews Tabby Tsengiwe, General Manager of Public Affairs & Communication at Old Mutual.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Do a little good and Hollard could refund part of your premium

18 May 2022 7:48 PM

Oresti Patricios (CEO, Ornico Group) picks Hollard Insurance's 'ChangeMaker' campaign as his advertising hero of the week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Inflation unchanged at 5.9% ahead of interest rate decision

18 May 2022 7:38 PM

Bruce Whitfield asks economist Kevin Lings why inflation's contained in SA while it is rising in many other parts of the world.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Does South Africa need China to save Eskom

18 May 2022 7:15 PM

The answer is a definitive yes and an absolute no

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Asset manager Ninety One posts record profits 'in a very tough environment'

18 May 2022 6:38 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Hendrik du Toit about Ninety One's full year results.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Township Economy Development Act will not restrict any township trading - Tau

18 May 2022 12:21 PM

Gauteng MEC for economic development, environment, agriculture and rural development Parks Tau says the act will not disrupt existing township enterprises but rather aims to boost local businesses' ability to compete.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Funeral cover loophole allows addition of unrelated people to be killed'

17 May 2022 9:40 PM

Frank Magwegwe (Sanlam Wealth Solutions) on why it's relatively easy to add an unrelated person to a funeral policy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Middle-income earners spend 80% of their salary within 5 days - FNB

17 May 2022 8:54 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Raj Makanjee, CEO of FNB Retail, and personal finance journalist Maya Fisher-French.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Businesses have to 'cannibalise' their old ways to have a future

17 May 2022 7:42 PM

Mike Sharman discusses 'Brandalism: Building Brands by Vandalising the Status Quo', follow-up to his debut book 'The Best Dick'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Naspers invests big in agritech trading fresh produce across Southern Africa

17 May 2022 7:30 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Naspers Foundry head Fabian Whate and Louis de Kock, co-founder of agritech startup Nile.ag.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

Mkhwebane is ‘one lonesome woman’ being victimised by those in power, says Mpofu

18 May 2022 3:28 PM

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's legal team has argued that she is “just one lonesome woman" who is being "victimised" by the most powerful.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mpho Moerane unconscious and in a critical but stable condition, says family

18 May 2022 11:48 AM

The family gave an update on his condition on Wednesday morning following claims that he had succumbed to his injuries from last week's car accident.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Abahlali baseMjondolo member's murder was 'deliberate'

17 May 2022 4:16 PM

Mandy Weiner interviews Thapelo Mohapi, the general secretary of Abahlali baseMjondolo, on the murder of an activist and land occupation leader.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA to donate R350 million to Cuba - 7 times the amount initially reported

17 May 2022 3:26 PM

The donation was initially set at R50 million, says DA's Ashor Sarupen, a much lower amount that nevertheless caused an uproar when it was announced.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Malema: Zondo used state capture inquiry to advance certain faction within ANC

16 May 2022 4:11 PM

Malema addressed the media at the party's head office in Johannesburg on Monday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trevor Manuel: I'm no longer an ANC member, party never the same after Polokwane

12 May 2022 10:30 AM

Former African National Congress NEC member Trevor Manuel says the party was never the same after the Polokwane conference in 2007.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

DA Joburg under administration: 'Internal interventions' in the pipeline

12 May 2022 6:44 AM

John Perlman speaks to DA Johannesburg administrator, Thomas Walters, on the underperformance of the party.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

R22m SA flag? It's a 'monument to democracy', explains Dept of Arts and Culture

12 May 2022 6:30 AM

Thembinkosi Mabaso, National Herald of South Africa, director of The SA Bureau of Heraldry explains the project to John Maytham.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

NPA wants to prosecute 9 state capture cases in coming months

11 May 2022 1:00 PM

Investigating Directorate spokesperson Sindisiwe Twala-Seboka chats to The Midday Report host Mandy Wiener.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former Joburg Mayor Mpho Moerane in a critical condition in hospital

10 May 2022 2:38 PM

The ANC caucus leader was involved in an accident on Monday night when he was travelling from Alexandra to his home.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

Ex-CEO Peter Moyo loses another (final?) court challenge against Old Mutual

18 May 2022 10:38 PM

The Money Show interviews Tabby Tsengiwe, General Manager of Public Affairs & Communication at Old Mutual.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Inflation unchanged at 5.9% ahead of interest rate decision

18 May 2022 7:38 PM

Bruce Whitfield asks economist Kevin Lings why inflation's contained in SA while it is rising in many other parts of the world.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SIU welcomes sentencing in Ekurhuleni R21.8 million tender fraud case

18 May 2022 7:28 PM

SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago says law enforcement agencies working together in a clear collaboration is what lead to the success of the conviction.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former Joburg mayor Mpho Moerane passes away after car accident

18 May 2022 6:16 PM

Mpho Moerane was involved in a car accident that left him in a serious condition in hospital.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mpho Moerane’s family blames journalists for spreading fake news about his death

18 May 2022 3:52 PM

The family gave an update on his condition, saying while he remains unconscious and in a critical condition, he is stable.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mkhwebane is ‘one lonesome woman’ being victimised by those in power, says Mpofu

18 May 2022 3:28 PM

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's legal team has argued that she is “just one lonesome woman" who is being "victimised" by the most powerful.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Get the coats out! Cold wet and windy weekend for Gauteng

18 May 2022 1:39 PM

Mandy Wiener speaks to forecaster Elizabeth Viljoen about the weekend weather forecast.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why the ruling on the Divorce Act is the right step towards gender equality

18 May 2022 1:37 PM

Clement Manyathela speaks to family law attorney Clorinda Scalo about the landmark ruling on the Divorce Act and what this could mean for gender equality.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We must start recovering the services as promised,' says Prasa

18 May 2022 1:32 PM

Mandy Wiener spoke to Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa spokesperson Andiswa Makanda about these plans and when they will start.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

R22 million flag project to create only 143 jobs - Department of Arts

18 May 2022 11:59 AM

Department of Arts and Culture deputy director-general for heritage promotion and preservation Vusithemba Ndima says they spent R1.7 million on the feasibility study.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Former Joburg mayor Mpho Moerane passes away after car accident

Local

R22 million flag project to create only 143 jobs - Department of Arts

Local

Get the coats out! Cold wet and windy weekend for Gauteng

Local

EWN Highlights

New York agency accuses Amazon of workforce discrimination

18 May 2022 7:17 PM

Weather service warns SA to brace for cold, rainy conditions

18 May 2022 7:01 PM

Maties racist peeing incident: WC ANC’s Dugmore calls for decisive action

18 May 2022 6:58 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA