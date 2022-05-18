Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Treasury outlining criteria for govt funding of state-owned companies - Minister Bruce Whitfield interviews DDG Edgar Sishi after Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana tables the Treasury budget vote. 18 May 2022 11:19 PM
Ex-CEO Peter Moyo loses another (final?) court challenge against Old Mutual The Money Show interviews Tabby Tsengiwe, General Manager of Public Affairs & Communication at Old Mutual. 18 May 2022 10:38 PM
SIU welcomes sentencing in Ekurhuleni R21.8 million tender fraud case SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago says law enforcement agencies working together in a clear collaboration is what lead to the succe... 18 May 2022 7:28 PM
View all Local
Mpho Moerane unconscious and in a critical but stable condition, says family The family gave an update on his condition on Wednesday morning following claims that he had succumbed to his injuries from last w... 18 May 2022 11:48 AM
Abahlali baseMjondolo member's murder was 'deliberate' Mandy Weiner interviews Thapelo Mohapi, the general secretary of Abahlali baseMjondolo, on the murder of an activist and land occu... 17 May 2022 4:16 PM
SA to donate R350 million to Cuba - 7 times the amount initially reported The donation was initially set at R50 million, says DA's Ashor Sarupen, a much lower amount that nevertheless caused an uproar whe... 17 May 2022 3:26 PM
View all Politics
[WATCH] Do a little good and Hollard could refund part of your premium Oresti Patricios (CEO, Ornico Group) picks Hollard Insurance's 'ChangeMaker' campaign as his advertising hero of the week. 18 May 2022 7:48 PM
Does South Africa need China to save Eskom The answer is a definitive yes and an absolute no 18 May 2022 7:15 PM
Asset manager Ninety One posts record profits 'in a very tough environment' Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Hendrik du Toit about Ninety One's full year results. 18 May 2022 6:38 PM
View all Business
Mental Health Check-In Moment: Three steps to deal with burnout Dr Ela Manga chats about the symptoms of burnout and how to deal with it. 18 May 2022 4:03 PM
WATCH: Mom warns parents about playground mistakes after son breaks leg Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 May 2022 9:56 AM
Hypertension - not just something that affects gogo and oupa, says cardiologist Africa Melane is joined by cardiologist Dr Nqoba Tsabedze to talk about the increase in cases of hypertension in young people. 18 May 2022 8:36 AM
View all Lifestyle
Springbok’s Jantjies arrested for malicious damage to property on a flight Gauteng police said they arrested him for damaging property on a flight and he was escorted off the plane by law enforcement offic... 15 May 2022 3:02 PM
Raymond Anthony: SA's forgotten tennis star to finally be honoured Anthony was a gifted tennis player who won multiple provincial and national titles during the prime of his career in the early to... 13 May 2022 12:30 PM
SA is unlikely to host the Rugby World Cup again Rugby Africa, the continent’s governing body, voted against South Africa, making the betrayal even more hurtful but not surprising... 11 May 2022 4:49 PM
View all Sport
Depp vs Heard: It's more complex than 'who's the victim and who's the villain?' Mandy Wiener unpacks the Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard court case with legal expert Lisa Vetten. 18 May 2022 2:56 PM
It's a binge-fest! Disney+ launches in Mzansi, bringing your favourite shows Bongani Bingwa speaks to the senior vice-president/general manager at The Walt Disney Company Africa, Christine Service, for more... 17 May 2022 7:55 AM
'She had a soothing voice,' Dr Rebecca Malope pays tribute to Deborah Fraser As people continue to pay tribute to legendary gospel Deborah Fraser, music icon Dr Rebecca Malope says she was an amazing singer... 16 May 2022 9:52 AM
View all Entertainment
SA calls for concrete commitments in fight against child labour Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Thembinkosi Mkalipi from the Department of Labour. 16 May 2022 3:31 PM
Calling a colleague 'bald' is now a form of harassment (in the UK at least) Clarence Ford speaks to employment lawyer Jacqui Reed about the bald British man who sued his employer for sexual harassment. 16 May 2022 12:46 PM
Anglo American aims to make mining eco-friendly with new hydrogen-fueled trucks This new hydrogen energy strategy could potentially change the mining landscape for the future and leap towards decarbonization. 13 May 2022 5:20 PM
View all World
Naspers invests big in agritech trading fresh produce across Southern Africa Bruce Whitfield interviews Naspers Foundry head Fabian Whate and Louis de Kock, co-founder of agritech startup Nile.ag. 17 May 2022 7:30 PM
SA's Biovac pushing on with Pfizer vaccine plans despite falling demand The Money Show interviews Dr Morena Makhoana, CEO of the Biovac Institute. 10 May 2022 9:31 PM
SA is top importer of French champagne in Africa, 1m bottles in 2021 Bruce Whitfield talks to Jaco Maritz (Editor, How we made it in Africa) about Africa's French champagne consumption habits. 4 May 2022 8:16 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Do a little good and Hollard could refund part of your premium Oresti Patricios (CEO, Ornico Group) picks Hollard Insurance's 'ChangeMaker' campaign as his advertising hero of the week. 18 May 2022 7:48 PM
Businesses have to 'cannibalise' their old ways to have a future Mike Sharman discusses 'Brandalism: Building Brands by Vandalising the Status Quo', follow-up to his debut book 'The Best Dick'. 17 May 2022 7:42 PM
'Eskom misleads us a lot, there isn’t much put aside for maintenance' Refilwe Moloto interviews energy expert Adil Nchabeleng. 17 May 2022 10:24 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local

Ex-CEO Peter Moyo loses another (final?) court challenge against Old Mutual

18 May 2022 10:38 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Old Mutual
Peter Moyo
Tabby Tsengiwe
Old Mutural fires Peter Moyo

The Money Show interviews Tabby Tsengiwe, General Manager of Public Affairs & Communication at Old Mutual.
FILE: Peter Moyo in the Johannesburg High Court on 18 July 2019. Picture: Nthakoana Ngatane/EWN

Peter Moyo, former CEO of Old Mutual, has lost another court challenge against the company.

His bid to have Old Mutual non-executive directors declared in contempt of court for firing him has been dismissed by the Gauteng Local Division of the High Court.

The court did find Moyo guilty of breaching his fiduciary duties to the insurance company, however.

The litigation saga has been ongoing since 2019.

'Old Mutual outplayed by Peter Moyo in court of public opinion'

The board of Old Mutual said at the time that they axed Moyo because of an irreversible breakdown in trust due to the handling of a conflict of interest regarding payments to NMT Capital, which he co-founded.

Old Mutual is pleased to put this matter behind us after three years of contentious litigation and to focus on growing the business well into the future, with good governance at all times its shining light.

Old Mutual statement

Bruce Whitfield gets comment from Tabby Tsengiwe, General Manager of Public Affairs & Communication at Old Mutual.

She says the judgment is about vindication about corporate governance.

This is a vindication in that the board did act lawfully and actually upheld corporate governance by terminating Mr Moyo's contract for the conflict of interest that arose...

Tabby Tsengiwe, GM: Public Affairs & Communication - Old Mutual

... and that they are actually not delinquent; there was no contempt of court on their part.

Tabby Tsengiwe, GM: Public Affairs & Communication - Old Mutual

She adds that while there are no further outstanding court actions, the definitive closure or not of this specific matter does lie with Moyo and his legal team.

For more detail, listen to the audio clip below:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Ex-CEO Peter Moyo loses another (final?) court challenge against Old Mutual




18 May 2022 10:38 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Old Mutual
Peter Moyo
Tabby Tsengiwe
Old Mutural fires Peter Moyo

More from Business

Treasury outlining criteria for govt funding of state-owned companies - Minister

18 May 2022 11:19 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews DDG Edgar Sishi after Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana tables the Treasury budget vote.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Do a little good and Hollard could refund part of your premium

18 May 2022 7:48 PM

Oresti Patricios (CEO, Ornico Group) picks Hollard Insurance's 'ChangeMaker' campaign as his advertising hero of the week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Inflation unchanged at 5.9% ahead of interest rate decision

18 May 2022 7:38 PM

Bruce Whitfield asks economist Kevin Lings why inflation's contained in SA while it is rising in many other parts of the world.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Does South Africa need China to save Eskom

18 May 2022 7:15 PM

The answer is a definitive yes and an absolute no

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Asset manager Ninety One posts record profits 'in a very tough environment'

18 May 2022 6:38 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Hendrik du Toit about Ninety One's full year results.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Township Economy Development Act will not restrict any township trading - Tau

18 May 2022 12:21 PM

Gauteng MEC for economic development, environment, agriculture and rural development Parks Tau says the act will not disrupt existing township enterprises but rather aims to boost local businesses' ability to compete.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Funeral cover loophole allows addition of unrelated people to be killed'

17 May 2022 9:40 PM

Frank Magwegwe (Sanlam Wealth Solutions) on why it's relatively easy to add an unrelated person to a funeral policy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Middle-income earners spend 80% of their salary within 5 days - FNB

17 May 2022 8:54 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Raj Makanjee, CEO of FNB Retail, and personal finance journalist Maya Fisher-French.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Businesses have to 'cannibalise' their old ways to have a future

17 May 2022 7:42 PM

Mike Sharman discusses 'Brandalism: Building Brands by Vandalising the Status Quo', follow-up to his debut book 'The Best Dick'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Naspers invests big in agritech trading fresh produce across Southern Africa

17 May 2022 7:30 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Naspers Foundry head Fabian Whate and Louis de Kock, co-founder of agritech startup Nile.ag.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

Treasury outlining criteria for govt funding of state-owned companies - Minister

18 May 2022 11:19 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews DDG Edgar Sishi after Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana tables the Treasury budget vote.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Inflation unchanged at 5.9% ahead of interest rate decision

18 May 2022 7:38 PM

Bruce Whitfield asks economist Kevin Lings why inflation's contained in SA while it is rising in many other parts of the world.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SIU welcomes sentencing in Ekurhuleni R21.8 million tender fraud case

18 May 2022 7:28 PM

SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago says law enforcement agencies working together in a clear collaboration is what lead to the success of the conviction.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former Joburg mayor Mpho Moerane passes away after car accident

18 May 2022 6:16 PM

Mpho Moerane was involved in a car accident that left him in a serious condition in hospital.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mpho Moerane’s family blames journalists for spreading fake news about his death

18 May 2022 3:52 PM

The family gave an update on his condition, saying while he remains unconscious and in a critical condition, he is stable.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mkhwebane is ‘one lonesome woman’ being victimised by those in power, says Mpofu

18 May 2022 3:28 PM

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's legal team has argued that she is “just one lonesome woman" who is being "victimised" by the most powerful.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Get the coats out! Cold wet and windy weekend for Gauteng

18 May 2022 1:39 PM

Mandy Wiener speaks to forecaster Elizabeth Viljoen about the weekend weather forecast.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why the ruling on the Divorce Act is the right step towards gender equality

18 May 2022 1:37 PM

Clement Manyathela speaks to family law attorney Clorinda Scalo about the landmark ruling on the Divorce Act and what this could mean for gender equality.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We must start recovering the services as promised,' says Prasa

18 May 2022 1:32 PM

Mandy Wiener spoke to Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa spokesperson Andiswa Makanda about these plans and when they will start.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

R22 million flag project to create only 143 jobs - Department of Arts

18 May 2022 11:59 AM

Department of Arts and Culture deputy director-general for heritage promotion and preservation Vusithemba Ndima says they spent R1.7 million on the feasibility study.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Former Joburg mayor Mpho Moerane passes away after car accident

Local

R22 million flag project to create only 143 jobs - Department of Arts

Local

Get the coats out! Cold wet and windy weekend for Gauteng

Local

EWN Highlights

New York agency accuses Amazon of workforce discrimination

18 May 2022 7:17 PM

Weather service warns SA to brace for cold, rainy conditions

18 May 2022 7:01 PM

Maties racist peeing incident: WC ANC’s Dugmore calls for decisive action

18 May 2022 6:58 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA