The Aubrey Masango Show
Change your mindset feature - GRIT and Commitment [Part 2]
Talkers/Open Line
Asset manager Ninety One posts record profits 'in a very tough environment'

Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Hendrik du Toit about Ninety One's full year results.
Screengrab of Ninety One CEO (then-Investec Asset Management CEO) Hendrik du Toit from 2017 video posted by Business and Sustainable Development Commission

Ninety One has reported record profits and assets under management (AUM) for the year ended 31 March 2022.

The asset management business (spun off from Investec in 2020) is dual-listed on the London and Johannesburg Stock Exchanges.

CEO Hendrik du Toit says net inflows of R99 billion (£5 billion) reflect strong support from clients.

RELATED: Investec to give shareholders 15% of the 25% it still owns in Ninety One

The company's AUM rose 10% to close the full-year period at 143.9 billion pounds.

Profit before tax increased 31% to £267.1 million, boosting basic earnings per share by 34%.

Du Toit tells Bruce Whitfield he is proud that Ninety One has maintained its performance in a very tough environment.

We're in very tough market conditions now - especially since the Russian invasion of Ukraine markets have been very volatile; there have been massive corrections... so we're very proud that we've managed to maintain positive net inflows for the past year, particularly in the second half.

Hendrik du Toit, CEO - Ninety One

Our clients have supported us because of good long-term performance numbers and, very importantly, relevant product offerings.

Hendrik du Toit, CEO - Ninety One

Du Toit says South Africa remains their largest single market and while they know the limitations of the market, they will work to retain their position here.

North America is "the prize" he says, particularly the US.

Last year our best single region was South Africa, with North America of similar size in net inflows, where we have a much smaller business but one which is growing at a much faster rate.

Hendrik du Toit, CEO - Ninety One

Ninety One is also investing resources in the UK, while it has a long-term focus on Asia.

"We know that Asia is the place where the economic weight of the world will be, and that includes China."

Listen to the interview with the Ninety One CEO on The Money Show:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Asset manager Ninety One posts record profits 'in a very tough environment'




