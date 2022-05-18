Asset manager Ninety One posts record profits 'in a very tough environment'
Ninety One has reported record profits and assets under management (AUM) for the year ended 31 March 2022.
The asset management business (spun off from Investec in 2020) is dual-listed on the London and Johannesburg Stock Exchanges.
CEO Hendrik du Toit says net inflows of R99 billion (£5 billion) reflect strong support from clients.
RELATED: Investec to give shareholders 15% of the 25% it still owns in Ninety One
The company's AUM rose 10% to close the full-year period at 143.9 billion pounds.
Profit before tax increased 31% to £267.1 million, boosting basic earnings per share by 34%.
Du Toit tells Bruce Whitfield he is proud that Ninety One has maintained its performance in a very tough environment.
We're in very tough market conditions now - especially since the Russian invasion of Ukraine markets have been very volatile; there have been massive corrections... so we're very proud that we've managed to maintain positive net inflows for the past year, particularly in the second half.Hendrik du Toit, CEO - Ninety One
Our clients have supported us because of good long-term performance numbers and, very importantly, relevant product offerings.Hendrik du Toit, CEO - Ninety One
Du Toit says South Africa remains their largest single market and while they know the limitations of the market, they will work to retain their position here.
North America is "the prize" he says, particularly the US.
Last year our best single region was South Africa, with North America of similar size in net inflows, where we have a much smaller business but one which is growing at a much faster rate.Hendrik du Toit, CEO - Ninety One
Ninety One is also investing resources in the UK, while it has a long-term focus on Asia.
"We know that Asia is the place where the economic weight of the world will be, and that includes China."
Listen to the interview with the Ninety One CEO on The Money Show:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Asset manager Ninety One posts record profits 'in a very tough environment'
Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FUiRBm6q9c4
More from Business
[WATCH] Do a little good and Hollard could refund part of your premium
Oresti Patricios (CEO, Ornico Group) picks Hollard Insurance's 'ChangeMaker' campaign as his advertising hero of the week.Read More
Inflation unchanged at 5.9% ahead of interest rate decision
Bruce Whitfield asks economist Kevin Lings why inflation's contained in SA while it is rising in many other parts of the world.Read More
Township Economy Development Act will not restrict any township trading - Tau
Gauteng MEC for economic development, environment, agriculture and rural development Parks Tau says the act will not disrupt existing township enterprises but rather aims to boost local businesses' ability to compete.Read More
'Funeral cover loophole allows addition of unrelated people to be killed'
Frank Magwegwe (Sanlam Wealth Solutions) on why it's relatively easy to add an unrelated person to a funeral policy.Read More
Middle-income earners spend 80% of their salary within 5 days - FNB
Bruce Whitfield interviews Raj Makanjee, CEO of FNB Retail, and personal finance journalist Maya Fisher-French.Read More
Businesses have to 'cannibalise' their old ways to have a future
Mike Sharman discusses 'Brandalism: Building Brands by Vandalising the Status Quo', follow-up to his debut book 'The Best Dick'.Read More
Naspers invests big in agritech trading fresh produce across Southern Africa
Bruce Whitfield interviews Naspers Foundry head Fabian Whate and Louis de Kock, co-founder of agritech startup Nile.ag.Read More
Grocery delivery race heats up, Pick n Pay partners with Takealot (Mr D)
The Money Show talks to CEO Pieter Boone about Pick n Pay's strong results and 'bold' new strategic plan.Read More
Another day, another round of load shedding: Stage 3 from 5pm to 10pm on Tuesday
On Monday, the power utility announced stage 4 load shedding after CEO Andre de Ruyter said the power grid remained vulnerable as they struggled to bring its generating units back to service.Read More